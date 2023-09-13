New Liv Avail Advanced endurance bike has 38mm tyre clearance, goes more aero and sheds some weight

Liv has launched the 2024 Avail Advanced, the brand's latest women-specific endurance road bike. The fifth generation Avail range sees the Avail Advanced Pro and Avail Advanced feature wider 38mm tyre clearance, lighter and stiffer frames and forks, updated D-Fuse handlebars and seatposts, and new Contact SL AeroLight and Contact AeroLight stems with internal cable routing. We've already got our hands on the new Avail Advanced Pro 0 too, so stay tuned for the full review of the new bike!
Liv Avail 2023 - what's new?
As is the case with many endurance road bikes at the moment, Liv has focused on making the bike ever more versatile for more types of riding, while maintaining and improving the comfortable ride characteristics. This means the new Avail has increased tyre clearance for more varied terrains, and claimed improvements to the frame and components to help dampen down any bumps on the roads.
The women-specific focus of the bike is most tangible at its touchpoints and slightly different geometry compared to range of its sister brand Giant.
More tyre clearance
In the Avail Advanced range, every model comes set up tubeless and running 32mm tyres. The maximum clearance is 38mm.
The Avail Advanced Pro series comes with wide, hookless carbon rims featuring a 36mm rim depth, which should ensure consistent and predictable handling across diverse surfaces, from asphalt to pavé.
The range also boasts "integrated disc brakes, delivering unwavering and dependable stopping power in all weather conditions and terrains" according to Liv. To you and I, and everyone other than someone in the Liv marketing department with a certain linguistic flair, that just means all the bikes come with hydraulic disc brakes...
> Best road bike tyres
Less weight
As with most new bikes nowadays, some weight-shaving has been performed for the updated models compared to the 2023 Liv Avail, which we recently reviewed.
Liv says the Avail Advanced Pro frameset, leading the range, has shed a very specific 128.4 grams compared to its predecessor, now tipping the scales at 855g. Liv claims this translates into a 30.18 percent increase in stiffness-to-weight efficiency.
The Avail Advanced weighs the same at 855g, 104.9 grams less than the 2023 model to be (very) specific. Liv claims it is 16.21 percent more efficient compared to the previous generation.
Adding to the durability and effectiveness, both the Advanced Pro and Advanced series also feature stainless steel bearings in OverDrive Aero and OverDrive fork steerer tube for "enhanced stiffness and weight performance".
More compliance
Being an endurance road bike, the Avail is designed for those long days in the saddle, and Liv has equipped it with plenty of compliance to make the mile-muncher more comfortable.
The updated frameset incorporates ultra-thin dropped seatstays which are finely-tuned for vertical compliance, aiming at dampening road shocks and vibrations from the rear wheel. The redesigned fork, available in either Advanced SL-grade or Advanced-grade carbon, depending on the series, should further aid shock absorption at the front wheel.
Complementing the frameset's engineered compliance are the proprietary D-Fuse components. Liv Contact SLR and SL D-Fuse handlebars, built with lightweight carbon, are tailored specifically for women’s hands, with ergonomically designed D-shaped tubing and an 8-degree flare drop. The design should add comfort on various terrains and provide increased stiffness when pushing and pulling on them for better efficiency during sprints and climbs.
> Best road bike handlebars
Liv says the composite D-Fuse SLR and SL seatposts offer up to 7mm of flex, acting as a built-in shock absorber for road chatter.
Added integration and storage
To maximise aero performance, the Avail Advanced series introduces two new stems—the Contact SL AeroLight and Contact AeroLight. These stems, made of lightweight carbon material with an aerodynamic shape, feature internal cable routing for a sleek cockpit that remains easy to service.
Each new Avail model is factory-equipped with dual water bottle cages, a computer mount and a mudguard frame mount, saving you the worry about sourcing any of those.
2024 Avail Advanced sizing and pricing
The 2024 Avail Advanced range offers models in sizes XXS, XS, S, M, and L. The geometry of the 2024 models differed slightly from the 2023 iteration, with generally a smidgen taller stack and longer reach. Unlike the 2023 Avail, there is also a smaller XXS size available (although this won't be available in the UK) catering for shorter and smaller riders.
All of the bikes roll on 700c wheels. There are five models in total, priced as follows:
Avail Advanced Pro series
Avail Advanced Pro 0 - £5,999
Advanced SL-grade composite frame
Shimano Ultegra Di2 12-speed groupset with power meter
Giant SLR 1 36 carbon disc wheelset with Giant low friction hub
Avail Advanced Pro 1 - £4,599
Advanced SL-grade composite frame
Shimano 105 Di2 2x12 groupset
Giant SLR 1 36 carbon disc wheelset with Giant low friction hub
Avail Advanced series:
Avail Advanced 1 - £3,199
Advanced-grade composite frame
Shimano 105 Di2 2x12 groupset
Giant P-R2 Disc alloy wheelset with alloy hubs
Avail Advanced 2 - £2,699
Advanced-grade composite frame
Shimano 105 2x12 groupset
Giant P-R2 Disc alloy wheelset with alloy hubs
Avail Advanced 3 - £2,299
Advanced-grade composite frame
Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset
Giant S-R2 Disc wheelset
Check back for our full review of the Liv Avail Advanced Pro 0 in the coming weeks
Not segregated. Had there been a bit more segregation (e.g. just extending this island) that might have been an additional visual cue for the...
I see they installed some purely decorative "bollards."
Looks like it might be a 20 minute walk, save five minutes!
It might have broken, but it would be repairable.
Couldn't agree more and glad you are ok. I had a similar experience with a liveried van at the weekend, the driver of which seemed to find it...
Shame there's no Ultegra or Dura Ace builds. if you're going to pay that much for a bike you should at least have a few build options.
Correct me if i'm wrong, but aren't "Cycists dismount" signs not actually legal/a requirement - you need a TRO. So you could just ignore them?
Pretty much your standard "police action" tho if roles were reversed sure you probably would find yourself under caution and or potential fine for...
Quote from the article six years ago: "Andrew Pedley, Ben’s father, said there was “no safe pedestrian crossing from Parkers to the Co-op” and...
Presume the customer service comes extra as it's non existent on their older wheels.