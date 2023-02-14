Brompton CEO bemoans "bloody Brexit" for ongoing problems within bike industry

Brompton Bikes' CEO Will Butler-Adams has addressed the issues facing brands in the industry, and points to enduring problems from Brexit, rising energy bills, the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis for contributing to a challenging time for the folding bicycle manufacturer.

Speaking at length with Raconteur, Butler-Adams noted the hit on the company's pre-tax profit for the year ending March 2022, down 24 per cent to £7.3 million despite revenues rising 40 per cent year-on-year, and puts the fall down to wage inflation and a rise in the cost of materials.

He also raised the issue of ongoing problems caused by "bloody Brexit", the like of which have been well-documented since the end of the transition period in January 2021 and saw many British-based cycling businesses lose sales, suffer due to VAT changes, have to complete time-consuming paperwork and in extreme cases even cease business altogether.

> "It is very difficult to be positive": Brexit lost Cycloc 25% of sales, founder reveals

But it is not just the b-word, of course, and Butler-Adams also outlined a combination of factors, including Brompton's supply chain being affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tensions between China and Taiwan, with both Ukraine and Taiwan producing titanium used in the folding bikes' frames.

On top of that there are the ongoing effects of the Covid pandemic, rising energy bills and a cost of living crisis.

"You can't shuffle your business to offset today's drama," he said. "That's because, as today’s drama disappears, tomorrow's is developing. What you have to do is try and build a business that is resilient to all manner of impacts, including those that haven't even come yet.

"When you're very small, you might have one supplier because you simply don't have the volume to need more. But, when you get to a certain size, you'll want to consider your supply. This might be from Europe, from the Americas, from Asia. You don't want all your eggs in one basket."

> Brompton unveils plans for new eco-friendly factory and HQ in Kent as it aims to double capacity

Addressing the fact customers will be feeling the squeeze also, Butler-Adams accepted Brompton's products represent a premium investment but insisted its target market is anyone who can ride a bike and, more widely, believes "price is not what's stopping people from cycling".

"We can't be all things to all people, but price is not what's stopping people from cycling – I reject that idea. You can buy a basic single-gear bike for £50 second-hand if you want to," he said.

And more specifically on Bromptons, he added: "They're designed to last 25 or 30 years. You're buying into long-term expertise; you can get maintenance and repairs. These aren't things that you buy and then don't use. If people are going to spend their hard-earned money, they'll want a product that really adds value. That's what we aim to do."

"It's not sensible to carry a human five miles in a two-tonne metal box"

Butler-Adams also spoke about urban mobility, saying he is not anti-car and owns a battery-electric Nissan Leaf but does not see the need to drive short distances.

"It is the apparent wisdom of humans, this supposedly apex, super-smart species on Earth, that we have to live in cities. These are often the most unhealthy places to live. The air quality is poor, people aren't active and there are obesity problems. How did we let this happen?" he asked.

Championing cycling as a cost-effective route to cleaner air and a more active population, Brompton's CEO called cars "monstrously inefficient".

"It is not sensible to carry a human five miles in a two-tonne metal box," Butler-Adams said. "People complain that we don't have space in cities. Why not? Because there are thousands of cars taking up space. If you have to get somewhere 100 miles away, then take a car by all means. But just to dash to the shops? It's nuts."