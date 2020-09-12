Near Miss of the Day 468: Beware of this vehicle passing on the outside

Today’s near miss is an unnecessarily close pass by a driver who declined to wait five seconds for a safer opportunity to pass. You’ll no doubt have spotted the 'cyclists beware of passing this vehicle on the inside' sticker on the back of the van.

“The irony of the sign wasn't lost on me just after the van brushed the hairs on my leg,” said Glenn.

The incident occurred in Rochford, Essex, but Glenn said he’d been reluctant to send it before now.

“I've held back since July to let Essex Police work their magic – but I get the distinct impression there's not much magic going on.”

Writing on the YouTube page, he added: “Essex police discourage sharing of these videos but then have a caveat on their upload page that due to Covid restrictions a prosecution is currently very unlikely.”

Glenn said the incident took place about two minutes after leaving his house.

“I've let it run a little afterwards just so you can see how much room the van would have had to pass five seconds later, and also to see them turning right just 100 yards further up the road.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling