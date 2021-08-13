Larry Warbasse photobombs couple's wedding photos at Tour of Poland; Bike change skills; Bahrain Victorious' eye-catching Vuelta kit; LTN positivity as new schemes announced; G risks Friday 13th ride; No Tour for Pidcock in 2022 + more on the live blog

Larry Warbasse made the most of his Tour of Poland breakaway by photobombing a couple having their wedding pics taken on the route. The American's escape was doomed with all the big teams chasing to set up a queen stage sprint victory for João Almeida, but Warbasse didn't arrive in Bukovina Resort empty-handed...He'll be immortalised on these newlyweds' mantelpiece for the rest of time...

After the stage the AG2R Citroën rider wrote on Twitter: "If our breakaway couldn’t make it to the line at least I got a good photo op out of it." What. A. Pic.

Sto lat młodej parze od Larry'ego Warbasse!

Larry Warbasse photobombing newlyweds like a... pro!

fot. Szymon Gruchalski@AG2RCITROENTEAM @larrywarbasse #tourdepologne pic.twitter.com/oOZslblZxK — Aleksandra Górska (@miss_gorska) August 12, 2021

You'd think these two would be quite happy with the snap...more so than the Philadelphia newlyweds who had their pictures taken at the very moment the city's naked bike ride went past...

Another cracker on the wedding theme from the archives was at the 2014 RideLondon when a cycling-mad couple briefly broke off their progress on the 100-mile ride to tie the knot.