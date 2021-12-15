Near Miss of the Day 678: Amsterdam driver squeezes cyclist towards kerb

We’re going Dutch in our Near Miss of the Day series today with a video from the Netherlands which shows that however much ahead of the UK another country may be in terms of providing cycling infrastructure and getting people on bikes, people driving motor vehicles still put cyclists in danger.

The clip was sent in by road.cc reader Bernard, who found himself being squeezed towards the kerb as well as a parked car by a rider to his left.

“Cycling in the Netherlands is probably much better than in the UK,” said Bernard with unintentional understatement.

“Despite the fact that Amsterdam is in general a bike-friendly city, conditions are not always very good and also here, there are plenty of bad drivers.

“This might not be the nearest miss on road.cc but it’s much too close for comfort.

“This driver is obviously not aware that he or she is still next to me while closing me in on the kerb and a parked car.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling