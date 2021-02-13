Fernando Alonso was hit by motorist turning into supermarket car park

Police in Switzerland have said that Fernando Alonso was knocked off his bike by a motorist turning into a supermarket car park. The Alpine F1 driver underwent surgery on a fractured jaw yesterday and was due to remain in hospital for 48 hours.
Alonso, the former world champion Formula 1 racing driver, was hit near Lugano, which lies between Lake Maggiore and Lake Como in Switzerland’s Italian-speaking Canton Ticino, just across the border with Italy.
Crash.net reports Swiss police as saying that he was hit by an oncoming motorist who was turning off the road while riding past a queue of stationary traffic.
The report said: “Just before 2pm in Viganello, a 42-year-old Swiss motorist domiciled in the Lugano area was driving in via La Santa in the direction of Pregassona.
“According to an initial reconstruction and for reasons that the police investigation will have to establish, while she was making a left-hand turn to enter a supermarket car park, she collided with a 39-year-old Spanish citizen, who was riding his bicycle and passing a line of stationary vehicles on the right. The collision took place against the right side of the car."
The statement said that police officers arrived on the scene along with members of the Lugano Green Cross, who gave Alonso treatment before taking him to hospital by ambulance.
Alonso is a keen cyclist, to the extent that in 2013 he attempted to buy the licence of the former Euskaltel-Euskadi team in a bid to launch a new team at the following year’s Tour de France.
The plans were ultimately shelved when the driver changed his priorities after it became clear he would not be retained as a driver by Ferrari.
Only problem with getting the Giant is you'll have to change your username.
I'll be honest - I switched off when the driver's opening comment was "No I did not [nearly hit you]" when he so clearly did...
Why have missed out the words "none were against"? Bit desperate, really. 🤔
I'm 62. I take a pragmatic approach to riding along dual carriageways. I tell myself that so long as I hold a steady line, although some traffic my...
I discovered something a few weeks back. I commute on some filthy tracks, canal routes and bridleways. Especially filthy recently. Cleaning the...
Surly give you a very long steerer, for some reason. My Ogre had a full set of Chris King spacers between the stem and headset, high enough for...
FINALLY. That should have happened from the off. Only UKAD have the power to investigate British Cycling, Team Sky/Ineos...etc. The GMC can only...
Yep cleat position and the drillingposition for the cleat on the shoe is as important as size but is a little overlooked as every manfacturer puts...
Thank you. I'm debating whether to take the plunge on the Fulcrum wheels, the shallower Zipp 303s or save a bit more for the DT Swiss ARC 1400...
Sorry, I stole that from Sheldon Brown: https://sheldonbrown.com/handsup.html