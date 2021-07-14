Tour de France Stage 17: Tadej Pogacar wins on Bastille Day to extend lead

- News
No probs, we posted at pretty much the same time
After over 40 years of car ownership, my wife and I took the decision last year to go car-less. Our daily transport is a tandem or our solo bikes,...
How did you get the discount? I had a time limited offer from Wiggle for a similar amount, but when I went to check out, it reverted to full price,...
If 2kg mattered to me, I'd lose the 5kg of belly I'm lugging up the hills.
The article list a couple of non hinged alternatives at £15 and £20 and yet failed to mention the planet X versions which are currently £1 each in...
The only consolation is that ignorance of a law is not a defence in court...
Any updates from Peter? It would be really nice to know that the police are taking this seriously and that the company have taken robust action;...
No, it is Fluorescent Yellow. I have the green version for 6 months and the tail has spent the whole time in my pocket, I zipped it off on ride...
Can confirm fits, my other half is using Claris 8 speed (Giant Liv Avail 5 - 2016) with some old Campag Khamsim wheels (with a spacer) I originally...
I'm a bit concerned this may happen again....