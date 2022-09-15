Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Miscellaneous
Is your bike ready for winter? Plus Silca's CEO talks lube and 3D-printing on the road.cc Podcastroadcc podcast episode 34 main image

Is your bike ready for winter? Plus Silca's CEO talks lube and 3D-printing on the road.cc Podcast

On this episode we're talking about our winter bike set-ups, and Dave chats to Josh Poertner of Silca...
by Jack Sexty
Thu, Sep 15, 2022 15:13
0

After a short break we're back for Season 3 of the road.cc Podcast in association with Laka, and it's a packed episode to kick us off. 

 

Listen to the road.c Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music

With those nights drawing in and temperatures dipping, it’s time to think about prepping that bike and yourself for the winter again. George is joined by Pat, Liam and Jamie to share their best advice for training and commuting through the winter, such as lighting recommendations, tyre choices and that burning question of whether to brave the great outdoors year-round, or hop on the trainer and stick to fair weather riding.

> The best winter bikes

Silca Impero Frame Pump Handle

In our second segment Dave is joined by Josh Poertner, ex-technical director of the legendary wheel brand Zipp, who bought Italian tools and equipment maestros Silca from their Italian family owners back in 2013. How have Poertner and Silca continued that legacy and tradition while continuing to innovate? Just don’t call Silca “the lube people”… they’ve been making lovely pumps for a fair bit longer ya know! 

Laka bike insurance

Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service. 

To find out more visit: laka.co

Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only) 

road.cc podcast
the road.cc podcast
Podcast
podcasts
laka
Silca
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments

 