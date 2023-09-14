Wilier introduces cheaper versions of Filante aero road bike

Support road.cc

Wilier introduces cheaper versions of Filante aero road bike2024 Wilier Filante SL 99

Filante SL comes out of the same mould as the top-level Filante SLR but is made from less expensive materials to bring the cost down... although the price tag is still pretty hefty
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Thu, Sep 14, 2023 16:10

First Published Sep 14, 2023

Italy’s Wilier has introduced a new Filante SL road bike that’s the same shape as its existing Filante SLR but uses a different carbon-fibre lamination to bring the price down. No one is saying the Filante SL is cheap but it’s cheaper than the Filante SLR with complete bike prices starting at €5,100 (which converts to about £4,385). Call them 'less expensive' if you prefer.

2024 Wilier Filante SL - 11.jpeg

Wilier unveiled the Filante SLR back in 2020, an aero bike designed for disc brakes and electronic shifting only. It uses NACA airfoil tube profiles with a more rounded cutoff than usual at the rear. Wilier claims that this adds to the aero performance in the real world, allowing the frame to maintain its efficiency as the yaw angle alters (yaw is the result of the bike/cyclist’s direction and speed, and the wind angle and speed).

> Wilier claims big aero savings for 2021 Filante SLR

2024 Wilier Filante SL - 9.jpeg

The Wilier Filante SLR is one of the models that’s raced at the highest level by the Astana - Qazaqstan pro riders with complete bikes costing from €8,400 (around £7,225) up to €12,500 (around £10,750.

> Check out Mark Cavendish’s Wilier Filante SLR 

“The Filante SL inherits its forms, its lines and its racing spirit from the Filante SLR, [our] high-end aero racing bike,” says Wilier. “What makes the change beneficial is the application of few and simple technical solutions.

“The different carbon fibre lamination used for the frame gives it a less extreme and more comfortable structure compared to the SLR version. All of this with a weight gain of just under 150g for the same size frame.”

2024 Wilier Filante SL - 5.jpeg

When it launched the Filante SLR, Wilier emphasised the importance of the frame material although it was cagey about the tech involved. Like the brand’s Zero SLR, the Filante SLR is made from HUS-Mod carbon fibre and liquid crystal polymer.

> Read our review of the Wilier Filante SLR 

Wilier claims that HUS-Mod is a blend of “the highest quality fibres” and the liquid crystal polymer helps improve the absorption of vibration, but that’s about all it says. The details are secret, we’re told, and can't be shared for commercial reasons.

The Filante SL is made from less expensive stuff.

“What changes is the frame module, using different fabrics made of composite material to create a new lamination,” says Wilier.

2024 Wilier Filante SL - 8.jpeg

However, the Filante SL is exactly the same shape as the more expensive Filante SLR so the aerodynamic performance is identical.

The frame geometry is the same too. To take the medium-sized model as an example, you get a 48.2cm seat tube, 54.3cm top tube, and a 13.5cm head tube. The stack is 53.8cm and the reach is 38.8cm, giving a stack/reach of 1.39. That’s a performance-focused geometry. Six different sizes are available.

2024 Wilier Filante SL geometry - 1

Like the Filante SLR – and most other road bikes at this level these days – the Wilier SL has internal routing through the top of the head tube.

Whereas each of the Filante SLR models has an integrated carbon handlebar and carbon seatpost, the Filante SLs are equipped with aluminium alloy bars, stems, and seatposts. Wilier calls this “a technical choice that makes it possible to contain the price without compromising the performance”.

2024 Wilier Filante SL - 7.jpeg

“In addition to expanding the product range, the goal of each Filante SL series bike is to provide the best quality/price/performance ratio,” says Wilier. “The use of technologies and setups that are less extreme aims to preserve the overall quality of each product.”

2024 Wilier Filante SL - 2.jpeg

The Wilier Filante SL is available in eight different builds:

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8170
Wheels Wilier NDR50KC
Price €7,000 (£6,020)

Groupset SRAM Force D2 AXS
Wheels Wilier NDR50KC
Price €7,000 (£6,020)

Groupset Campagnolo Chorus
Wheels Wilier NDR50KC
Price €6,300 (£5,420)

Groupset Campagnolo Chorus
Wheels Miche Syntium Aero
Price €5,600 (£4,815)

Groupset SRAM Rival AXS
Wheels Wilier NDR50KC
Price €5,900 (£5,075)

Groupset SRAM Rival AXS
Wheels Miche Syntium Aero
Price €5,100 (£4,385)

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2
Wheels Wilier NDR50KC
Price €5,900 (£5,075)

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2
Wheels Miche Syntium Aero
Price €5,100 (£4,385)

The prices given here in GBP are simply conversions of Wilier’s prices in Euros; they’re not official UK RRPs.

wilier.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

