Larry Warbasse photobombs couple's wedding photos at Tour of Poland; Bike change skills; Bahrain Victorious' eye-catching Vuelta kit; LTN positivity as new schemes announced; G risks Friday 13th ride; No Tour for Pidcock in 2022 + more on the live blog

Start your weekend celebrations by joining Dan Alexander on the live blog before we can all disappear into the evening with a beer in hand
Fri, Aug 13, 2021 09:11
Larry Warbasse Tour of Poland wedding photobomb
10:45
Larry Warbasse photobombs couple's wedding photos at Tour of Poland

Larry Warbasse made the most of his Tour of Poland breakaway by photobombing a couple having their wedding pics taken on the route. The American's escape was doomed with all the big teams chasing to set up a queen stage sprint victory for João Almeida, but Warbasse didn't arrive in Bukovina Resort empty-handed...He'll be immortalised on these newlyweds' mantelpiece for the rest of time...

After the stage the AG2R Citroën rider wrote on Twitter: "If our breakaway couldn’t make it to the line at least I got a good photo op out of it." What. A. Pic.

You'd think these two would be quite happy with the snap...more so than the Philadelphia newlyweds who had their pictures taken at the very moment the city's naked bike ride went past...

Another cracker on the wedding theme from the archives was at the 2014 RideLondon when a cycling-mad couple briefly broke off their progress on the 100-mile ride to tie the knot.

10:10
Tom Pidcock won't make Tour de France debut in 2022 - will target classics, mountain bike world champs and possibly Giro d'Italia
2021 tom pidcock gold medal team gb great britain mountain bike tokyo 2020 olympics

Tom Pidcock will not be rushed into Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France plans next year and will target the classics and more success on the mountain bike scene instead. A Giro d'Italia debut is also a possibility for the 22-year-old sensation who won gold in Tokyo.

"For the moment, the goal is the classics but I certainly do want to transition to riding GC at some point," Pidcock said ahead of his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España this weekend. "I’m not riding it [the Tour de France] next year. Maybe I’ll ride it in 2023. It takes more time and energy and is a much more high-pressure environment. There’s no rush to go that way soon."

As for this season, Pidcock's big goal is the road race World Championships in Belgium in September as well as a first crack at Paris-Roubaix, a race he won as a junior and U23.

10:04
G risks Friday 13th ride

Take a rest day, G! 

09:30
An explosion in a Dulux factory or Bahrain Victorious' new Vuelta a España kit?
Bahrain Victorious Vuelta a España kit (press release)

I'm torn: do i love it or do I hate it? I can't tell...Bahrain Victorious has released pics of its new limited edition Vuelta a España kit. Along the same lines as EF Education-Nippo avoiding clashing with the pink jersey at the Giro, Bahrain have switched out their usual reddish orange jersey to respect the race leader's red. The kit has been designed by Alé and promotes awareness about obesity and diabetes. It features the quote, "exercising 30 minutes a day reduces your risk of diabetes by 25 per cent".

Elsewhere on the jersey, as news editor Simon pointed out, there's a hint of TikTok to that TBV colour scheme...and just below the noble healthy lifestyle messaging is a Bapco sponsorship. That would be *checks notes* the Bahrain Petroleum Company...

08:58
Watch Matt Gibson's Tour Series bike change skills

What do you do when you need a new bike mid-way through a town centre crit when your heart rate's through the roof and your legs withered to jelly 20 minutes ago? If your Matt Gibson you casually roll to the side and gracefully remount on your new steed, barely breaking stride. That's got to be worth a couple of bonus points...

It seems the Tour Series is the place to go for elite bike changes, back in 2017 a 17-year-old Tom Pidcock entertained the Durham crowds with his skills...first the bike change...

And then the skidzzz...

What ever happened to Pidcock? Haven't heard about him for a while... 

07:52
Diane Abbott announcing major new LTN met with... positivity

After a week of two abreast noise and social media spats, let's start Friday on a positive. Labour MP Diane Abbott shared the news that in her Hackney constituency, cars, vans and lorries are to be banned from the high street during the day to encourage cycling and walking. Only buses, emergency vehicles and blue badge holders will be able to access the street between 7am-7pm from September 20 as part of a plan to improve air quality and road safety.

Transport for London has funded the 18-month scheme and there is hope from some that the high street can copy others nearby, such as Orford Road and Francis Road in neighbouring "mini Holland" Waltham Forest.

What's more, the reaction was pretty positive...even taking into account the abuse and opposition that Abbott gets as standard under every tweet. 

And although most of the top replies feature the usual anti-LTN arguments: traffic displacement, what about those who need access etc. but even the pockets of negativity were weighed out by sensible replies...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

