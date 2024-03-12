Cyclists fed up with "ridiculous" lamppost blocking busy cycle lane for five months

Frustrated cyclists in Edinburgh have urged the local authority to sort out the "ridiculous" and "pretty dangerous situation" that has seen a lamppost blocking the middle of an intersection linking three new cycle lanes for the past five months.

It is the latest issue with active travel infrastructure that is being constructed as part of the Trams to Newhaven project, and follows complaints about a "moronic" zig-zag cycleway design, insufficiently wide cycle lanes, a traffic light button that is unreachable for those on bikes, and bike racks that can be pulled out of the ground.

> "Moronic": Edinburgh Council to make changes to bizarre zig-zag cycle lane after social media backlash

The lamppost sits at a busy interchange of three cycle lanes at Picardy Place, Edinburgh Live reporting that the council had said it would be removed amid disbelief from local riders when it first appeared in the autumn. However, five months on the infrastructure-blocking pole is still at the centre of the junction, now complete with a homemade sign demanding: "Give Back This Space!"

The council said it is waiting on its contractor SFN to "obtain an Authority to Work permit from Edinburgh Trams".

However, local riders have become frustrated with the "ridiculous" situation, Scott Richards telling the local press it is "clearly dangerous and nothing is happening".

"What is even more worrying is that this was reported five months ago and absolutely nothing has been done to solve it," he said.

Another cyclist who uses the lane said it is problematic because it is sending riders onto the pavement or road because they are unable to use the cycle lane.

> Cycle lane notorious for parked cars "urgently" needs bollards, councillor warns "genuine concern" of fatality

"As a cyclist, you want to follow the lanes but I have cycled past this on numerous occasions and I have seen people going onto the pavement and the road to avoid it," he said. "It is dangerous and to hear it has been like this for five months is concerning."

A third local said while it perhaps is not as dangerous as some have suggested, "you shouldn't have to" avoid it.

"It is sending out the wrong signals and the council needs to fix it soon. I do not believe they are prioritising this and if the council wants to have a good cycle infrastructure they have to work hard on it," Ronnie Buchan said.

There have been more cyclists raising the issue with the council online, several social media posts pointing out the bizarre situation surrounding the "infamous pole".

@edinhelp Hello! Would you be able to provide an ETA for removal of the infamous pole at Picardy place bike lane junction? @Picardyplcepole

Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zKEwZMLWXu — E Cyclist (@wheelyradge) February 27, 2024

There have been numerous issues with the new cycling infrastructure in the Scottish capital, problems widely reported on this website.

The council has accepted some of the criticism, last summer saying that it would rip out and replace the "moronic" zig-zag cycle lane that caused disbelief when pictures first emerged.

Locals also questioned another stretch of the Leith Walk cycle lane after painted infrastructure appeared barely the width of a pair of handlebars.

At another section, the unreachable impracticality of a traffic light request button was pointed out. The set-up more commonly associated with pedestrian crossings, which cyclists are required to press to stop traffic to proceed, but that was positioned too far away from the road for bicycle riders to reach.

Perhaps most bizarre however was the fact a councillor raised the alarm that some of the bike racks installed as part of the Trams to Newhaven project could be easily pulled from the ground.