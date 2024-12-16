Support road.cc

"At least that part of the campaign was realistic": Government video urging people to cycle to avoid "traffic chaos" shows cyclist riding past bike lane blocked by parked cars; Colnago's £2,000 trench coat; Cavendish SPOTY reaction + more on the live blog

As Ruben Amorim would say, 'new week, new life' – and that will hopefully be the case on the Monday live blog
Mon, Dec 16, 2024 10:12
16:01
Cyclist riding past cycle lane blocked by parked cars for government cycle to work video (Department for Infrastructure)
“At least that part of the campaign was realistic”: Government video encouraging people to cycle to avoid “traffic chaos” shows cyclist riding past bike lane blocked by parked cars

As we know all too well on the live blog, Belfast’s cycling network is… disjointed, to say the least.

For instance, campaign groups have long criticised the apparent inaction of Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure when it comes to active travel, arguing that the lack of a joined-up network of bike lanes and evidence that cycling is often an afterthought when it comes to big transport projects has left the country lagging behind the rest of the UK.

Cycle lane parking in Belfast (credit - Dominic Bryan, Twitter)

> New barriers on infamous ‘car park’ cycle lane vandalised, as councillor calls for “robust” protection “before someone gets seriously hurt”

Last year, Belfast City councillors pointed out that, despite the implementation of the Belfast Cycling Network Delivery Plan in 2021, only 2.8km of cycle lanes were installed in two years, a lack of delivery branded “incredibly frustrating” and “ridiculous”.

And when it comes to those that have been installed, the clear lack of enforcement against cycle lane car parking has left them often completely blocked by cars and lorries, rendering them – and their, at best, flimsy bollards – completely useless (this bike lane blocking pandemic is set to be featured on an upcoming episode of the podcast in the new year, so keep an eye out for that).

Dock Street, Belfast, cycle lane blocked by lorry (Dominic Bryan)

> “If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Belfast Council slams Northern Ireland government’s “joke” delivery of cycling infrastructure – as just 2.8km of bike lanes installed in two years

So, you’ll be shocked to learn that, over the past few months, Belfast has been experiencing what the local papers have referred to as “traffic chaos”, as a city in thrall to the car has become riddled with congestion due to ongoing construction works.

On Monday, infrastructure minister John O’Dowd told the Northern Ireland Assembly that anyone travelling into Belfast by car should “expect congestion”, while retail and hospitality groups are set to meet with O’Dowd today to call for solutions to the current “traffic problems” and argue that there “cannot be a repeat of what has happened these last few months”.

Faced with this backlash, the Department for Infrastructure has spent the past few weeks producing videos encouraging commuters and shoppers to ditch the car for public transport… and yes, even their bike.

“Travelling into work doesn’t always have to involve congestion,” the caption for one of the government body’s cycling-themed videos

“Cycling past the queues of traffic and through the park means Sinead can enjoy her Belfast commute on the way to the office.”

Unfortunately, the DfI failed to note that one of the main cycle lanes used by Sinead, on the Ravenhill Road, is lacking in any form of protection – apart from that all important lick of green paint of course.

Belfast cycle lane (Department for Infrastructure) 2

Focusing more on the city centre, another video showed Peter – taking part in what one commenter dubbed the ‘transport triathlon’ of car, bus, and bike – riding in some actual protected cycle lanes (well, if you call staggered, flimsy bollards protection, that is).

“Did you get stuck in Belfast city centre traffic yesterday? Take the stress out of your commute on the way to work AND the way home,” the DfI said.

However, while it’s clear the government body’s videographers must have gone to considerable effort to make sure at least one cycle lane was fit for purpose for their film, they missed one important detail – a painted cycle lane packed, as usual, with parked cars, forcing our oblivious DfI employee onto the road.

This alarmingly ironic discrepancy was even picked up by the Sunday Times’ Atticus column at the weekend.

Cyclist riding past Belfast cycle lane blocked by parked cars for government cycle to work video (Department for Infrastructure) 2

Oops.

“Valiant efforts were clearly made to ensure all the cycle lanes shown were unobstructed by cars — film crews must have had to wait all day for such rare moments,” the columnist said of the DfI’s truth-stretching cycling ad.

