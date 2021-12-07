Support road.cc

Live blog

Riding a star Trek or Planet X? Retired US track cyclist becomes a NASA astronaut; What's the point of unsegregated cycle lanes?; How to wrap a bike + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is here for your second live blog of the week...
Tue, Dec 07, 2021 08:57
11:40
11:14
Riding a star Trek or Planet X? Retired US track cyclist becomes an astronaut
Christina Birch (Image credit: NASA)

In today's dose of totally normal news, 11-time US national champion Christina Birch has joined NASA as one of ten new astronaut candidates. It's the space agency's first intake for four years, but includes the retired track cyclist who most recently won national titles in the team pursuit and madison in 2018.

Birch's cycling career followed her time at the University of Arizona and Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she earned two bachelor's degrees in mathematics and biochemistry, as well as a Ph.D in biological engineering.

As per NASA's press release, the ten candidates will report for duty in January to start two years of training, including operating and maintaining the International Space Station's complex systems, training for spacewalks, developing complex robotics skills, safely operating a T-38 training jet, and Russian language skills.

After the training period Birch could be assigned to missions that involve performing research aboard the space station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, as well as deep space missions to destinations including the Moon on NASA’s Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.

"Each of you has amazing backgrounds," Pam Melroy, former NASA astronaut and NASA’s deputy administrator, told the candidates. "You bring diversity in so many forms to our astronaut corps and you stepped up to one of the highest and most exciting forms of public service."

Birch's partner, and the first person to ride a sub-four minute individual pursuit, Ashton Lambie shared the news on Instagram...

11:01
Your relationship with bikes, through the years...
10:22
"Shop early for kids bikes," says UK bike brand... but is it too late for Christmas already?
Isla Bikes 31st Jan delivery.JPG

On the topic of bikes for Christmas, check out our tech feature from yesterday about the bike manufacturers warning against leaving it until the last minute...

09:47
09:29
How to wrap a bike

Perhaps the more pressing question is 'how to buy a bike in time for Christmas?'... but for argument's sake let's say you've already got that bit under control. How do you wrap it? I'd be keen on keeping it in the box or not bothering at all...but I'm lazy, and you probably don't want to spend Christmas morning setting up said bike once it's out the box...

> Christmas gifts for cyclists under £50: special cycling stocking fillers and affordable presents for cyclists

Thankfully, Decathlon has this video with a creative method for making it look good and a little less obvious that the lucky person is about to unwrap a bicycle...although having given it a watch, you might want to do this before you stumble in from the pub at half eleven...

08:41
What's the point of unsegregated cycle lanes? Cllr Jo Rigby shares footage of six drivers cutting the corner over a newly painted bike lane

I'm sure the council is very happy with its new set-up: a shiny resurfaced road and some sharp new lines for giving cyclists a safe space to ride their bikes. No need for a separate lane with a physical barrier when you've got white paint...

But this video from Wandsworth councillor Jo Rigby demonstrates the problem with paint — there's nothing to stop drivers crossing the line, as all six in the this 25-second clip did to varying degrees. Some clipped the paint, others took the Max Verstappen racing line, all would have hit or been dangerously close to hitting a cyclist riding in the lane.

Cllr Rigby said she offered to cycle the route with a Conservative counterpart to show the places where it could be improved "but he is not allowed to do this as I’m not a Conservative cllr."

Independent journalist Jon Stone commented: "Looks like a case where physically segregating it would actually reduce speeding around the corner as well as it would prevent drivers from taking the line."

Others chipped in with pictures of their local painted lanes not doing much good...

Do you feel confident cycling in painted cycle lanes? And are they actually better than nothing? 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

