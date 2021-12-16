Near Miss of the Day 679: Close pass followed by left hook (includes swearing)

Today in our Near Miss of the Day series, we have another video of the type we seem to be seeing increasingly more of nowadays – a driver who simply has to get past a cyclist before immediately turning left.

Alan, the road.cc reader who sent it in, told us that he filmed the incident while he was on the way to work.

“I passed by the usual parked cars, heard the car coming up behind me, as usual thought it was just overtaking, indicator on to show that it was moving back in,” he said.

“But no, this idiot was turning in, cutting straight across me, I had to brake. They were going that fast that they crossed to the other side of the road they turned into.

“This isn't the first time this has happened at this same spot, so I bought a front camera and captured this idiot,” he continued.

“I now have a front and rear camera.

“Admittedly I did shout ‘arsehole’ as a knee-jerk reaction, but I really need to get into the habit of shouting the registration plate, just in case the camera doesn’t catch it,” he added.