“But one lane off Great Victoria Street was so hidden beneath parked vehicles the producers appeared not to realise it was there. They showed a cyclist pedalling past it in the road, oblivious.

“At least that part of the campaign is realistic.”

Belfast cycle lane (Department for Infrastructure)

Meanwhile, local cycling campaign group Cycul also pointed out a few problems with the DfI’s call for commuters to park, ride, and cycle.

“For clarity, Translink don’t allow standard bikes on trains before 9.30am and only on Goldliner buses if there is space available,” the group said on Facebook.

“The Brompton Bicycle featured is the most portable folder and goes on all buses and trains (price ~£1,200), and Peter could have cycled to his car if his Department had built the Belfast Bike Network.”

Ouch, that one’s going to sting.

09:44
Colnago field jacket logo
‘Ow much? Colnago’s new “everyday” capsule clothing collection includes a £2,000 trench coat, £1,600 jacket, and £700 polo shirts

Still on the look-out for last-minute Christmas presents for the cyclist in your life? Steadily reaching that panic stage where you’ll buy literally anything bike-related? Got a few spare thousands burning a hole in your back pocket?

Well, Colnago have just the clothing collection for you.

(Warning – If you’re the type of person who got angry about the iconic Italian bike brand’s offensively aerodynamic new Y1Rs machine, it might be better if you sit this one out.)

Colnago Y1Rs

> The bike Pogačar wins Milan-San Remo on? Colnago claims outlandish new aero road bike is "most aerodynamic in the WorldTour"

Because it was brought to our attention this morning that Colnago have released a new ‘Capsule Collection’ of off-bike clothing, designed to mark the 70th anniversary of the manufacturer’s founding.

So, marking 70 years of one of cycling’s most recognisable, admired, and iconic brands – a manufacturer at the pinnacle of the sport for decades and still winning now, no matter what Tom Boonen says – Colnago says this new range includes “garments with great care and craftsmanship, handmade in Italy in limited editions using the finest materials. Style and class to wear in your everyday life.”

Colnago capsule collection varsity jacket

Yes, your everyday life. If your everyday life involves running a petrochemicals firm or hanging out with the billionaire backers of the Colnago-riding UAE Team Emirates squad.

Because it’s fair to say, Colnago’s “everyday” range is eye wateringly expensive.

Colnago trench coat

This navy-blue trench coat, designed for standing at the side of a muddy cyclocross course in the depths of the Belgian winter (probably)? £2,016.

Colnago capsule collection jacket

How about a black varsity jacket, embroidered with the Colnago cross on the sleeves (which I reckon won’t be the only thing cross about this collection) and the brand’s name stealthily plastered across the back? £1,649.

Colnago field jacket

This field jacket, again for watching the ‘cross at Namur? Just the £1,466.

And don’t even get me started on the cashmere polo shirts, coming in at £688 for the long sleeve and £504 for the short sleeve.

Colnago polo shirt

All in, the whole collection comes to roughly £6,300.

I’d rather have an actual Colnago for that money, thanks…

The post-Pidcock era begins… and it looks exactly the same

It’s new kit reveal day at the Ineos Grenadiers, and you’d almost get the sense that the British squad – mired in poor results and controversy, following the recent departure of Tom Pidcock – want to convey a business-as-usual, nothing to see here approach, such is the lack of change on the design front:

The ‘thin white line’ at the back is the one major change it seems (last year’s reddish orange stripe faded into the overall look more), and appears something of a throwback to the team’s glory years in the early 2010s.

Hopefully that doesn’t also mean a return to TUE sagas and jiggy bags too, of course.

In any case, fair play to Josh Tarling – who may well inherit Pidcock’s mantle as Ineos’ bright young British hope – for turning up to the kit launch photoshoot rocking a pair of hairy legs:

Josh Tarling, Ineos kit launch 2025

Proper winter training vibes.

Replace ‘North American’ with ‘Belfast’, and there’s the Department for Infrastructure’s latest cycling ad

15:27
Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch (via StreetView).jpg
Transport for London sets out plans to improve road safety for cyclists and pedestrians at key junctions in Shoreditch

A few weeks after cycling campaigners accused Hackney Council of “giving up any leadership on being a leading cycling borough” by rejecting a plan that would lead to a safer cycling environment at Pembury Circus junction, the local authority is now working with Transport for London on new proposals to make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in and around Shoreditch.

