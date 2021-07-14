Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
20210714TDF1035-A.S.O._Pauline_Ballet

Tour de France Stage 17: Tadej Pogacar wins on Bastille Day to extend lead

Fireworks on today's Queen Stage in the Pyrenees as defending champion beats his closest rivals on the Col du Portet...
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Jul 14, 2021 16:29
0
banner

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has won a gripping three-way battle on the Col du Portet to win the Queen Stage of this year’s Tour de France, outsprinting Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers to take his fifth career stage win in the race.

With EF Education-Nippo’s Rigoberto Uran, second this morning, dropped on the final climb of the 178.4km stage from Muret, the three riders who contested the stage win at the end of a tough day in the mountains occupy the first three places on the General Classification – though Pogacar now has a lead of more than five and a half minutes over Vingegaard, his closest rival.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments