New Liv Avail Advanced endurance bike has 38mm tyre clearance, goes more aero and sheds some weight

Liv has launched the 2024 Avail Advanced, the brand's latest women-specific endurance road bike. The fifth generation Avail range sees the Avail Advanced Pro and Avail Advanced feature wider 38mm tyre clearance, lighter and stiffer frames and forks, updated D-Fuse handlebars and seatposts, and new Contact SL AeroLight and Contact AeroLight stems with internal cable routing. We've already got our hands on the new Avail Advanced Pro 0 too, so stay tuned for the full review of the new bike!

Liv Avail 2023 - what's new?

As is the case with many endurance road bikes at the moment, Liv has focused on making the bike ever more versatile for more types of riding, while maintaining and improving the comfortable ride characteristics. This means the new Avail has increased tyre clearance for more varied terrains, and claimed improvements to the frame and components to help dampen down any bumps on the roads.

The women-specific focus of the bike is most tangible at its touchpoints and slightly different geometry compared to range of its sister brand Giant.

More tyre clearance

In the Avail Advanced range, every model comes set up tubeless and running 32mm tyres. The maximum clearance is 38mm.

The Avail Advanced Pro series comes with wide, hookless carbon rims featuring a 36mm rim depth, which should ensure consistent and predictable handling across diverse surfaces, from asphalt to pavé.

The range also boasts "integrated disc brakes, delivering unwavering and dependable stopping power in all weather conditions and terrains" according to Liv. To you and I, and everyone other than someone in the Liv marketing department with a certain linguistic flair, that just means all the bikes come with hydraulic disc brakes...

> Best road bike tyres

Less weight

As with most new bikes nowadays, some weight-shaving has been performed for the updated models compared to the 2023 Liv Avail, which we recently reviewed.

Liv says the Avail Advanced Pro frameset, leading the range, has shed a very specific 128.4 grams compared to its predecessor, now tipping the scales at 855g. Liv claims this translates into a 30.18 percent increase in stiffness-to-weight efficiency.

The Avail Advanced weighs the same at 855g, 104.9 grams less than the 2023 model to be (very) specific. Liv claims it is 16.21 percent more efficient compared to the previous generation.

Adding to the durability and effectiveness, both the Advanced Pro and Advanced series also feature stainless steel bearings in OverDrive Aero and OverDrive fork steerer tube for "enhanced stiffness and weight performance".

More compliance

Being an endurance road bike, the Avail is designed for those long days in the saddle, and Liv has equipped it with plenty of compliance to make the mile-muncher more comfortable.

The updated frameset incorporates ultra-thin dropped seatstays which are finely-tuned for vertical compliance, aiming at dampening road shocks and vibrations from the rear wheel. The redesigned fork, available in either Advanced SL-grade or Advanced-grade carbon, depending on the series, should further aid shock absorption at the front wheel.

Complementing the frameset's engineered compliance are the proprietary D-Fuse components. Liv Contact SLR and SL D-Fuse handlebars, built with lightweight carbon, are tailored specifically for women’s hands, with ergonomically designed D-shaped tubing and an 8-degree flare drop. The design should add comfort on various terrains and provide increased stiffness when pushing and pulling on them for better efficiency during sprints and climbs.

> Best road bike handlebars

Liv says the composite D-Fuse SLR and SL seatposts offer up to 7mm of flex, acting as a built-in shock absorber for road chatter.

Added integration and storage

To maximise aero performance, the Avail Advanced series introduces two new stems—the Contact SL AeroLight and Contact AeroLight. These stems, made of lightweight carbon material with an aerodynamic shape, feature internal cable routing for a sleek cockpit that remains easy to service.

Each new Avail model is factory-equipped with dual water bottle cages, a computer mount and a mudguard frame mount, saving you the worry about sourcing any of those.

2024 Avail Advanced sizing and pricing

The 2024 Avail Advanced range offers models in sizes XXS, XS, S, M, and L. The geometry of the 2024 models differed slightly from the 2023 iteration, with generally a smidgen taller stack and longer reach. Unlike the 2023 Avail, there is also a smaller XXS size available (although this won't be available in the UK) catering for shorter and smaller riders.

All of the bikes roll on 700c wheels. There are five models in total, priced as follows:

Avail Advanced Pro series

Avail Advanced Pro 0 - £5,999

Advanced SL-grade composite frame

Shimano Ultegra Di2 12-speed groupset with power meter

Giant SLR 1 36 carbon disc wheelset with Giant low friction hub

Avail Advanced Pro 1 - £4,599

Advanced SL-grade composite frame

Shimano 105 Di2 2x12 groupset

Giant SLR 1 36 carbon disc wheelset with Giant low friction hub

Avail Advanced series:

Avail Advanced 1 - £3,199

Advanced-grade composite frame

Shimano 105 Di2 2x12 groupset

Giant P-R2 Disc alloy wheelset with alloy hubs

Avail Advanced 2 - £2,699

Advanced-grade composite frame

Shimano 105 2x12 groupset

Giant P-R2 Disc alloy wheelset with alloy hubs

Avail Advanced 3 - £2,299

Advanced-grade composite frame

Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset

Giant S-R2 Disc wheelset

Check back for our full review of the Liv Avail Advanced Pro 0 in the coming weeks