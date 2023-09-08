Trek lightens entry-level Domane AL road bikes

Trek has updated its aluminium Domane AL road bike range, the new fourth generation offering a lighter frameset than previously, internal cable routing, and space to fit tyres up to 38mm wide for increased versatility. The Domane AL is the most accessible road bike in Trek’s range, priced from £1,125.

Trek says the new Domane AL is around 225g (0.5lb) lighter than the previous Domane AL Disc model thanks to a redesigned 100 Series Alpha Aluminum frame and a new full-carbon fork. The mid-range Domane AL 4, for example, has a claimed weight of 10.35kg (22.82lb). That’s clearly much heavier than some of the bikes we review here on road.cc, but we’re talking about a £1,875 bike.

> Check out the best endurance road bikes 2023 — perfect for sportives, audax and mile-munching

Another key change is that the new Domane AL has enough space to fit tyres up to 38mm wide, compared with a maximum of 35mm on the previous generation. Trek says that will allow you to “comfortably venture from smooth pavement to bumpy backroads and most gravel trails”. Okay, you’d definitely want wider tyres for rougher gravel and trails, but 38mm should be fine for well-maintained, not-too-bumpy tracks.

Trek’s Endurance geometry is unchanged so the Domane AL still provides a more upright ride position than race-focused road bikes in the Trek range like the Madone and the Émonda.

The 56cm Trek Domane AL, for example, comes with a 591mm stack height and a 377mm reach, giving a stack/reach of 1.57. The idea, of course, is to provide comfort on longer rides by taking the strain off your back and neck.

The Domane AL bikes also come with a handlebar with a shorter reach than previously – it’s now 80mm – and a 4mm flare from the hoods to the drops. Trek says that this is for improved ergonomics and control.

Whereas cables and hoses on the previous Trek Domane AL ran externally to the down tube and fork crown, everything enters the frame at the top of the head tube on the new design. Although this has become the standard way of doing things on high-end road bikes, internal routing is far less common at this price point. Whatever you think in terms of practicality, it certainly makes the Domane AL’s front end look a whole lot tidier.

Trek likes to emphasise the Domane AL’s versatility – hence, as previously, the inclusion of mounts for mudguards, rack, and even a top tube bag.

“[These] make Domane AL the ideal rig for everything from workday commutes to weekend group rides,” says Trek.

One thing that is new is the introduction of Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) compatibility. UDH is an attempt to do away with hundreds of current derailleur hanger designs and replace them with a single system. Trek already uses UDH on its mountain bikes.

Models and prices

These are the fourth-generation Trek Domane AL models:

Trek Domane AL 2, £1,125

Frame 100 Series Alpha Aluminium

Fork Domane AL carbon (tapered carbon steerer)

Groupset Shimano Claris 8-speed, Tektro C550 mechanical disc brakes

Wheels Bontrager Paradigm SL rims (tubeless-ready)/Formula hubs

Claimed weight 10.55kg (23.26lb)

Trek Domane AL 4, £1,875

Frame 100 Series Alpha Aluminium

Fork Domane AL carbon (tapered carbon steerer)

Groupset Shimano Tiagra 10-speed

Wheels Bontrager Paradigm SL rims (tubeless-ready)/Formula hubs

Claimed weight 10.35kg (22.82lb)

Trek Domane AL 5, £2,150

Frame 100 Series Alpha Aluminium

Fork Domane AL carbon (tapered carbon steerer)

Groupset Shimano 105 12-speed (mechanical)

Wheels Bontrager Paradigm SL rims (tubeless-ready)/Bontrager hubs

Claimed weight Not supplied

Get more info from trekbikes.com.