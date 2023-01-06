Is that Rhonda Pickering?! Near Miss of the Day goes viral; Not a crash, just falling with style; Eternal Valverde; Dogs in cargo bikes + more on the live blog

Well, quite a few people have seen this now...

> Near Miss of the Day 842: Passenger jumps out of car to remonstrate with cyclist… after driver cuts corner and almost hits him

The corner-cutting motorist and their less-than-impressed passenger combine for a classic of the near miss genre, with some suggesting shades of a certain Ronnie Pickering... (Who? Ronnie Pickering? Who? RONNIE PICKERING)...

You've almost certainly all seen it before, but there's never a bad day to watch it again. If it's your first time, I envy you getting to enjoy the life-changing hilarity of the red-faced Citroën Picasso driver's insistence in people knowing who he is...

Anyway, back to the issue at hand — NMotd 842...

Rhonda Pickering — Hantsman (@hantsarchitect) January 5, 2023

Not quite the aggression of good ol' Ronnie P, but some excellent lines nonetheless, our favourite being...

"So get off the road [...] you're standing there, there's other traffic, you're going to cause an accident..."

