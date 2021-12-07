Riding a star Trek or Planet X? Retired US track cyclist becomes a NASA astronaut; What's the point of unsegregated cycle lanes?; How to wrap a bike + more on the live blog

In today's dose of totally normal news, 11-time US national champion Christina Birch has joined NASA as one of ten new astronaut candidates. It's the space agency's first intake for four years, but includes the retired track cyclist who most recently won national titles in the team pursuit and madison in 2018.

Birch's cycling career followed her time at the University of Arizona and Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she earned two bachelor's degrees in mathematics and biochemistry, as well as a Ph.D in biological engineering.

As per NASA's press release, the ten candidates will report for duty in January to start two years of training, including operating and maintaining the International Space Station's complex systems, training for spacewalks, developing complex robotics skills, safely operating a T-38 training jet, and Russian language skills.

After the training period Birch could be assigned to missions that involve performing research aboard the space station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, as well as deep space missions to destinations including the Moon on NASA’s Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.

"Each of you has amazing backgrounds," Pam Melroy, former NASA astronaut and NASA’s deputy administrator, told the candidates. "You bring diversity in so many forms to our astronaut corps and you stepped up to one of the highest and most exciting forms of public service."

Birch's partner, and the first person to ride a sub-four minute individual pursuit, Ashton Lambie shared the news on Instagram...