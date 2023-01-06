Is that Rhonda Pickering?! Near Miss of the Day goes viral; Not a crash, just falling with style; Eternal Valverde; Dogs in cargo bikes + more on the live blog

- News
Carlton Reid has done an interview/podcast with Chris Boardman about the latest DfT/ATE capability fund announcement from earlier in the week https...
No, it's not *him*, Mark...
You'd think that a momentary loss of concentration is still a loss of concentration, making it either careless or dangerous, and especially if that...
Hi both, apologies for the confusion here. To clarify the reviewer was in no way insinuating anything about the quality of goods...
Probably covers it. The junction is confusing, under construction (so this area changes) and may yet finish up bad when done. So with further...
My zipstarted to fail on that Reflect rucksack - but it was stuffed full with laptop and change of clothes and sometimes sarnies for almost 3-4...
I doubt that the change from 11 speed mechanical to 12 is a major change. There are probably 3 or 4 parts in the 105 shifter that would need...
Blimey, that didn't occur to me but I suppose it could be because she's a woman. Or because she was using a hand cycle, or because he was being...
THB I'm surprised it's that many. I actually heard back a couple of times from the police when I reported recently so the "doing the basics" is...
There's your answer probably, if the Panaracer tyre above weighed even 200g more we'd all be horrified and it would probably never sell. Likewise I...