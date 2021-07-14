Tour de France Stage 17: Tadej Pogacar wins on Bastille Day to extend lead

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has won a gripping three-way battle on the Col du Portet to win the Queen Stage of this year’s Tour de France, outsprinting Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers to take his fifth career stage win in the race.

With EF Education-Nippo’s Rigoberto Uran, second this morning, dropped on the final climb of the 178.4km stage from Muret, the three riders who contested the stage win at the end of a tough day in the mountains occupy the first three places on the General Classification – though Pogacar now has a lead of more than five and a half minutes over Vingegaard, his closest rival.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.