Is this the loudest kit you’ve ever seen? Pirate Juice doesn’t do subtle

We’re not sure how we’ve missed British clothing brand Pirate Juice until now, but the clothing company that originally started as a race team in Chester certainly stands out with their colourful designs.

If you’re not a fan of the subtle designs regularly seen on cycling clothing then this might be just the brand for you. We're getting strong notes of Tiger King here.

Pirate Juice focuses on creating bright designs that Pirate Juice advertises as causing stranger to ask where you got it, presumably in a good way. They also claim that it is “the greatest race kit known to man and beast.”

Pirate Juice says little about the features of their kit, but it is described as ‘race fit’, which isn’t that surprising from a brand that started out as a race team. A close look at the pictures shows that the sleeves and back panel are made using a ribbed material that we often see on aero jerseys.

Mesh fabric is used for the side panels while the neck is cut low for a better fit in a racing position.

Pirate Juice offers their jerseys individually or you can buy a matching set of jersey and bibshorts. Should you want to get yourself kitted out then the ordering process is a little different than you might be used to. First, you buy the garments that you want, and then you send your measurements to Pirate Juice.

We’ve got some kit on the way to the office for testing. We’ve just got to find a rider that likes their kit nice and bright.

piratejuice.cc