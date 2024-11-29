DealClincher x Wahoo Black Friday takeover! Wahoo Kickr Snap down to just £164.99, big savings on refurbished smart bikes, Speedplay pedal prices slashed + more

This Black Friday, Wahoo has got you covered with a range of deals for riding both indoors and outdoor. With discounts from 12.5% up to a stonking 40%, you can make huge savings on the Kickr Snap turbo trainer, smart bikes and indoor training accessories such as the Kickr Climb and Kickr Desk.

The Wahoo Kickr Snap is down to just £164.99, that's 34% off

The Wahoo Kickr Snap is the most affordable trainer in Wahoo's line-up, originally priced at £249.99. This Black Friday, it's now available for just £164.99. That's cheaper than a lot of non-smart trainers!

You may know by now, but the Kickr Snap is a deluxe wheel-on smart trainer offering a power accuracy of +/-3% and many features that are up there with some of the best turbo trainers. It has a maximum power output of 1,500 watts, simulates gradients up to 12%, is compatible with nearly all bikes, there's ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, iOS and Android support, and more.

You also combine it with Kickr accessories including the Kickr Climb and Kickr Headwind for the ideal indoor cycling setup.

For bikes with a thru-axle rear hub, you can pick up Wahoo's Kickr Snap 12x142 Thru Axle Adapter including an axle spacer and three thru-axles with different tread patterns.

Buy the Wahoo Kickr Snap for just £164.99

The Wahoo Kickr Headwind fan is now £183.99, a 20% saving

As you've saved so much on your trainer, you have more to spend on the very deluxe wind machine that is the Wahoo Kickr Headwind, right?

This indoor training-specific smart fan with a targeted airflow pattern is designed to tunnel the fan's airflow at your body. The fan is sensor controlled, so when paired with an ANT+ heart rate monitor, it adjusts the airflow, increasing it as your effort intensifies. When warming up, it provides a gentle breeze, ramping up to a powerful headwind as your heart rate climbs during high-intensity intervals.

There are also four manual speed settings, and Wahoo claims airspeeds of over 30mph.

Buy the Wahoo Kickr Headwind for £183.99, saving 20%

Bag a refurbished Kickr Bike Shift for £1,749 or the Kickr Bike for £2,399

If you have a dedicated space for indoor training and demand the best, then look no further than Wahoo's smart bikes. These refurbished models still comes with a two-year warranty and have been tested and factory reset by Wahoo, so other than perhaps some minor cosmetic damage, it's the same as buying new.

The Kickr Bike Shift is the more affordable sibling of the all-singing, all-dancing Kickr Bike, using a simpler electromagnetic resistance unit to bring the cost down. It's still very accurate and super quiet according to our reviewer though, and buying a refurbished model (with an additional Black Friday discount) gives you the opportunity to own a deluxe smart trainer for less.

Get a refurbished Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift for £1,749

The top-end Kickr Bike uses a motor brake system to drive the rear wheel, and is among the most accurate indoor training tools on the market. It's a significant investment, but the adjustability means it could be used by multiple riders, making the spend go further.

Bag a refurbished Kickr Bike for £2,399

Refurbished Kickr Move trainers are down to £899, saving you 15%

Like a Kickr, but it moves! For some extra realism during your indoor sessions, look no further than the Kickr Move, that can move backwards and forwards and (slightly) side to side to better replicate riding out on the road. It's an alternative to buying a separate rocker plate - that can be an expensive extra purchase - and all this for £899 is going to be hard to beat without going for a much less capable trainer.

As you'd expect the Kickr Move provides highly accurate power and cadence measurements, and offers a supreme ride feel according to our reviewer. You also have the option to lock out the movement if you just need to settle in and crank the power out, and of course, this trainer is compatible with all your favourite training apps.

At £1,399 for a new model, you'll be making a significant saving at this price.

Get a refurbished Kickr Move for £899, down from £1,049

The Wahoo Kickr Desk is now £137.99... that's 40% off!

At first glance, the Wahoo Kickr Desk might look like a simple desk, but it's packed with practical features for indoor cycling. It has wheels for easy repositioning and a slip resistance rubber desk surface so that your iPad is less likely to fly off onto the garage floor.

The surface includes small channels to hold tablets or smartphones upright with small holes at the bottom for charging cables. It's also fully adjustable so it doubles as an indoor cycling desk or a standing desk for your office setup.

Grab Wahoo's Kickr Desk for £137.99, saving £92

Big Wahoo Speedplay pedal discounts, including more than 25% off the Speedplay Comp

If you're a fan of the Speedplay pedal system, you may know that Wahoo took the reins a few years ago and now offer four different models of Speedplay pedals: the Comp, Zero, Aero and Nano.

Known for their handy double-sided entry (apart from the Aero model with some fancy aero dimples on the underside) Speedplay pedals are known for offering a very connected ride feel, with a super low stack height. They're also impressively light, with the Nano pedals coming in at just 168g per pair.

So, what are the savings? For the first time, you can bag a pair of Wahoo Speedplay pedals for under £100, as the entry-level Comp is down to just £99.99. There are also savings of 20% on the Aero and Nano, and 10% off the Zero.

Switch to Speedplay for less!

Buy the Wahoo Speedplay Comp Pedals for just £99.99

Speedplay Zero pedals down to £179.99

Speedplay Aero Pedals now £191.99

Speedplay Nano pedals now £303.99

