Bizarre attack on cyclist by shirtless man wielding metal pipe; Phil Gaimon almost hit by speeding drivers overtaking on blind bend; Rate that infra...where is UK's best (+ worst); Local paper fun; Nico Roche goes dancing + more on the live blog

Today is turning into a US special (with some UK-based bike lane blunders in between)...

This shirtless pipe-wielding attacker, 29-year-old Zachary Nulsich, has been arrested by the Harris County Sherriff's Office and now faces 20 years in prison having been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The victim, 46-year-old Steven Blum, said he was riding along the newly opened trail for the first time. When rounding corners he often shouts out to pedestrians to let them know he's there, something he did as he passed the attacker for the first time.

On the way back down the trail, however, the shirtless man was now armed with a metal pipe which he jammed into the front wheel of the IT worker's Specialized Roubaix. Thanfully he managed to avoid crashing and pedalled away before calling the police.

"I had no idea what his intentions are after that," Blum told Chron. "I can only assume more harm. It's pretty scary to see a huge shirtless guy running after you with a pipe. I had no words or incidents prior to that. I don't get out on the trail very much either. I don't really know his motivation, not that it really matters."

Records showed Nulisch lives in a home which backs onto the trail, he is due back in court in January.