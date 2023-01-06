Support road.cc

Is that Rhonda Pickering?! Near Miss of the Day goes viral; Not a crash, just falling with style; Eternal Valverde; Dogs in cargo bikes + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander is here for all your live blog needs... just don't ask him to move anywhere fast, the first post-Christmas five-a-side is a real shock to the system.....
Fri, Jan 06, 2023 09:11
08:57
Is that Rhonda Pickering?! Near Miss of the Day goes viral

Well, quite a few people have seen this now...

> Near Miss of the Day 842: Passenger jumps out of car to remonstrate with cyclist… after driver cuts corner and almost hits him

The corner-cutting motorist and their less-than-impressed passenger combine for a classic of the near miss genre, with some suggesting shades of a certain Ronnie Pickering... (Who? Ronnie Pickering? Who? RONNIE PICKERING)...

You've almost certainly all seen it before, but there's never a bad day to watch it again. If it's your first time, I envy you getting to enjoy the life-changing hilarity of the red-faced Citroën Picasso driver's insistence in people knowing who he is...

Anyway, back to the issue at hand — NMotd 842...

Not quite the aggression of good ol' Ronnie P, but some excellent lines nonetheless, our favourite being...

 "So get off the road [...] you're standing there, there's other traffic, you're going to cause an accident..."

Watch the full video here...

09:25
Welsh pride and head shaking... more reaction to THAT NMotD...

Anyone else?

10:35
Dogs in cargo bikes

Perfect content for a Friday morning... 

10:25
Eternal Valverde
09:58
Not a crash, just falling with style

Credit to regular contributor Jo for the headline inspiration...

For more from Jo check out his long-read feature on the new North Downs Way Riders' Route... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

