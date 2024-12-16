“At least that part of the campaign was realistic”: Government video urging people to cycle to avoid “traffic chaos” shows cyclist riding past bike lane blocked by parked cars; Colnago’s £2,000 trench coat; Cavendish SPOTY reaction + more on the live blog

As we know all too well on the live blog, Belfast’s cycling network is… disjointed, to say the least.

For instance, campaign groups have long criticised the apparent inaction of Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure when it comes to active travel, arguing that the lack of a joined-up network of bike lanes and evidence that cycling is often an afterthought when it comes to big transport projects has left the country lagging behind the rest of the UK.

> New barriers on infamous ‘car park’ cycle lane vandalised, as councillor calls for “robust” protection “before someone gets seriously hurt”

Last year, Belfast City councillors pointed out that, despite the implementation of the Belfast Cycling Network Delivery Plan in 2021, only 2.8km of cycle lanes were installed in two years, a lack of delivery branded “incredibly frustrating” and “ridiculous”.

And when it comes to those that have been installed, the clear lack of enforcement against cycle lane car parking has left them often completely blocked by cars and lorries, rendering them – and their, at best, flimsy bollards – completely useless (this bike lane blocking pandemic is set to be featured on an upcoming episode of the podcast in the new year, so keep an eye out for that).

> “If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Belfast Council slams Northern Ireland government’s “joke” delivery of cycling infrastructure – as just 2.8km of bike lanes installed in two years

So, you’ll be shocked to learn that, over the past few months, Belfast has been experiencing what the local papers have referred to as “traffic chaos”, as a city in thrall to the car has become riddled with congestion due to ongoing construction works.

On Monday, infrastructure minister John O’Dowd told the Northern Ireland Assembly that anyone travelling into Belfast by car should “expect congestion”, while retail and hospitality groups are set to meet with O’Dowd today to call for solutions to the current “traffic problems” and argue that there “cannot be a repeat of what has happened these last few months”.

Faced with this backlash, the Department for Infrastructure has spent the past few weeks producing videos encouraging commuters and shoppers to ditch the car for public transport… and yes, even their bike.

“Travelling into work doesn’t always have to involve congestion,” the caption for one of the government body’s cycling-themed videos

“Cycling past the queues of traffic and through the park means Sinead can enjoy her Belfast commute on the way to the office.”

Unfortunately, the DfI failed to note that one of the main cycle lanes used by Sinead, on the Ravenhill Road, is lacking in any form of protection – apart from that all important lick of green paint of course.

Focusing more on the city centre, another video showed Peter – taking part in what one commenter dubbed the ‘transport triathlon’ of car, bus, and bike – riding in some actual protected cycle lanes (well, if you call staggered, flimsy bollards protection, that is).

“Did you get stuck in Belfast city centre traffic yesterday? Take the stress out of your commute on the way to work AND the way home,” the DfI said.

However, while it’s clear the government body’s videographers must have gone to considerable effort to make sure at least one cycle lane was fit for purpose for their film, they missed one important detail – a painted cycle lane packed, as usual, with parked cars, forcing our oblivious DfI employee onto the road.

This alarmingly ironic discrepancy was even picked up by the Sunday Times’ Atticus column at the weekend.

Oops.

“Valiant efforts were clearly made to ensure all the cycle lanes shown were unobstructed by cars — film crews must have had to wait all day for such rare moments,” the columnist said of the DfI’s truth-stretching cycling ad.

“But one lane off Great Victoria Street was so hidden beneath parked vehicles the producers appeared not to realise it was there. They showed a cyclist pedalling past it in the road, oblivious.

“At least that part of the campaign is realistic.”

Meanwhile, local cycling campaign group Cycul also pointed out a few problems with the DfI’s call for commuters to park, ride, and cycle.

“For clarity, Translink don’t allow standard bikes on trains before 9.30am and only on Goldliner buses if there is space available,” the group said on Facebook.

“The Brompton Bicycle featured is the most portable folder and goes on all buses and trains (price ~£1,200), and Peter could have cycled to his car if his Department had built the Belfast Bike Network.”

Ouch, that one’s going to sting.