Police deny "victim blaming" in helmet tweet; Bike raffle start-up launches; Varnish loses tribunal appeal; Richmond Park reopens all roads to cyclists (on weekdays); Sunweb rider sent home for shopping trip + more on the live blog

If ever there was a scene to promote the wearing of a cycle helmet, this is it. Rider of a bicycle and a car have collided on Birkacre Brow, Coppull. Rider off to hospital and road will be open shortly. #t1tacops pic.twitter.com/HaR3g9oTIx — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) July 14, 2020

Referring to the image in the post above that shows the aftermath of a collision between a driver and a cyclist, Lancashire Road Police say: "If ever there was a scene to promote the wearing of a cycle helmet, this is it"; however not everyone agrees this was the right message to send out, with some suggesting that the force are "victim blaming" by putting the onus on the cyclist to wear a helmet.

Blaming the victim is never a good look, guys. How about promoting better driving, or safer roads? — Iain Roberts (@slowbikeiain) July 14, 2020

did they 'collide' or did a car driver hit a cyclist? — SuziQ (@SuziQ666) July 14, 2020

Looks like a scene to promote looking where you’re going. I hope you’ll be checking the mobile phone of the driver. — Simon Proven (@simonproven) July 14, 2020

Thanks for the replies - hopefully everyone knows we would never, ever victim blame. The rider has a broken arm but was wearing a helmet which has undoubtedly helped to prevent more serious injury and the original tweet just sought to highlight their benefits 👍 — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) July 14, 2020

Lancs Road Police have since responded to the complaints, claiming that they "would never, ever victim blame" and simply wanted to highlight that the rider's helmet "undoubtedly helped to prevent more serious injury". Still some don't agree, and are calling for the force to highlight the need for safer driving instead of focussing on the wearing of helmets.

It sounds like victim blaming and every cyclist hater will copy you.

A helmet is not a legal requirement, your comment was unnecessary; the driver may have benefited from one too, but no mention of that. — Helen Highwater (@HelenSimpson4) July 14, 2020