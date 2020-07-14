Megmeister claims its Ultrafris Pro kit uses a rider’s sweat to cool them down

It is well known that riding hard in hot weather will make you a rather sweaty cyclist. But Megmeister claims that its new Utrafris Pro clothing uses “Freeze Tech prints that are made from xylitol erythritol.” This apparently causes the temperature of the fabric to drop as sweat dries.

You may be thinking back to your old Biology lessons and recalling that sweating is the body’s way of cooling itself naturally. Don’t worry, you’re still correct. It seems that Megmeister reckons that its Freeze Tech prints could enhance this effect “reacting with sweat” to cool you further.

Cast your mind back to double chemistry now and xylitol and erythritol are both chemical compounds that can often be found in sweeteners. Erythritol is known to provide a cooling effect when dissolved in water and Megmeister says that the patented fabric print “creates an endothermic reaction, absorbing excess energy in the form of heat from the body and releasing this heat through radiation.” This, they claim, means that “as soon as an athlete starts to sweat, the UltraFris Pro fabric will begin to cool the wearer down acting like an in-built cooling system.”

Megmeister goes on to suggest that riding into the wind enhances the effect as the sweat dries quicker.

This isn't the first cycling jersey to promise to make your sweat work for you. Jack reviewed X-Bionic's The Trick Biking Shirt which uses a thicker material down the length of your spine which supposedly tricks your body into sweating before it needs to. The subsequent sweat evaporation keeps you cool.

The new range is made up of a jersey, arm coolers and lightweight skull cap, though only the jersey is currently available. The jersey is designed to be worn without a base layer and features, alongside the claimed sweat-activated cooling, UPF 50 protection, a YKK full-length zipper and the three standard rear pockets with an additional zipper pocket.

We’ve asked to try out Megmeister’s claims for ourselves so look for a review soon. Should you want the new Ultrafris Pro jersey, it’s available in XS-XXL and costs £119.95.

Megmeister.com