news
Richard Carapaz's superhuman training intervals up a leg-shredding climb in Ecuador + more on the live blog

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 09:10
Richard Carapaz training intervals
10:44
Bern's new e-bike certified Hudson MIPS helmet
Bern Hudson e-bike helmet

Bern has released a new helmet specifically designed for commuters using e-bikes. Off the back of recent data which showed e-bikes had the highest year-on-year growth of all bike categories, Bern wanted to offer an e-bike certified helmet. The brand claims the new Hudson helmet is their safest yet and is rated for use up to 27mph. It provides 10 per cent more impact testing coverage for the most sensitive parts of the brain, as well as 21 per cent more velocity and 43 per cent more impact energy absorbed than traditional standards. It also comes with MIPS to protect against rotational motion and has an integrated LED light on the back to keep you visible. The Hudson is priced at £109.99.

10:20
Bike theft stopped by police in Leyton who arrest suspect
09:00
Richard Carapaz's superhuman training intervals up a leg-shredding climb in Ecuador

So what does it take to be one of the best climbers in professional cycling? This fatigue-inducing training footage shows the 2019 Giro d'Italia winner prepping for the upcoming season with some brutal intervals. Some amateur detective work of the graffiti at the start of the video points to the brutal climb being in the Pablo Arenas area of the Ineos Grenadier's native Ecuador...Considering how camera footage usually makes gradients look less severe, it seems fair to speculate this climb looks like it touches upwards of 20% on the ramps.

However, the 27-year-old is filmed making light work of the hill, sprinting out the saddle and only slowing just before the top. Very impressive. Carapaz had another successful year in 2020, proving himself to be one of the strongest climbers at the Tour before narrowly finishing second behind Primoz Roglic at the Vuelta a España.

