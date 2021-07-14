"Try listening to those who take bikes on trains": Vertical cycle storage design concept criticised + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
Not to mention, try getting someone that isn't particular strong to lift a >20Kg bike up onto one of those things
Indeed. I'm fairly sure the road signs existed first, so it's the newer ISO standard signs for Health and Safety etc that have confused the public.
It's lucky for the pros that they don't do lots of cold wet base miles in Scotland in winter or none of them would be using discs...
The time saving strategy is: if the comment is by, or in reply to, someone in your Black Book- reject immediately and ignore
depends on the bike, on the winter bike the rear mudguard grounds out too early.
Not so sure. Driving drunk or on drugs can be enough to seperate jurors from potentially accused, driving without licence or insurance could be...
I don't have this particular jacket, but I have their Mistral pro and tempest jackets as well as the ventultra gilet, they've become my go to brand...
Love the clean lines of the PRO Discover Team. If it is durable, it is mine!- looking forward to the review
I would imagine that if the cleaner doesn't clean an object in 45 minutes then there must be something wrong with it, no? Unless the chain was...
You said that 1030 has ClimbPro. It's worth to note that very similar feature is in Karoo2, called Climber. It was added a couple of weeks/months...