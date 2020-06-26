Back to news
Live blog

Chris Froome drives Strava followers crazy with 99.4 mile ride; Cyclist collects huge piles of litter from beach in Poole; Aussie Grit Apparel to close down + more on the live blog

Friday's live blog is brought to you by Jack Sexty, with the odd contribution from the rest of the team...
Fri, Jun 26, 2020 09:53
09:37
99.42 miles = 160 kilometres

If Chris Froome's few hundred yards short of a 100 mile ride is making you anxious... well you could always just go metric!

08:43
Chris Froome sends OCD levels through the roof with 99.4 mile Strava upload
chris froome strava 26 june 2020.PNG

The four-time Tour de France champion has been uploading some monster rides to Strava recently as he gears up for his grand tour comeback... but some of his Strava followers who work in miles as opposed to kilometres have taken issue with his latest ride, because he stopped less than 0.6 miles short of a 100 miler. 

chris froome comments 1.PNG
chris froome comments 2.PNG
chris froome comments 3.PNG

Even so, the Team Ineos training jaunt took in over 13,000 feet (4,000 metres) of elevation, following on from similarly savage rides uploaded on Monday and Tuesday. We don't think Mr Froome has anything to prove, but would once more around the block have hurt? 

08:38
"People are scumbags": cyclist shows huge piles of litter collected from beach in Poole

Pictures emerged of thousands of people on Bournemouth beach yesterday, with the Health Secretary threatening to close beaches if social distancing isn't adhered to. Some national news sources claimed as many as 500,000 people were on Bournemouth beach, and a huge amount of litter was also left behind. The cyclist who posted the photo above has five huge bags of litter collected from the beach and Shore Road in Poole, which will unfortunately be the tip of the iceberg. 

09:17
"I can't quite see where the non-drivers go": Boardman takes issue with £1.4 billion junction

Chris Boardman and others are unhappy with the huge spend on this one junction compared to how much is spent on cycling and walking nationwide. According to Boardman, the overhaul will save drivers 8 minutes "until it's full up." 

Others have agreed with the opinion that allowing for increased traffic volume will just lead to more cars, and the money could be better spent elsewhere.

08:35
Aussie Grit Apparel to close down

The cycle clothing specialists - founded by former F1 driver Mark Webber - have announced their closure, citing COVID-19 as the reason. The company say they will cease web sales on 30th June and continue to provide product support through hte month of July. 

