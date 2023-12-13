Support road.cc

Live blog

"World class cycling city": Cyclists urge council to clear "appalling" bike lane filled with gravel and leaves; Has Chris Froome found a solution to the supertuck ban?; Pothole warnings; Meltdown over free lights for cyclists + more on the live blog

It's the Wednesday live blog and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat ready to bring you everything you need to know (and plenty you don't) from the world of cycling...
Wed, Dec 13, 2023 09:15
"World class cycling city": Cyclists urge council to clear "appalling" bike lane filled with gravel and leaves; Has Chris Froome found a solution to the supertuck ban?; Pothole warnings; Meltdown over free lights for cyclists + more on the live blogQueensferry Road, Edinburgh, "apalling" bike lane (@livia_edin/Twitter)
14:18
"World class cycling city": Cyclists urge council to clear "appalling" bike lane filled with gravel and leaves

Death, taxes and dodgy British bike lanes making an appearance on the live blog. We really do have too much material not to make it a regular feature, today's coming from the Scottish capital of Edinburgh where local riders have urged the city council to pull its finger out and clear the cycle lane on Queensferry Road...

Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, "apalling" bike lane (@livia_edin/Twitter)

The person who shared the post, @livia_edin on Twitter (sorry, Elon, still not calling it X — stubborn and immature, I know), said the damage is the result of works to fill potholes which has left plenty of gravel on the road and cycle path, debris which has now formed a sludgy soup with fallen leaves. 

Cycling Edinburgh called the situation "pretty appalling" and asked: "Is this the best CEC (City of Edinburgh Council) and its contractors can do with resurfacing and clean-ups?"

The Edinburgh Council customer service page said it had "raised this matter with the relevant team and asked them to action", so we'll see if anything comes... 

Other personal favourites of the genre include:

Leaves

> Unbe-leaf-able: cycle lane used to collect fallen leaves

Hampton Court cycle lane (via Twitter)

> Festive ice rink or triathlon lane? Good luck riding in this bike lane

Makes you proud to be British, doesn't it?

15:17
14:53
Laura Kenny is targeting a fourth Olympic Games next summer in Paris, an opportunity to build on her five gold medals and one silver. However, the topic of discussion in her latest interview, with BBC 5 Live, was not next year's shot at overtaking the trio of cyclists ahead of her in the list of Britain's most successful Olympians (husband Sir Jason Kenny, Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Bradley Wiggins, for anyone taking on the quiz question), but instead pregnancy and the impact being an athlete can have.

Kenny had her first child Albie in 2017, their second arriving in July of this year. However, in November 2021 Kenny suffered a miscarriage and two months later an ectopic pregnancy. Raising awareness of Red-S — a condition which Kenny does not have, but which sees women lose their periods, sometimes experienced by female athletes who may expend more energy in training than can be consumed through their diet — Kenny said she has had "many conversations" with fellow sportswomen who suffer with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport.

"There are females that have struggled and will struggle to get pregnant because of the lifestyle of being an athlete," she said. "We've all heard of Red-S — being females losing their periods. You're not going to be able to fall pregnant if you haven't got a period.

"It's actually a really unhealthy lifestyle that these females can't have kids and it's actually really sad. I've always consistently had a period but the amount of conversations I've heard of people having Red-S. Red-S is actually really dangerous... these people are giving up lots of things that really deep down they want."

Speaking about her own situation, Kenny said: "I think I realised that when we had the miscarriage and the ectopic, I knew deep down that it would be one hell of a comeback [to return to cycling], obviously delaying it because I still wanted to have another baby.

"I knew that time would be short before the next Olympics and it wasn't about this big fairytale it was about what my heart so desperately wanted and it was to have him. I just wanted another one. It consumed me for a long time because I felt that sense of one, loss and two, this missing piece."

14:04
12:51
Fancy a spot at Chris Froome's bike fit workshop? An innovative way around the supertuck ban?
Froome and Neilands video (Instagram)

Or in full...

