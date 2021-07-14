Near Miss of the Day 612: Driver pulling out of hospital almost sends cyclist into it (includes swearing)

Here’s something a bit different for our Near Miss of the Day series – a driver pulling out of a hospital into the path of a cyclist, almost sending the rider into it, at least in the figurative sense.

It happened in Guernsey in the Channel Islands, with the road.cc reader who filmed it, Alex, telling us: “I was on my way to work this morning when this guy pulled out of the local hospital right in front of me – and I'm not even sorry for the language.

“I thought the turbo lag on his diesel was a nice touch to make it a dangerous manoeuvre even more frightening, before his exhaust managed to trump the filth coming out my mouth, which kind of suggests he saw me but still went for it anyway.

“I've learnt from experience (and previous visits to said hospital) that the local police have no interest in looking after cyclists, let along being bothered to follow up on foreign registered cars, so I have no interest in wasting an hour of my life just creating paperwork for them by giving a statement to report the driver who'll just disappear back to the UK anyway.

“Winners all round!”

