F1 ace Fernando Alonso reportedly sustains “multiple fractures” after he was hit by driver while cycling

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
'If only' +1
We should do something about this!...
Same here - safeguarding email went to child's address not mine, so the first I knew was when she couldn't log in for a club ride. She was gutted...
The biggest aero penalty on disc brakes is actually from the additional spokes required, not the callipers
I might have a solution to this problem, but I would need to know a bit more about the problem..... could you upload a photo of the tool and screw...
Agreed. Heal well and fast and I hope they get / convict the driver if they were at fault.
A narrow, cobbled street in Shrewsbury will be closed for 9 months after "numerous vehicle strikes" have damaged a historic 14th Century building...
"One day, a cut-down incarnation of Zwift, with a low-cost, easily adjusted kids indoor bike, could transform the contribution of bike racing and...
Reminds me of "that's not my dog": https://youtu.be/Ue0fZfwHfzo
Dazzled by the cyclist's illegal light.