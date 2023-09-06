"Organising cycle races in the UK is harder than ever before": Tour of Britain hits back at critics calling race "dull"; Jake Paul seen in Jumbo-Visma kit aboard a Cervélo... no, really; 'Speeding cyclists' talk reaches day three + more on the live blog

After three sprints and three Jumbo-Visma-dominated Olav Kooij victories, there have been a few rumblings on social media that this year's Tour of Britain might be a bit boring. Now I doubt any of the thousands of spectators who have lined the route so far thought it boring to see their back yard hosting a bike race of its scale, but some of those watching on from the comfort of their TV-viewing perch have been less impressed.

[SWpix.com/Zac Williams]

Taking to X (Twitter), one fan said it had been "dull", while another suggested "there's nothing interesting" and we "may as well watch a 200-lap scratch race".

"Not sure who designed the route but are they afraid of hills? Pretty dull so far," another said.

Replying to the critics, the Tour of Britain's social media admin pointed out the route was designed by the same team heavily praised for their Kendal 2016, Whinlatter 2018, Burton Dassett 2019, Great Orme 2021 stages (and chucked this Sunday's Caerphilly finale into that bracket too, suggesting they think they've got a winner there)...

Contrary to popular belief, you cannot just stick pins in a map and say “we’re going to have a stage there”. Organising cycle races in the UK is harder than ever before; there’s a reason why the calendar has lost around a quarter of UCI race days in the last five years alone. — The Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 6, 2023

"If somebody wants to give us a sizeable seven-figure (near eight-figure) sum to give us the opportunity of doing that, we've got plenty of stages that have never been run before in mind," they added.

The bad news for those who want hills is the next three (very flat) stages look likely to be sprints too, before this weekend's climbing finale in Gloucestershire and at Caerphilly Mountain.

Maybe good things come to those who wait?