2021 Zwift OVS 3

Zwift announces celebrity line up for Olympic Virtual Series Chase Race live this Friday

The event will see Olympic medal winners including Sir Chris Hoy and Fabian Cancellara up against each other as well other celebrities such as sportiest Spice Girl, Mel C
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Jun 16, 2021 10:40
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and online cycling training platform Zwift have revealed the sporting celebrity lineup – which includes multiple Olympic medal winners – for its showcase Olympic Virtual Series Chase Race that’s being broadcast at 5:30pm on Friday 18 June.

2021 Zwift OVS 1

The showcase Chase Race is part of the first-ever virtual series launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and hosted by Zwift with Olympic-licensed events open to all cyclists across the world between 1-27 June.

Zwift explains the format of this showcase Chase Race: “Competitors will be gridded depending on their cycling ability. Riders are to be set off at different intervals with the strongest riders starting last. Their aim: to chase everyone down before the finish line.”

Competitors include Olympic medal winners from multiple sports, community Zwift racers as well as Spice Girl Mel C who already has some e-racing experience and success, having finished third in the charity ‘Wheels for Heroes’ race behind four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

The full list of sporting stars competing are:

  • Sir Chris Hoy
  • Fabian Cancellara
  • Nelson Vails
  • James Cracknell
  • Alistair Brownlee
  • Alberto Contador
  • Jonathan Edwards
  • Kristin Armstrong
  • Dame Sarah Storey
  • Lucy Charles Barclay
  • Maddie Hinch
  • Paula Radcliffe

A few selected members from the Zwift cycling racing community will also be mixing it up with the sporting celebrities.

The full race will be available to watch live over here.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