According to TfL, the plans would see the creation of new, high-quality crossings for both cyclists and pedestrians, alongside more footway space to help people travel sustainably and tackle road danger.

> “Dishonest and farcical”: Campaigners accuse council of rejecting “safer” cycling infrastructure plans as it will be “too difficult” for pedestrians to cross two-metre cycle path

TfL's latest data shows that in the three-year period up to 30 June 2024, there were 14 collisions at the junction of Great Eastern Street with Curtain Road, including one fatal collision involving a pedestrian in 2022. There were also six serious collisions at the junction, four involving a cyclist and two involving a pedestrian.

The planned changes would help to tackle this inherent danger by adding new cyclist and pedestrian crossings at the junction, and restricting two left turns for motorised vehicles, “reducing the collision risk for cyclists”, TfL says.

Advanced stop lines up to 7.5m deep, to allow people cycling to get ahead of vehicles at the traffic lights, are also included in the plans.

Shoreditch Plans, Transport for London

Announcing the proposals, and inviting locals to engage in a public consultation on the changes to the junction, which will run until 10 February 2025, Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: ”These junctions are among the most dangerous junctions in London, with 14 collisions taking place in a three-year period to June 2024 - one that killed a pedestrian.

“The Mayor and TfL are committed to investing in work to improve safety at some of London's most dangerous and intimidating junctions, and these proposals will make it safer and easier for Londoners to walk and cycle in the area. 

“We want to hear what Londoners think of these proposals, so please do have your say before February 10th.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Young, Hackney Council’s cabinet member for climate change, environment, and transport, added: “More people cycle in Hackney than any other part of London, so we’re pleased to be supporting TfL to make Shoreditch an easier place to cycle, as well as wheel and walk.

“As one of the busiest parts of the borough throughout the day and evening, these proposals are a big boost to our own ambitions to make Hackney’s streets greener and healthier.”

14:54
Roglič’s new shades and HED’s “fastest wheels ever”! Five cool things coming soon from Madison, Muc-Off, HED, Velocio, and Koo

In this week’s edition of Five Cool Things, we have HED’s “fastest wheels ever”, the latest electric mini pump from Muc-Off, sunglasses from Koo Eyewear worn by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s riders, Velocio’s do-it-all jacket, and some affordable thermal bib tights from Madison.

FiveCoolThings-2024-12-16

14:18
Gone Sprinting… When Chris met Bob

It was wall to wall legends – and top contenders for ‘Ryan’s Dream Dinner Party’ – on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning:

If Sir Chris – who said he was thrilled to meet Mr Mortimer, his comedy hero, on the show – isn’t on the next series of Gone Fishing, or on a special cycling-themed episode of Geordie Heat, I’ll be fuming.

10:14
Still fuming about Cav’s SPOTY snub? Well, it turns out the BBC had a plan all along…
Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> Mark Cavendish wins “special” BBC Lifetime Achievement award after record-breaking final season

And let’s just say the people are finally appeased by the BBC’s decision-making process (mostly, anyway).

“I should think so too!” said Mick on Facebook, after hearing the news.

“Absolutely thrilled to hear that Sir Mark Cavendish is getting a lifetime achievement award. Possibly the best British sportsman of all time,” added Paul on BlueSky.

“Thoroughly deserved,” noted Simon.

“It’s a well-deserved award to put him alongside other greats of sporting history (and a timely one at that),” wrote Steve.

Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

And finally, John shared a video of BBC Breakfast’s coverage of the news this morning, which reflected on the sprinter’s “central part” in facilitating the “huge interest” in cycling in the UK in recent years.

“Mark Cavendish has played a huge part in raising the profile of professional cycling over the years, despite the BBC usually totally ignoring it for most of the time,” John said.

Fair point – let’s just hope Cav gets a bit more screen time than SPOTY runner-up Beryl Burton was afforded back in 1967, anyway, when arguably Britain’s finest ever athlete barely featured on the programme despite finishing second in the public vote behind boxer Henry Cooper.

Well, at least things have improved a bit in the 57 years since then… Slightly.

