Police raid house in hunt for driver who left cyclist critically injured after “targeted” attack

Police searching for a hit and run driver who left a cyclist critically injured last week in what is believed to have been a targeted attack have raided a house in Stoke-on-Trent.

The Manchester Evening News reports that three police cars and two vans were present on Grice Road and Cumming Street in the Hartshill area of the Staffordshire city as officers searched the premises yesterday.

The newspaper said that Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the raid had been carried out in connection with last Friday’s incident in Rochdale.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers from our Force Critical Wanted Unit conducted enquiries in the Harthill area of Stoke this morning [ie Wednesday 15 December].

“This is in relation to an attempt murder investigation following an incident in Rochdale on Friday 10 December.

“No arrests have been made and our enquiries continue.”

Following the hit-and-run crash in Rochdale last week, detectives said the cyclist also had facial injuries “consistent with being attacked with a weapon,” although it was unclear when he sustained them.

Officers had been alerted to the incident on Bowness Road in the Middleton area of the town shortly before 0650 hours on Friday 10 December.

They have been seeking the driver of a blue Toyota Yaris with the registration GK52 EZT who fled the scene, leaving the victim in a critical condition.

Issuing an appeal last Friday, Detective Inspector Nicola Hopkinson of GMP Rochdale’s CID said: “A young man is currently fighting for his life in hospital after – what we believe to be – a targeted attack earlier this morning.

“It is unknown at this time what the motive for this attack was – and we are working to establish this – nor whether the victim was attacked before or after this collision but what we do know is that the driver of a blue Toyota Yaris in the area failed to remain at the scene and we are keen to know who they are.

“We don’t believe there is a wider threat to the public; however, if you were driving in Middleton, the M60 or the M6 southbound this morning, or live in the area, then please check dash cam and doorbell footage and contact police with any information as soon as possible.”

Police have not clarified whether the victim was known to the suspect, nor whether he was targeted specifically because he was riding a bike, or for some other reason.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Rochdale CID on 0161 856 8719 quoting incident 455 of 10/12/2021, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.