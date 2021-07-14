Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Try listening to those who take bikes on trains": Vertical cycle storage design concept criticised + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Jul 14, 2021 09:02
4
Train storage concept (via PriestmanGoode)
07:47
"Try listening to those who take bikes on trains": Vertical cycle storage design concept doesn't go down well

 The government is currently investing £9 million in projects to improve rail journeys by running a competition where winning designs receive funding to continue to develop their plans. One such winner is PriestmanGoode whose 'Proteus' scheme provides a flexible seating layout that can be rearranged quickly to react to demand. That is how we come to this bike storage 'solution', which is one part of the design...

Unsurprisingly the reaction has been coming thick and fast...

Lockdown Cyclist said: "Who wants to lift up my dirty single speed bike and have it drip filth all over the seat for the next person to sit on? And imagine how pleased the next person will be who sits on a filthy seat. What happens when a passenger wants a seat and there’s a bike in the way. Garbage."

Speaking about the winning projects, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps commented: "These winners will hopefully play a role in putting passengers at the centre of our railways as we build back better from COVID-19. The competition always throws up surprises and the ideas shown today could transform how we travel in future." Right, Grant...You might want to listen to some of the reaction first... 

Back in 2019, Cycling UK slammed the "awful" cycle storage on GWR's high-speed trains...And we've had our own terrible train experiences too...road.cc editor Jack took to the live blog to detail exactly what it's like trying to take a very expensive bike across the country by train. Spoiler alert: it's not fun...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments