Is your bike ready for winter? Plus Silca's CEO talks lube and 3D-printing on the road.cc Podcast

After a short break we're back for Season 3 of the road.cc Podcast in association with Laka, and it's a packed episode to kick us off.

Listen to the road.c Podcast on Apple Podcasts

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music

With those nights drawing in and temperatures dipping, it’s time to think about prepping that bike and yourself for the winter again. George is joined by Pat, Liam and Jamie to share their best advice for training and commuting through the winter, such as lighting recommendations, tyre choices and that burning question of whether to brave the great outdoors year-round, or hop on the trainer and stick to fair weather riding.

In our second segment Dave is joined by Josh Poertner, ex-technical director of the legendary wheel brand Zipp, who bought Italian tools and equipment maestros Silca from their Italian family owners back in 2013. How have Poertner and Silca continued that legacy and tradition while continuing to innovate? Just don’t call Silca “the lube people”… they’ve been making lovely pumps for a fair bit longer ya know!

Laka bike insurance

Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service.

To find out more visit: laka.co

Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only)