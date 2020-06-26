Chris Froome drives Strava followers crazy with 99.4 mile ride; Cyclist collects huge piles of litter from beach in Poole; Aussie Grit Apparel to close down + more on the live blog

The four-time Tour de France champion has been uploading some monster rides to Strava recently as he gears up for his grand tour comeback... but some of his Strava followers who work in miles as opposed to kilometres have taken issue with his latest ride, because he stopped less than 0.6 miles short of a 100 miler.

Even so, the Team Ineos training jaunt took in over 13,000 feet (4,000 metres) of elevation, following on from similarly savage rides uploaded on Monday and Tuesday. We don't think Mr Froome has anything to prove, but would once more around the block have hurt?