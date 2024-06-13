Revamped Standert Pfadfinder all-road endurance bike gets full internal cable routing and is handmade in the Czech Republic

Standert - the boutique bike brand renowned for its elegant steel and aluminium creations - has just introduced an updated and more integrated iteration of its Pfadfinder endurance bike. Now handmade in the Czech Republic, this updated model combines 3D printing technology with Columbus Spirit steel tubing to deliver what the German brand claims to be "a seamless blend of speed, comfort, and durability" for long-distance rides on any terrain.

The Pfadfinder is dubbed as a kind of all-road bike, with a sporty and balanced geometry that Standert says offers agility and comfort. As before, there is tyre clearance for up to 700x38c and eyelets for mudguards and three bottle cages, but you can now also find top tube mounts for a snack bag.

That said, the biggest update to the Pfadfinder is the fully integrated cable routing, which the German brand says improves its aerodynamics and protects the cables from the elements. The steel frame has 3D-printed stainless steel dropouts and a brazed rear triangle, both to add durability, and the whole frame has been through a phosphate anti-corrosion treatment for better longevity.

As is becoming a new trend for road and gravel bikes, the Pfadfinder also has a Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH), removing the need for derailleur hangers. It also supports mechanical shifting, and is compatible with aftermarket stem and cockpit solutions.

The geometry of the frame remains as before, according to Standert focusing on "agility and comfort", and the three smallest frame sizes benefit from what Standert dubs as "Project Compact". This should make the smaller frames ride just as well as the larger sizes, and make them work better for those of us who are shorter.

Speaking of the frame - the integrated Pfadfinder is Standert’s first bike to be handmade in the Czech Republic, which Standert says ensures "superior performance" but also supports its commitment to sustainability by reducing supply chain distances and adhering to EU's environmental regulations.

The Pfadfinder is available in sizes from 48cm to 60cm and comes in two colour options: Midnight Marauder and Sage Salida. As usual for Standert bikes, you can configure the Pfadfinder build to suit your desires and budget, but there are also four full build options:

Shimano 105 Di2 – 4,799€ (£4,047)

Shimano Ultegra Di2 – 5,499€ (£4,638)

SRAM Rival AXS Quarq – 4,999€ (£4,217)

SRAM Force AXS D2 – 5,399€ (£4,554)

You can read more about the options at standert.de/