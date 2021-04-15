Support road.cc

Video: Cyclist pushed off bike by car passenger on Irish mountain pass says “they could have killed me”

Gardaí are investigating incident which happened in Wicklow Mountains National Park last weekend
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Apr 15, 2021 12:39
A ​cyclist in Ireland says that the occupants of a motor vehicle “could have killed me” after he was pushed off his bike by one of its passengers – with footage of the shocking incident, which happened on a mountain road near Dublin, posted afterwards to social media.

According to The Irish Times, the rider, who gave his name as “John,” only found out that the assault last Saturday had been filmed by another passenger in the vehicle when he phoned a radio show about the incident and was told by the host that the video had been shared online.

RTÉ Liveline presenter Joe Duffy urged the vehicle’s passengers to turn themselves in to Gardaí, Ireland’s national police force.

John, who had phoned the programme to try and trace a motorist who had helped him following the assault, said that he would be prepared to press charges but added that he “would be fearful” of the perpetrators given that they “had the mentality to do that.”

He added that after watching footage of the assault, his family had urged to avoid the area when riding his bike.

Located in the Wicklow Mountains National Park around 10 kilometres south of Dublin, the Sally Gap pass tops out at 503 metres above sea level, making it a popular climb for local cyclists.

However, according to Gardaí, in recent years the area has seen a number of attacks on cyclists, often riding alone, with some having their bikes stolen.

With respect to last weekend’s incident, Garda HQ in Dublin’s Phoenix Park confirmed that “Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at Blessington Lakes on Saturday 10th April 2021.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling's biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

