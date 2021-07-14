"Try listening to those who take bikes on trains": Vertical cycle storage design concept criticised + more on the live blog

This is bad. This is always bad. If ever you see this, remember that it is bad. https://t.co/FaH0PLixYW — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) July 13, 2021

The government is currently investing £9 million in projects to improve rail journeys by running a competition where winning designs receive funding to continue to develop their plans. One such winner is PriestmanGoode whose 'Proteus' scheme provides a flexible seating layout that can be rearranged quickly to react to demand. That is how we come to this bike storage 'solution', which is one part of the design...

Unsurprisingly the reaction has been coming thick and fast...

No accommodation for full length guards or panniers. Having to move the bike in the aisle BEFORE you can move the one near the window will be fun. 2 seats taken up by every bike to hack off the non-cyclists too, so everyone's a winner... — Jon Vernon (@OnlyInDevon) July 13, 2021

Now try it with a proper bike with mud guards, lights, and panniers. Try it with a trike. Try it with more than two bikes. Try it with passengers standing all around because there are no seats and the previous train was cancelled at no notice. Try it when there's a pram there. — Oscar Do Gooder Franklin (@OscarNMFranklin) July 12, 2021

Lockdown Cyclist said: "Who wants to lift up my dirty single speed bike and have it drip filth all over the seat for the next person to sit on? And imagine how pleased the next person will be who sits on a filthy seat. What happens when a passenger wants a seat and there’s a bike in the way. Garbage."

I don't understand why it needs to be made more complex than something like this: https://t.co/RdgcwOmsFN — Sam Clifford (@samclifford) July 12, 2021

Speaking about the winning projects, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps commented: "These winners will hopefully play a role in putting passengers at the centre of our railways as we build back better from COVID-19. The competition always throws up surprises and the ideas shown today could transform how we travel in future." Right, Grant...You might want to listen to some of the reaction first...

Back in 2019, Cycling UK slammed the "awful" cycle storage on GWR's high-speed trains...And we've had our own terrible train experiences too...road.cc editor Jack took to the live blog to detail exactly what it's like trying to take a very expensive bike across the country by train. Spoiler alert: it's not fun...