Teaching the team how to get more aero. Forgive us if we've misremembered but, if the four-time Tour winner is giving out position tips, Neilands' set-up looks slightly different from Froome's Sky/Ineos position. Yep, that one he recently said he'd been well off since joining Israel-Premier Tech...

> Not so marginal losses: Chris Froome reveals recent bike set-up was "centimetres" apart from Team Sky days due to "oversight"

11:49
10:45
11:29
And here we go...

paulrattew: "The Park Tool pizza cutter is a quality bit of kit! Not just the best cycling-themed pizza cutter out there, but easily the best of that sort of pizza cutter that I have used. Ok, you do only ever need one, so seeing it repeatedly as a gift would be rubbish, but if you don't have one already then it is a quality gift."

Matthew Acton-Varian: "Personally I wouldn't mind 'old bike bits' trinkets [...] As long as the items are clean and the finish is in good enough condition, if done tactfully, repurposing old junk has a certain charm to it."

Rendel Harris: "I must admit I rather like the bicycle bow tie and I'd be happy to wear it on the rare occasions I wear a dinner suit these days."

Have a read, who knows... maybe you'll find something you quite like...

10:30
Jumbo-Visma are running an auction for "the race bikes that shaped cycling history", giving punters (with a fair bit of cash) the opportunity to bid for the Cervélo bikes ridden by Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and the team's other stars at this year's Tour de France. Yellow jersey-winning Vingegaard's Cervélo S5, race used en route to a second victory, is currently up to €15,022, while Wout van Aert's Tour steed is at €9,514.

The cheapest options — Tiesj Benoot and Wilco Kelderman's Cervélos — are both still already at €5,162 with three days left. 

Check out the full list of bikes here...

09:48
09:36
Pothole repair requirements "clearly inadequate for keeping cyclists safe", campaign warns
Pothole (Simon Kroner/Facebook)

Cam Cycle, the Cambridge Cycling Campaign, has penned a warning on its website, calling for Cambridgeshire County Council to "change the criteria for pothole repair and road maintenance to tackle the issues that cause danger to people walking and cycling".

In short, the group wants to seen routes prioritised for repair "based on the cycling network and the routes with the highest volumes of cycle traffic" and reducing the threshold for pothole repair to include shallower and smaller defects.

"With the highest rates of cycling in the country, it is vital that our region leads the way in prioritising active travel users in road maintenance policies," Cam Cycle states. The current approach to maintenance is based on mitigating damage to cars; however, the county is failing to keep up with maintenance to this standard."

Thoughts?

09:00
Motorist meltdown over police force handing out free lights to cycling commuters

Police officers in the City of London have teamed up with Halfords (hopefully on a better job than Monday's live blog) to hand out free lights and "adivce" to commuting cyclists on "cycle safety". As part of the 'Lighting up campaign', "we are issuing sets of lights for cyclists that need it with advice around cycle safety," the force said on social media...

This one's a strong case study for something, anything, fairly mundane blowing up in a firestorm of angry comments because... well, it involves cyclists. Cue queues of people unable to scroll on with their day without either asking for free tyres/bulbs for their vehicles, or demanding stronger action to tackle the unchecked terror on the roads (being caused by people on bicycles, of course)...

Cycling lawyer Rory McCarron said there is an "irony" to the comments, "that people cycling without lights don't cause them to cycle into things/people but driving with bald tyres is likely to cause them to lose control and collide with someone/thing."

Exhibit A and B:

The next type of commonly spotted response involved those wanting fines and lights paid for, not freebies... (even though it seems all these were on Halfords)...

Exhibit C and D:

Finally, came the bingo card favourite, completely unrelated demands for cyclists to be told to not ride on pavements through red lights. Thank you Sandra, knew you wouldn't let us down on this front.

Exhibit E and F:

Avatar
marmotte27 | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Re Edinburgh: That pothole's soon gonna be open again...

