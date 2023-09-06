"Organising cycle races in the UK is harder than ever before": Tour of Britain hits back at critics calling race "dull"; Jake Paul seen in Jumbo-Visma kit aboard a Cervélo... no, really; 'Speeding cyclists' talk reaches day three + more on the live blog

Left_is_for_Losers: "Re this years Tour of Britain — been really impressed with the crowds, you look at the finishes and wonder how it is that professional cycling in the UK is in so much decline?
"It does seem quite a flat route — you would have thought that you could find a few more hills or one more hilly stage somewhere. After the world champs in Glasgow and that success, it's a shame there isn't anything up there.
"Still — it's great to see pro racing in Britain, so I'm happy!"
SimoninSpalding: "Part of the issue with this year's Tour is also the weather. At this time of year you would hope for a few breezy days that could create some excitement with cross winds, tailwind-assisted breakaways etc. but instead we are 'suffering' the weather we should have had in June and July."
NickSprink: "We also don't have the equivalent of the Alps. Difficult to find long climbs up to 2000m+ in the UK, they don't exist. So best we can do is bumpy compared to what is available to the planners of the Grand Tours."
Miller: "It's also worth noting that it is very hard to split up the super-fit and highly coached peloton of professional riders. This is why recent Grand Tours have taken to having weird stages with gravel or ridiculously steep finishes: organisers are trying to find some way to force gaps between riders."
Rendel Harris: "Whilst one can certainly sympathise with the logistical challenges faced by the ToB organisers, and also the fact as others have noted that we just don't have the hills to smash a peloton to pieces, it is pretty ridiculous that after three days we have 56 riders effectively equal first with the leader being decided on his place in the points classification.
"Why are there no bonus seconds on the line or for intermediate sprints, and why no time trial? I realise a time trial has its own logistical problems given that it requires the road to be closed for longer, but surely one could be held in an off-road venue such as a park or stately home grounds? The race is clearly crying out for something to split up the riders so that attacks will have to be made."