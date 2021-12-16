Support road.cc

Fancy a Rapha coffee machine? That’ll be £2,735, please

British cycle clothing brand teams up with Rocket Espresso of Milan for limited edition collaboration
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Thu, Dec 16, 2021 11:10

First Published Dec 16, 2021

12

Rapha has introduced a limited edition R Cinquantotto coffee machine in association with Rocket Espresso of Milan that’ll set you back £2,735.

Let’s be honest, cycling wouldn’t exist without coffee – or, if it did, it would happen much later in the day – so this Rapha + Rocket partnership makes a lot of sense. In fact, it’s not the first time the two brands have teamed up to offer a coffee machine, a limited edition of the Premium Plus model having been produced way back in 2011.

2021 Rapha Rocket Espresso R Cinquantotto coffee machine - 2.jpeg

This time, Rapha + Rocket R Cinquantotto (the Italian for ‘fifty-eight) espresso machines will be available exclusively to members of the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC)… so if you’re not already a member, that’ll be another 70 quid.

Rapha says, “For as long as there have been cyclists, there have been coffee stops. The two go hand in hand, and over 140 years since an Italian inventor filed a patent for the world’s first espresso machine, a Milanese manufacturer still leads the way. Rocket Espresso produces the world’s finest espresso machines by hand for coffee connoisseurs around the world, including most of the professional peloton and now members of the Rapha Cycling Club.”

Well, you couldn’t imagine Rapha teaming up with Morphy Richards, could you?

2021 Rapha Rocket Espresso R Cinquantotto coffee machine - 4.jpeg

If you’re not familiar with Rocket Espresso, its entire range is exactly what you’d expect of a high-end Italian brand: shiny and beautiful with switches, knobs and gauges all over the place… You know the sort of thing.

2021 Rapha Rocket Espresso R Cinquantotto coffee machine - 3.jpeg

Just 100 Rapha + Rocket R Cinquantotto espresso machines will be made to order, each of them numbered.

We would ask Rapha to send one over for ‘review’ on road.cc but we just can’t see them falling for that one.

Get more details over at Rapha’s website

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