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to marmotte27 | 34 min ago
2 likes

That spot on Queensferry Road is always thus at the end of the year.  It looks quite pretty for a day or two as the leaves fall, then they turn into sludge (retained by the "light segregation") and it's somewhere to avoid.

The problem with all these "cosmetic" / "grubby" issues is what lies beneath.  In the case of Edinburgh's roads (like elsewhere) that is a variety of rim-breaking potholes (or the edges of metal access covers revealed by same), often sharp bits that have come off motor vehicles and enough gravel to necessitate a gravel bike.

Of course it's also less fun having to clean off not just the usual salt and grime but half a compost heap also.

Avatar
NotNigel | 2 hours ago
4 likes

It would be nice for the police to hand out the lights without making it a media event, knowing full well that there is going to be a barrage of comments from people who take issue with it. It's happened round our end, big article on the local rag's web page, one of the few with comments active, surprise surprise.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to NotNigel | 1 hour ago
1 like

But that generates revenue for them. Although my local paper's online website have hidden most of their articles behind a subscription paywall. Fair to say I have stopped visiting that site.

 

Avatar
NotNigel replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I meant more the police posting about it on Twitter etc.. which in turn gets picked up by the media.

Avatar
DoomeFrog | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Roads around South Cambridgeshire and into Cambridge itself are terrible.  Most of the "quiet" routes road surfaces have been this way for years.  In and around Shepreth/Barrington/Foxton you are lucky to find a smooth stretch of road.

Even Dr Hutch has penned articles on the potholes in the area over the last few years.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to DoomeFrog | 4 hours ago
2 likes

DoomeFrog wrote:

Roads around South Cambridgeshire and into Cambridge itself are terrible.  Most of the "quiet" routes road surfaces have been this way for years.  In and around Shepreth/Barrington/Foxton you are lucky to find a smooth stretch of road.

Even Dr Hutch has penned articles on the potholes in the area over the last few years.

If you know of anywhere in the UK where the roads are actually good, please let me know!

Avatar
bobbypuk replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 3 hours ago
5 likes

There's a roundabout near me that is perfect smooth new tarmac but for some reason feels nice and quick. It is an unjarring reminder of how pleasant cycling on a good surface is. Sometimes I do a few laps of it just to get the benefit before heading off done the road.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to bobbypuk | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Lucky you, they've resurfaced a bit of road near us, and it's been done so badly I actually go around it now completely, potholes or a rough road surface would be as good as the shoddy work whoever put it down did. 

Avatar
davebrads replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 1 hour ago
1 like

The roads in Pembrokeshire and Camarthenshire are in much better condition than I have found anywhere else in the UK, maybe not quite up to French standards but not far off.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to davebrads | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Must be good in the south of Wales!  IIRC Cugel formerly of this parish said they were some kind of paradise (Ceredigion in their case), with few drivers to boot.

Avatar
Wales56 | 5 hours ago
1 like

i can see it's going to be a rough day here regards we hate drivers 

after bienig handed lights by a nice police man, the shame has meant i invested money in good lights

(give peace a chance, and hope drivers do too)

Avatar
EK Spinner | 5 hours ago
3 likes

I kind of get the anger on the lights, idiots are choosing to deliberatly ride without lights, this is not an oversite, this is a deliberate decision to flout the law, yet the law enforcers are kindly correcting this for them, some folk will leave them on the bike, others will forget to charge them or replace the batteries, some will even remove them and deliberatly flout the law once again. It does seem a little strange

A missing light on  car for instance is fitted but broken, and a poor driver will be unaware they will potentially be fined - though in most cases spoken to and told to get it fixed. If a driver has removed the lights from a car and drives on the road then they are likely to get charged with something.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to EK Spinner | 5 hours ago
11 likes

Here we go again with the false driver and cyclist equivalence. 

A cyclist without lights is putting themselves at risk.

A driver who's vehicle isn't safe is putting others at risk. 

They are not the same thing. 

