Bizarre Vuelta scenes as Jumbo-Visma staffer grappled to the ground by Spanish police + more on the live blog

The drama just keeps coming for Jumbo-Visma at this Vuelta a España. As good teammates (how quickly things change) Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič took Sepp Kuss' thanks for their new-found loyalty, the aftermath of yesterday's stage saw a bizarre scene unfold, captured on video by Marcelo La Gattina...

Situación en el final de etapa. La policía intentando poner orden, empujó a un auxiliar del Jumbo mientras asistía a los corredores. La situación se puso tensa y terminaron en el suelo. El asistente no fue detenido, pero se vivió un momento desagradable. #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/WRKvhsKRcX — Marcelo La Gattina (@MLaGattina) September 14, 2023

A member of Jumbo-Visma staff ending up on the floor, kicking out at three Policía Nacional officers. La Gattina reported: "The police, trying to establish order, pushed a Jumbo assistant while he was assisting the riders. The situation became tense and they ended up on the ground. The assistant was not arrested, but there was an unpleasant moment."

So not an investigation into crimes against Sepp...

Anyway, the scene was similar to what was seen at the finish of stage 11, on our live blog from that day, a Cofidis soigneur perhaps overzealously willing stage winner Jesús Herrada to the line... and getting tackled by police for his troubles.

La Guardia taking down the soigneur is a new one for me. Probably Remco's fault. pic.twitter.com/PQWVd7Y3WA — How The Race Was Won® (@Cyclocosm) September 6, 2023

Cycling once again being a completely serious and normal sport.

Today should hopefully be, for someone working for a cycling website at the end of a long week, relatively straightforward and uneventful, the peloton getting a rare flat stage for the sprinters (or perhaps even one of those breakaway days that annoy the fast men when everyone's tired at the end of a tough three weeks?)