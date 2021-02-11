Support road.cc

F1 ace Fernando Alonso reportedly sustains “multiple fractures” after he was hit by driver while cycling

Crash happened near Lugano, close to Switzerland’s border with Italy; Alpine F1 to update on two-time world champion’s condition tomorrow
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Feb 11, 2021 20:37
2

Fernando Alonso, the former world champion Formula 1 racing driver, has reportedly sustained suspected multiple fractures after he was hit by a driver while riding his bike in Switzerland.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the crash happened near Lugano, which lies between Lake Maggiore and Lake Como in Switzerland’s Italian-speaking Canton Ticino, just across the border with Italy.

The Spaniard, who won back-to-back Formula 1 driver’s championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and is also a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is due to drive for the Alpine F1 team – formerly Renault – for the next two years, with the season due to start in Bahrain on 28 March.

In a tweet, his team said that the 39-year-old is “conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.” It added that it will provide an update on his condition tomorrow.

A huge cycling fan, Alonso unsuccessfully tried to buy the licence of the former Euskaltel-Euskadi team in 2013, and was subsequently reported to be planning to launch his own team at the following year’s Tour de France.

Paolo Bettini, the ex-Olympic and world road champion, gave up his job as coach to the Italian national team to head up the project, but the plans were eventually shelved.

> Paolo Bettini says 2014 was "wrong year" for Fernando Alonso cycling project