Avatar
tigersnapper replied to Patrick9-32 | 5 hours ago
2 likes

It's not an equivalence thing, it's simply breaking the law.  If we expect drivers to obey the HC and obey the laws we must hold cyclists (and all other road users) to the same standards.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to tigersnapper | 4 hours ago
10 likes

tigersnapper wrote:

It's not an equivalence thing, it's simply breaking the law.  If we expect drivers to obey the HC and obey the laws we must hold cyclists (and all other road users) to the same standards.

You literally just made it into an "equivalence thing" and expect to hold cyclists to the same standards as drivers.

Drivers have to be held to a more stringent standard due to the extreme danger they pose to other people (and walls, shop-fronts etc) and that is why drivers need to pass a test (or at least be supervised by a trained driver) before being allowed to drive on public roads. We don't hold cyclists to that same standard because that would be stupid and not at all proportionate to the harm that cyclists can cause to other people.

However, police will often not care about minor driving infractions (e.g. crossing a solid white line whilst overtaking) and so it would seem consistent for them to not worry about handing out fines etc. for cyclists who don't have working lights and handing out a few freebies may well be a cost effective way of dealing with the problem.

Avatar
marmotte27 replied to hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Yeah, but you suppose @tigersnapper to not (deliberately) ignore that the highway code only exists because of motorists. Cyclists were around and fine for 70 years beforehand...

Avatar
CyclingGardener replied to hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
2 likes

And the 'equivalence thing' is now a major part of the problem.
I read somewhere that, when compulsory rear lights for bikes were first proposed, the CTC campaigned strenuously against the idea, on the grounds that it was the thin edge of a long wedge. Since then, although we've never quite reached the point some 'loopy' folk would like, with full reg, MOT etc., it could be argued that even the relatively small number of regs encourage a view of cyclists as slow/inferior motorcars rather than mechanically enhanced pedestrians. Which might explain some of the hostility and/or misunderstanding from some quarters.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to CyclingGardener | 2 hours ago
3 likes

CyclingGardener wrote:

And the 'equivalence thing' is now a major part of the problem. I read somewhere that, when compulsory rear lights for bikes were first proposed, the CTC campaigned strenuously against the idea, on the grounds that it was the thin edge of a long wedge. Since then, although we've never quite reached the point some 'loopy' folk would like, with full reg, MOT etc., it could be argued that even the relatively small number of regs encourage a view of cyclists as slow/inferior motorcars rather than mechanically enhanced pedestrians. Which might explain some of the hostility and/or misunderstanding from some quarters.

I think the case for bike lights is a lot stronger these days, now that we have extremely bright, efficient, lightweight and cheap LED lights. Certainly, the old Ever Ready (they were seldom "ready") lights were a pox upon cyclists.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Yes... but what's happened is a light arms-race.  Great for me to *see* by, but for being seen?  I'm not convinced that brighter is all that much better.  It might fix "there's something out there".  However a) individual bike lights have a very small area of light compared to those on a vehicle and b) unlike a motor vehicle almost no cycles have a pair separated by some distance horizontally - which in motor vehicles can help estimate distance / speed.  So you've got the astronomer's problem - is that a larger/brighter light far away or a smaller/dimmer light up close?

Flashing lights can also be more salient - but are harder to identify "where exactly?"  In a better world they'd be best left for emergency vehicles IMHO.

Also (a) means that the lights are more likely to dazzle than vehicle lights and again most cycles aren't dipped (because we want "full beam" sometimes and the lights are not set up to be dipped easily).

End state is that everyone on the road is wearing reflectives, hi-vis, flashing big lumens ... and you can't clearly see them amongst all the other road users doing the same.

I don't miss the Ever Ready lights though!

Avatar
NotNigel replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
2 likes

The twitchiest part of my commute home is a 500m section of road with no street lighting, fields both sides and motorists coming in the opposite direction with their stupidly bright headlights and wondering wether any motorists coming up behind me can see me through the dazzle of the oncoming lights.