Don’t try this at home (or on your local phone box)

To be honest, I’d be buzzing – after about five years of constant practice – to just make it to the bin…

12:32
The greatest cyclocross Sunday of all time? Brutality, drama, and epic racing at Namur wows fans

On Sky Sports, Super Sunday may have focused on the Etihad Stadium, and a dramatic late comeback win for struggling, under par Manchester United over their struggled, under par derby rivals Manchester City.

But for cycling fans, and lovers of all things muddy and off-camber, Super Sunday concentrated on the citadel overlooking the Walloon capital of Namur, where we were treated to two of the most brutal and thrilling cyclocross races in recent memory.

The scene of the UCI World Cup’s third round and one of cyclocross’ historic venues, Namur is also arguably the sport’s toughest, most exacting course – packed with steep, cobbled climbs, perilous, unfathomably steep downhills, and the most difficult (and entertaining) off-camber section in cyclocross.

And after heavy rainfall on Saturday night turned it into an even muddier mud-fest, it certainly lived up to its lofty billing.

In a drama-packed women’s race, 2023 Namur winner Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado was the coolest customer about, securing a repeat win by keeping her composure on the front after attacking at the halfway mark, as Lucinda Brand – so technically adept on that difficult off-camber – battled back after a poor start to cut through the field and finish within sight of her fellow Dutch rider.

Meanwhile, Alvarado’s Fenix-Deceuninck teammate Puck Pieterse secured a very encouraging third on her cyclocross debut this winter. Things weren’t quite so promising for Pieterse’s fellow multidisciplinary star, Fem van Empel, as the world champion crashed four times but still managed a respectable seventh.

The elite men’s race didn’t let up on the drama either, as an incident-packed opening few laps – which saw Eli Iserbyt pull out with nerve pain – gave way to an epic three-way tussle between man of the moment Michael Vanthourenhout, redemption hungry Toon Aerts, and young upstart Emiel Verstrynge.

An attack right at the start of the final lap by Verstrynge – whose best elite result this season prior to Namur was a sixth place at the Exact Cross in Beringen – only served to tee up Aerts, however, as the Belgian looked desperate to secure his first win since his two-year doping ban for Letrozole.

But with that redemptive victory looking all but in the bag as Aerts flew up the steep, cobbled berg, with just a few hundred metres left the Deschacht-Hens-FSP rider lost control on the off-camber section for the second time, flying over the handlebars – and almost taking out Vanthourenhout with his front wheel as he went past.

But, wayward rival’s wheels or not, the in-form Vanthourenhout was not about to let that golden opportunity, afforded to him by Aerts’ disastrous stroke of misfortune, pass him by, as he strolled home for his second consecutive World Cup triumph.

Pure, unadulterated drama.

And it turns out I wasn’t the only one soaking in the finest, most distilled cycling action in years.

“I think today’s racing at Namur had to be the best CX racing I’ve ever seen,” said road.cc’s own Jo Burt.

“One of the best elite cyclocross World Cup Sundays I can remember, both women’s and men’s races in Namur were brilliant,” agreed cycling writer Owen Rogers.

“How much more drama could you fit into the men’s race at Namur?” asked Edwin. “Heartbreak for Toon Aerts in that wicked, awful off camber sector.”

“I thought the women’s was thrilling and that the men’s couldn’t out do it,” said Kate. “I was very wrong! So much drama. I love the Namur CX. What a terrifying course.”

“Finally watching Namur today,” noted Nicholas last night. “Cyclocross is the most beautiful sport.”

He’s not wrong – terrifying and beautiful in equal measure.

“Once you become a cyclist, you join a family and that family is here for everyone”
Cycle race in progress sign, Armidale, Australia (credit: NBN Television)

> Driver dies after crashing into group of cyclists during Australian gravel race, with one cyclist killed and three injured

11:58
When you think you’re riding well up a climb…

… And then Jonas Vingegaard flies past you during a training camp session:

Nothing like a two-time Tour de France winner to make you feel like you’re stuck to the tarmac, eh?

11:31
Eddie Merckx - Campagnolo
“I was panicking, because I was lying on the train tracks”: Eddy Merckx vows to never cycle alone again after breaking hip in crash which left him helpless and fearing for his life at railway crossing

A week on from breaking his right hip after sliding out on a railway crossing while cycling in Hombeek, Eddy Merckx has revealed more rather sobering details about what he branded a “stupid” crash, which left him lying stricken and helpless on the tracks, unable to move and fearful that a train would soon arrive.

