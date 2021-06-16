Zwift announces celebrity line up for Olympic Virtual Series Chase Race live this Friday

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and online cycling training platform Zwift have revealed the sporting celebrity lineup – which includes multiple Olympic medal winners – for its showcase Olympic Virtual Series Chase Race that’s being broadcast at 5:30pm on Friday 18 June.

The showcase Chase Race is part of the first-ever virtual series launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and hosted by Zwift with Olympic-licensed events open to all cyclists across the world between 1-27 June.

Zwift explains the format of this showcase Chase Race: “Competitors will be gridded depending on their cycling ability. Riders are to be set off at different intervals with the strongest riders starting last. Their aim: to chase everyone down before the finish line.”

Competitors include Olympic medal winners from multiple sports, community Zwift racers as well as Spice Girl Mel C who already has some e-racing experience and success, having finished third in the charity ‘Wheels for Heroes’ race behind four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

The full list of sporting stars competing are:

Sir Chris Hoy

Fabian Cancellara

Nelson Vails

James Cracknell

Alistair Brownlee

Alberto Contador

Jonathan Edwards

Kristin Armstrong

Dame Sarah Storey

Lucy Charles Barclay

Maddie Hinch

Paula Radcliffe

A few selected members from the Zwift cycling racing community will also be mixing it up with the sporting celebrities.

The full race will be available to watch live over here.

