Mark Cavendish out, Chinese bikes in at Astana? Contador beats Froome on BKOOL, bucket hats from Pas Normal Studios + more

This week, we have leaked images of what seem to be Astana’s 2025 team bikes from Chinse carbon fibre factory XDS Carbontech, along with Alberto Contador beating Chris Froome on the virtual cycling platform BKOOL. Also featured are flash paint jobs, trendy Pas Normal Studios clothing, and more. Let's get into it. ​

Mark Cavendish out, Chinese bikes in as XDS Carbon-Tech takes co-title sponsorship

Weightweenies

With Mark Cavendish's retirement, there has been a lot of change in the Astana camp, including a new name, 12 new riders, Alex Dowsett joining as performance engineer, and now, new Chinese bikes as the team tries to climb out of the bottom of the World Tour rankings.

Leaked images suggest that Astana will switch to XDS Carbon-Tech's X-LAB AD9 aero bikes for 2025, moving away from Wilier. The X-LAB line represents the brand's premium offering, similar to Specialized's S-Works range. The team is also expected to continue using Vision wheels and Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets.

The AD9 is the brand’s all-round aero bike, featured in most of the leaked photos, while images of the RS8 climbing bike have also surfaced (pictured below).

Weightweenies

You might not have heard of XDS Carbon-Tech, but it's the world's largest carbon fibre factory, based in Shenzhen, China. The company has reportedly stumped up enough cash to bring Astana's budget in line with the likes of UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike, promising to transform them into a super team with the deal reported to be between five and 10 years long.

"Connecting lights has never been easier", according to Cube

Cube has introduced X-Connect, a plug-and-play light system which aims to simplify equipping your e-bike with new or upgraded lights.

X-Connect is integrated into the headset and comes as standard on several Cube e-bikes in the 2025 collection. It's also compatible with Bosch Smart System e-bikes using a special cable. It's not only for e-bikes though. X-Connect is also compatible with traditional bikes when paired with Cube's Acid Power Bank 37.

Lights can also be attached to your bike using Cube's FPILink technology, which is an attachment system integrated into the stem. It's designed to provide a central and secure spot on your handlebars to mount various accessories such as lights, cameras and other gadgets.

Alongside the launch of X-Connect, Cube has also released three new front lights: the Acid Pro-E 200 High Beam, Acid Pro-E 150 and Acid Pro-E 60 CMPT.

Would you buy a Pas Normal Studios bucket hat?

Not a question we expected to ask you, but here we are.

The Danish premium cycling apparel brand has announced an "avant-garde" line-up called the T.K.O collection, featuring more standard items — such as all-black kits — but also off-race apparel seeking "to build a bridge between fashion and cycling". Cue the bucket hat.

There's also a shield tote bag, long-sleeve t-shirt and cap. In the brand's own words... "The line seeks to build a bridge between fashion and cycling, offering a type of mezzanine — an in-between platform that merges cycling with fashion-based aesthetics."

Off the MAAP returns on Zwift

Online training platform Zwift has announced the return of its Off the MAAP series. It's unsurprisingly, given the name, a collaboration with Melbourne-based clothing brand MAAP, the three-stage event held throughout the first three weeks in December.

Zwifters will unlock an in-game kit and all those who complete it will be given the chance to purchase a limited-edition Off the MAAP collaboration kit.

The first two stages of this three-stage event feature after-party climb routes from Zwift's existing catalogue, each offering entrants an opportunity to challenge themselves up the final ascent to the finishing arch. The third and final stage offers "something never seen before on Zwift".

True to the series name, Zwifters will finish the stage Off the MAAP, as they complete the all-new 'Power to the Portal' route, which culminates in Zwift's climb portal. Exiting the virtual roads of Watopia, participants will enter the climb portal and take on a climb familiar from the Tour Down Under, Old Willunga Hill.

Stage 1 | Volcano Climb After Party, 40.3km, 285m

Dates: December 2 - 8

Unlock: OTM 24 Kit

Stage 2 | Itza Climb Finish - 30.6km, 293m

Dates: December 9 - 15

Unlock: OTM 24 Socks

Stage 3 | Power to the Portal, 17.5km, 98m + Old Willunga Hill, 4km, 252m

Dates: December 16 - 22

Unlock: OTM 24 Cap

Registration is open now.

A flash paint job for a flash bike

Contador beats Froome (on BKOOL)... sort of

Sure, it's not quite the ill-fated 2014 Tour de France battle royale everyone wanted to see, but Chris Froome this week 'raced' Alberto Contador... on BKOOL. The virtual training platform put the two head-to-head on a stage of the (virtual) Giro d'Italia, alongside an international peloton of fans tuning in from home.

While Contador was off up the road, Froome took things easy behind. "Alberto seems particularly motivated today. I had to train for four hours this morning, so I prefer to let my legs go a bit while I chat with you," the four-time Tour winner told the stream.

Anyway, even if the 'racing' wasn't quite what you hoped, BKOOL's marketing director Ángel Luis Fernández still enjoyed the event and called it "the culmination of many years of hard work" for the brand. Imagine telling Eddy Merckx back in the 70s that future Tour champions would race while at their respective homes, hundreds of miles apart, via computers and the internet... What's 'the game's gone' in Flemish?

Met adds three new gravel helmets to their Wander collection

Met has introduced three gravel-specific helmets in their Wander collection: the Trenta Wander, Estro Wander and Allroad Wander. These helmets share the same design as their road counterparts, but feature new colour schemes.

Sitting at the top of the range is the Trenta Wander, priced at £230, which offers many features inspired by the Trenta 3K Carbon road helmet which is used by Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates. The Estro Wander, priced at £120, includes MIPS protection, while the Allroad Wander, at £100, is designed for all types of surfaces.

The Wander colours are Natural (pictured above) or Cinnamon, and each helmet comes with a musette bag. For more information, head over to Met's website.

