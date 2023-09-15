Support road.cc

Bizarre Vuelta scenes as Jumbo-Visma staffer grappled to the ground by Spanish police + more on the live blog

One more stage — sorry, I've been watching too much cycling — one more day until the weekend, Dan Alexander on live blog duty for your Friday round up of everything going on in the cycling world...
Fri, Sep 15, 2023 09:02
Bizarre Vuelta scenes as Jumbo-Visma staffer grappled to the ground by Spanish police + more on the live blogJumbo-Visma soigneur police Vuelta (@MLaGattina/Twitter)
07:49
Bizarre Vuelta scenes as Jumbo-Visma staffer grappled to the ground by Spanish police

The drama just keeps coming for Jumbo-Visma at this Vuelta a España. As good teammates (how quickly things change) Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič took Sepp Kuss' thanks for their new-found loyalty, the aftermath of yesterday's stage saw a bizarre scene unfold, captured on video by Marcelo La Gattina...

A member of Jumbo-Visma staff ending up on the floor, kicking out at three Policía Nacional officers. La Gattina reported: "The police, trying to establish order, pushed a Jumbo assistant while he was assisting the riders. The situation became tense and they ended up on the ground. The assistant was not arrested, but there was an unpleasant moment."

So not an investigation into crimes against Sepp...

Anyway, the scene was similar to what was seen at the finish of stage 11, on our live blog from that day, a Cofidis soigneur perhaps overzealously willing stage winner Jesús Herrada to the line... and getting tackled by police for his troubles.

Cycling once again being a completely serious and normal sport. 

Today should hopefully be, for someone working for a cycling website at the end of a long week, relatively straightforward and uneventful, the peloton getting a rare flat stage for the sprinters (or perhaps even one of those breakaway days that annoy the fast men when everyone's tired at the end of a tough three weeks?)

Dan Alexander