Avatar
Cycloid replied to chrisonabike | 23 min ago
0 likes

[quote=chrisonabike

what's happened is a light arms-race.

[/quote]

Or survival of the fittest - if you don't take part you get out competed and that is not nice.

(a) My front light has a lens about the size of a 50p coin compared with a saucer for a typical motor vehicle, if they were both the same luminance then I would be invisible riding next to a car 50 meters up the road.

(b) Back to the astronomer's problem. Two horizontal lights could be a car a long way off or a bike close to.

Circular arguments

 

Avatar
CyclingGardener replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
1 like

Absolutely, and wouldn't at ride at night without. And not against having sensible rules either. Just wondering, though, how much making us 'more like cars' makes us . . . more like cars in some people's minds. Hence 'road tax' etc. (Someone actually said to me yesterday that it was unfair that drivers pay VAT on petrol and cyclists don't! Too gobsmacked at the time to point out we do however VAT on coffee and cake . . .)

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to tigersnapper | 2 hours ago
0 likes

tigersnapper wrote:

It's not an equivalence thing, it's simply breaking the law.  If we expect drivers to obey the HC and obey the laws we must hold cyclists (and all other road users) to the same standards.

"Its not about false equivalence, its just about acting like things which aren't equivalent are equivalent so we can create a false equivalence..."

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to Patrick9-32 | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Patrick9-32 wrote:

Here we go again with the false driver and cyclist equivalence. 

A cyclist without lights is putting themselves at risk.

A driver who's vehicle isn't safe is putting others at risk. 

They are not the same thing. 

But both are inconsiderate towards other road users. 

Everyone has a duty of care to keep themselves, and others safe. Riding with lights, and ensuring tyres and lights are in good order should be the minimum to expect. I personally go out with lights, nearly all the time - esp in winter, and always a rear light. 

Avatar
tootsie323 replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 4 hours ago
5 likes

Tell that to drivers usng daytime running lights at night. Blinding those in front, near-invisible from the rear.

Who came up with the idea of DRLs and on front lights only??? It's so ridiculous - just default a running car to sidelights and, if the driver is unable to determine at what level of darkness to go to dipped beams, fine, automate it.

Rant over...

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to tootsie323 | 3 hours ago
0 likes

I understand your thought on car light automation but the technology does exist in new cars. However it is not perfect and in daytime conditions where dipped beams and even fog lamps are required (mist, fog, heavy rain, snow etc) the system doesn't work. They run off ambient light sensors and because there is a hum of daylight (albeit scattered in a way that reduces visibility) they stick to daytime lights. There are campaigns to make people aware to manually switch on their dipped beams for those conditions.

I have always been lucky to own a car which either does not have a DRL system or with a DRL setting that has low front light power and always activates the rear lights.

Avatar
Brauchsel replied to Patrick9-32 | 9 min ago
0 likes

"A cyclist without lights is putting themselves at risk."

And putting at risk the pedestrians they might run into, who might be doing something like using a pedestrian crossing correctly.

There is a true equivalence, as unlit cyclists and unlit motorists both do create a (non-negligible) risk to more vulnerable road users. The car will do more damage than the bike of course in the event that risk is realised, but the bike is harder to spot and (around my area) unlit bikes are hugely more prevalent than unlit cars.

Lights are cheap and reliable, and barring theft there's not really a good excuse for riding without them.

I've no problem with the approach the City police are taking, but conversely I'd have no complaints about them pulling over a sizeable chunk of the peleton at Bank and issuing some fines. 

Avatar
bobbypuk replied to EK Spinner | 2 hours ago
4 likes

I've never parked my car outside a shop and had the headlights stolen.

A car without working lights is not legally allowed on the road (there may be exceptions if you're on your way to get them fixed, I don't know). A bike without lights can be used perfectly legally during daylight. 

Avatar
bigwheeler88 | 6 hours ago
7 likes

Taxi drivers are upset about cyclists getting lights because it's one less thing they can use in their defence when they murder someone with their distracted driving.

