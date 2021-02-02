Richard Carapaz's superhuman training intervals up a leg-shredding climb in Ecuador + more on the live blog

Ahí va Richard Carapaz entrenando para estar en forma este 2021. pic.twitter.com/90Kjt89bcQ — Diego Vos ~ Ciclismo (@diegovos_) February 1, 2021

So what does it take to be one of the best climbers in professional cycling? This fatigue-inducing training footage shows the 2019 Giro d'Italia winner prepping for the upcoming season with some brutal intervals. Some amateur detective work of the graffiti at the start of the video points to the brutal climb being in the Pablo Arenas area of the Ineos Grenadier's native Ecuador...Considering how camera footage usually makes gradients look less severe, it seems fair to speculate this climb looks like it touches upwards of 20% on the ramps.

However, the 27-year-old is filmed making light work of the hill, sprinting out the saddle and only slowing just before the top. Very impressive. Carapaz had another successful year in 2020, proving himself to be one of the strongest climbers at the Tour before narrowly finishing second behind Primoz Roglic at the Vuelta a España.