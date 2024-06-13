Are time trial bikes too dangerous? Tom Dumoulin "absolutely disagrees" with Annemiek van Vleuten's suggestion to use road bikes, claims time trials are "least dangerous" races + more on the live blog

The discussion around the safety of TT bikes has been resumed this week, a duo of legendary retired Dutch riders, Annemiek van Vleuten and Tom Dumoulin, disagreeing over whether the specialist aero set-ups are "dangerous" and whether the peloton would be better off simply using road bikes instead.

Van Vleuten — who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and was a two-time time trial world champion during her career, but also spent a week in hospital with injuries sustained in a collision involving a driver as she trained on a time trial bike in Italy in 2015 — told Dutch news outlet NOS it is "with a heavy heart" she believes "it would be better to ride time trials on regular (road) bikes again".

"Since then [the aforementioned 2015 collision] I have always been aware of the dangers," she explained. "I have never been able to train uninhibitedly on the time trial bike again. Even though you are cycling at 50km/h where no one else is riding. It is very vulnerable: the brakes are stuck. not near your hands.

"You want to win, it's all about seconds, and then you take risks. Especially when you're in that steering wheel and you're throwing yourself down a hill at 80km/h. Then you just have to trust that things will go well.

"The fact is: we ride much faster than ten years ago. It's going faster and faster. I'm sometimes afraid that something super serious has to happen first before the UCI makes changes."

> Road bike category introduced by British time trial governing body to "get more people time trialling"

The argument is nothing new, Chris Froome making the case for road bike TTs after his former teammate Egan Bernal suffered a devastating crash while training on his Pinarello time trial bike in Colombia, Froome himself having also suffered career-threatening injuries in a crash while training on his time trial bike at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

"Is it really necessary for us to have time trial bikes in road cycling?" Froome said two years ago. "Being out on my time trial bike this morning, and in light of recent events, time trial bikes are not really meant to be ridden on the roads the way that we need to ride them in order to be ready."

Tom Pidcock too has said he believes time trial bikes are too dangerous for riders to train on public roads. At the time of the 2022 discussion, Froome's teammate Michael Woods said he believes "the majority" of teams, manufacturers, mechanics and staff would be "pretty happy" ditching TT bikes.

However, Bernal, whose crash sparked plenty of debate about road bike TTs and whether time trial bikes are safe for training on open roads, acknowledged that while it is "more dangerous", the time trial bike is part of the fabric of the sport and "without it cycling wouldn't be the same".

He said: "Time trialling is part of the spectacle of cycling and it's something a lot of riders and fans like. So I think they should stay."

In September, Stefan Küng's bizarre crash straight into barriers at the European Championships prompted former UCI chief Brian Cookson to call on the sport's governing body to crack down on the "crazy trend" of riding head down in time trials, riders sacrificing being able to see where they are going in search of aero gain.

Jumping back to the present day, Tom Dumoulin "absolutely disagrees" with Van Vleuten and co. and does not "understand what is dangerous about time trials", suggesting that riders probably rode head-down less in the past.

"I think it is the least dangerous part in the entire sport of cycling," he said. "Riders fall much more often on road bikes than on time trial bikes. Just add up all the falls. So I don't see a pattern yet, to be honest.

"As a rider, you understand that if you want to look down during time trial, you shouldn't do that on a road with a lot of traffic? I always did my time trial blocks along the canal where no one comes, and certainly no cars. I also rode in hilly landscapes, but then I didn't look down all the time."

The former time trial world champion added that if the discipline were to be moved to road bikes, teams and riders would just look "for other ways to gain profit with even more dangerous bicycle designs".

"Then you end up with far too long stems or strange positions on the bicycle that are completely unsuitable for riding in a peloton," he said.