On Tuesday, doctors in Herentals performed a total hip replacement for what they described as a “common fracture”, with a statement from the hospital confirming that a “full recovery is expected” for the greatest male cyclist of all time.

And while he will be able to get back on his bike in a matter of weeks, the 79-year-old Belgian legend told VTM Nieuws that he will never cycle alone again in the wake of his frightening crash.

> “Next time I will ride with two training wheels”: Eddy Merckx feeling “much better” after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery following “stupid” fall off bike

“During my bike ride, it suddenly started to drizzle,” Merckx told the Belgian media outlet. “I slid [at a railway crossing – ed.] with my rear wheel. I fell right on my right thigh and knew immediately that it was a fracture.

“I was panicking, because I was lying on the train tracks. I did signs, but at first no one came to help. I couldn’t straighten up.

“In the end, I was helped by a motorcyclist and two other people also came to the rescue. Okay, the barriers were open at that time. But you never know if they suddenly close.”

Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx (picture credit A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

(A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Last week’s crash and surgery came nine months after the five-time Tour de France winner was also forced to endure an emergency operation for a bowel obstruction, after waking up in serious pain.

So it’s no surprise to learn that Merckx will be glad to see the back of 2024.

“It was a bad year, indeed. If one and a half meters of intestine is removed… something like that leaves traces,” he said.

“I feel more tired because of that. As far as I am concerned, it may soon be 2025. So that I can put that bad year behind me.”

Nevertheless, Tuesday’s hip replacement proved a success, with Merckx able to walk with a crutch almost immediately, and told he can begin cycling again in “just a few weeks”.

“Gradually we will build up so that I can start cycling again,” the rider known as the Cannibal said. “Because I’m going to keep doing that. I’m determined about that.

“But not alone anymore, I have learned that lesson now. From now on always in company.”

10:42
2024 Filament FX - 3.jpeg
“Looks like Brompton’s older brother”: Filament’s unusual new bike causes a stir

Ah, the mid-90s, the era of Oasis, New Labour, Eric Cantona, and lots and lots of EPO. Oh, and outlandish, boundary-pushing, and eventually outlawed bike designs that make Colnago’s new Y1Rs look like Jacob Rees-Mogg in comparison.

And, inspired by the radical Obree-style aesthetic, it’s fair to say the radical new £6,000 Filament FX monocoque frameset – our Bike at Bedtime last night – has divided opinion in the land of the internet.

Or at least it’s left most people scratching their heads in bemusement, anyway.

2024 Filament FX - 6.jpeg

> Check out the Filament FX bike with no down tube or chainstays

“I don’t understand what this is for,” said confused road.cc reader SimoninSpalding. “It talks about comfort, suggesting to me that it is an endurance bike, but I can’t see bosses for a bottle cage.

“Likewise nowhere for mudguards or racks, so not bikepacking. I guess you could use it to nip to the shop for a newspaper?”

“Somewhere between a £20 big-box store bike and a £10k non-UCI compliant triathlon bike,” said Chris of the UK-made bike’s out-there, nostalgic looks on Instagram.

2024 Filament FX - 4.jpeg

“Was this made by AI?! Throw it away. Too much ugly,” said a flabbergasted Balu on BlueSky.

“Why would anybody want this?” asked the ‘Engineer who cycles’.

“Looks like Brompton’s older brother,” said another user.

“Just don’t turn up at road races expecting to ride it,” noted lesterama.

“Absolute car crash. Would look better if it had been in one too,” add Ian. Ouch. Bit harsh? After all, who doesn’t love Old Faithful or Chris Boardman’s Lotus?

2024 Filament FX - 5.jpeg

However, not everyone was up in arms about the Filament’s looks.

“I’d ride it to be honest,” said Nick.

“IMO it looks better than the new Colnago,” added Tiago.

Poor Colnago, catching strays left, right, and centre today…

Cycling short distances instead of driving could save million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, transport charity says

In case you missed it yesterday…

Cyclists and pedestrians in Castle Park, Bristol (image: Adwitiya Pal)

> Cycling short distances instead of driving could save million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, transport charity says

