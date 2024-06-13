Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Are time trial bikes too dangerous? Tom Dumoulin "absolutely disagrees" with Annemiek van Vleuten's suggestion to use road bikes, claims time trials are "least dangerous" races + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Thursday live blog where Dan Alexander will be taking you through the day with all the news, reaction and more from the world of cycling
Thu, Jun 13, 2024 09:12
1
Are time trial bikes too dangerous? Tom Dumoulin "absolutely disagrees" with Annemiek van Vleuten's suggestion to use road bikes, claims time trials are "least dangerous" races + more on the live blogTom Dumoulin time trial (Cor Vos/SWpix.com)
07:43
Are time trial bikes too dangerous? Tom Dumoulin "absolutely disagrees" with Annemiek van Vleuten's suggestion to use road bikes, claims time trials are "least dangerous" races

The discussion around the safety of TT bikes has been resumed this week, a duo of legendary retired Dutch riders, Annemiek van Vleuten and Tom Dumoulin, disagreeing over whether the specialist aero set-ups are "dangerous" and whether the peloton would be better off simply using road bikes instead.

Annemiek van Vleuten time trial (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Van Vleuten — who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and was a two-time time trial world champion during her career, but also spent a week in hospital with injuries sustained in a collision involving a driver as she trained on a time trial bike in Italy in 2015 — told Dutch news outlet NOS it is "with a heavy heart" she believes "it would be better to ride time trials on regular (road) bikes again".

"Since then [the aforementioned 2015 collision] I have always been aware of the dangers," she explained. "I have never been able to train uninhibitedly on the time trial bike again. Even though you are cycling at 50km/h where no one else is riding. It is very vulnerable: the brakes are stuck. not near your hands.

"You want to win, it's all about seconds, and then you take risks. Especially when you're in that steering wheel and you're throwing yourself down a hill at 80km/h. Then you just have to trust that things will go well.

Annemiek van Vleuten time trial (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The fact is: we ride much faster than ten years ago. It's going faster and faster. I'm sometimes afraid that something super serious has to happen first before the UCI makes changes."

> Road bike category introduced by British time trial governing body to "get more people time trialling"

The argument is nothing new, Chris Froome making the case for road bike TTs after his former teammate Egan Bernal suffered a devastating crash while training on his Pinarello time trial bike in Colombia, Froome himself having also suffered career-threatening injuries in a crash while training on his time trial bike at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

"Is it really necessary for us to have time trial bikes in road cycling?" Froome said two years ago. "Being out on my time trial bike this morning, and in light of recent events, time trial bikes are not really meant to be ridden on the roads the way that we need to ride them in order to be ready."

Tom Pidcock too has said he believes time trial bikes are too dangerous for riders to train on public roads. At the time of the 2022 discussion, Froome's teammate Michael Woods said he believes "the majority" of teams, manufacturers, mechanics and staff would be "pretty happy" ditching TT bikes.

However, Bernal, whose crash sparked plenty of debate about road bike TTs and whether time trial bikes are safe for training on open roads, acknowledged that while it is "more dangerous", the time trial bike is part of the fabric of the sport and "without it cycling wouldn't be the same".

He said: "Time trialling is part of the spectacle of cycling and it's something a lot of riders and fans like. So I think they should stay."

In September, Stefan Küng's bizarre crash straight into barriers at the European Championships prompted former UCI chief Brian Cookson to call on the sport's governing body to crack down on the "crazy trend" of riding head down in time trials, riders sacrificing being able to see where they are going in search of aero gain.

Stefan Kung crash at 2023 European time trial championships (GCN)

 Jumping back to the present day, Tom Dumoulin "absolutely disagrees" with Van Vleuten and co. and does not "understand what is dangerous about time trials", suggesting that riders probably rode head-down less in the past.

"I think it is the least dangerous part in the entire sport of cycling," he said. "Riders fall much more often on road bikes than on time trial bikes. Just add up all the falls. So I don't see a pattern yet, to be honest.

"As a rider, you understand that if you want to look down during time trial, you shouldn't do that on a road with a lot of traffic? I always did my time trial blocks along the canal where no one comes, and certainly no cars. I also rode in hilly landscapes, but then I didn't look down all the time."

Tom Dumoulin time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The former time trial world champion added that if the discipline were to be moved to road bikes, teams and riders would just look "for other ways to gain profit with even more dangerous bicycle designs".

"Then you end up with far too long stems or strange positions on the bicycle that are completely unsuitable for riding in a peloton," he said.

08:53
Edinburgh enjoys record number of people travelling by bike
Cyclist using cycle lane in Edinburgh (Cycling Scotland)

Cycling Scotland reports Edinburgh is the latest city to see a record number of people travelling by bike, more than 2,000 daily bike trips being recorded on Leith Walk during May, following the completion of cycle lanes between Leith and Picardy Place.

The charity reports nine per cent of all journeys on Leith Walk and six per cent of journeys on Melville Street were made by people on bikes, "a level of modal share rarely seen in Scotland".

A total of 219,070 bike journeys were recorded on Leith Walk between January and the end of May 2024, almost double the number recorded over the same time period in 2022 (117,969). 

One Leith resident who uses the infrastructure to cycle to work several times a week said it has made her journeys "so much more relaxed".

"I love how it gives me independence and allows me to get about town," Elspeth told Cycling Scotland. "I find getting around by bike is great for my physical and mental health, and I love the passing waves and nods from other people on bikes in the morning."

Rowan Simpson, Monitoring and Development Officer at Cycling Scotland commented: "Yet more evidence that where Scotland builds networks of connected cycling routes, separated from vehicle traffic, more people travel by bike. We know that road safety is the single biggest barrier to more people cycling, and the early success of Leith Walk and City Centre West to East Link underlines the critical role of safe, convenient, separated cycle routes, if more people are to choose cycling for short and medium journeys."

For those of you who have been visiting road.cc for a while, you'll probably remember it hasn't all been plain sailing...

Leith Walk cycle lane (Allasan Seòras Buc, Twitter)

> Zig-zag corners on "moronic" Edinburgh cycleway to be replaced to improve cycle safety

> Cyclists fed up with "ridiculous" lamppost blocking busy cycle lane for five months

> "Is that the unicycle lane?" Cyclists blast new painted cycle lane that's "narrower than a pair of handlebars"

> Cyclists unable to reach "stupid" traffic light button, plus face nine-minute wait for green light as more issues reported with much-criticised cycle lane

Positive signs at last...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

1 comments

Avatar
AidanR | 4 sec ago
0 likes

TTs are only safe because everyone is separated out rather than riding in a bunch. That doesn't mean that they wouldn't be safer if ridden on road bikes, and also ignores the issue of training on TT bikes on open roads.

Latest Comments

 