"Now I can better target cyclists": Motorist shares photo of dashboard gunsight; Active travel campaigner off Twitter over abuse; Hairpin porn; Virtual Everesting; TDF film; Cav content; New pro kit: Movistar go dark; But cyclists + more on the live blog

1. Hi everyone. The wonderful woman who is Jo Rigby is leaving Twitter for a bit. She sent me a note which she asked me to share with you. I’ve spoken to her on the phone and she’s doing okay-ish. But it’s still with a heavy heart that I post this, because no-one should feel pic.twitter.com/hpSoeji3dp — Carla Francome (@carlafrancome) December 14, 2021

Councillor Jo Rigby is a live blog regular with her thoughts, pics and videos of active travel infra (or more often the lack of it) from Wandsworth, south London. As recently as last Tuesday she headlined the live blog after sharing a clip of six drivers cutting across a painted bike lane in just 25 seconds. The video sparked a discussion about whether paint is infrastructure and if the lanes really are better than nothing.

However, this morning, a friend has shared a statement saying the cllr is leaving Twitter due to abuse and threats.

The full statement is above but includes, "I was reading posts from a group of men in Enfield who [...] had gathered to discuss how I needed a smack to shut me up along with indulging themselves in a fantasy where I get crushed to death by a tipper truck.

"There are some wonderful people on here [...] but it's essentially riddled with hate and anger. And I don't want to be on it anymore because I don't want to be anywhere near these men."

Rigby said she's also had a threatening email sent to her place of work, including calling on her employer to take action against her. Something "which didn't get the response he wanted. I got a lovely supportive note from my new boss."