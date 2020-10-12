Support road.cc

Live blog

Backlash against "greener, safer" plans for Regent Street; Sign promotes 'joy' of cycling + walking... on 60mph limit A-road; Rapha/Palace EF Pro Cycling jerseys now £600 on eBay; New three-tier coronavirus restrictions for England + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Oct 12, 2020 09:50
5
the crown estate regent street artists impression - october 2020.PNG
15:06
14:44
New coronavirus restrictions for England: 'Very high' alert level means no social mixing outdoors
sutton st nicholas way social distancing measures - via twitter.PNG

If you live in the Liverpool City Region, social mixing outdoors is now off as the area is in the 'Very high' tier, which will prevent all mixing between households both indoors and outdoors. In areas where the alert level is 'High' (including Nottinghamshire and Greater Manchester) the rule of six still applies outdoors, so bike rides with six or less participants are still on. 

14:01
New three-tier coronavirus restrictions for England to be announced shortly
coronavirus - cyclists rides past social distance warning

Will any of the changes affect your cycling plans where you live? Boris Johnson is making a statement now... 

13:43
Brompton add two new colourways to 2020 range
2021 Brompton new colourways turkish green electric brompton

Britain's largest bicycle manufacturer has unveiled its flagship Electric folder in a new Turkish Green colour for 2021: "the dreamy transcendence between blue and green is inspired by city night life", so they say.

2021 Brompton Core collection new colourways 1

There's also a new Cloud Blue colour dropping into the Core range, which will "match the sunniest days in the saddle" according to Brompton. Both are available to order now on Brompton's website, at selected online retailers and in Brompton Junction stores. 

14:01
Yesterday's emotional TV interview would be no way to end Cav's glittering career, says his former teammate
13:12
Plans for "greener, safer" Regent Street slammed for lack of protected cycling infrastructure

Although Crown Estate say the provisions will include "wider pavements, reduced traffic, improved provision for cyclists" and "sustainable tree planting and greenery", some think the developers and Westminster Council are way wide of the mark with their ideas. 

Simon Monk of London Cycling Campaign says the plans may contravene the government's guidance in their Gear Change document, as the cycle lane appears to head straight into a bus stop. There also appears to be no physical separation between the main carriageway and the cycle lanes, with just narrow strips of paint marking out the lanes on each side of the road. 

The Crown Estate claim the new 'interim designs' are part of a number of initiatives in their portfolio that support sustainable travel - most notably BIKE-DROP, a pop-up secure bike parking service. 

12:30
How cycling has boomed across the world during the pandemic

The World Economic Forum have put together some stats on the increases in cycling since the outbreak of COVID-19, with Europe described as a "cycle superpower". Finland is leading the two-wheeled race by spending €7.76 per person on cycling infrastructure; while the UK is fourth in the European table with a spend of €4.80 per person. 

Outside of Europe, the US has seen a 121% increase in bike sales, while the the Colombian capital Bogota now has 80km of new cycle lanes. 

11:50
Froome says 2011 Vuelta was "last opportunity to stay in professional cycling"... and he only just made the team
Chris Froome at 2019 Tour de Yorkshire, picture credit Allan McKenzie, SWpix.com_

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Froome says that he only narrowly made Team Sky's squad for the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, and thought it was his last chance to stay in the sport.

"At the moment going into the Vuelta I didn't even know if I was going to get selected to ride (the Vuelta). I think I only got one of the last positions on the team", said Froome. 

"I really went there with the mentality that I'm going to give this race everything I have. It's probably my last opportunity to stay in professional cycling."

Froome added that he was originally sent to help Bradley Wiggins win the red jersey... and of course the rest is history, after Froome was finally awarded victory for the 2011 Vuelta in 2019 when Juan José Cobo's doping was uncovered, in what was his first of seven Grand Tour victories. 

13:11
11:17
"About the least joyful place you could ever wish to walk or cycle": sign on narrow A-road with no footways and a 60mph limit asks us to "find joy" in cycling and walking
find joy in your journey a367 - credit Dave Atkinson.PNG

While we're all for promoting cycling and walking as much as possible, the A367 into Bath probably isn't the most enticing of roads for new or returning cyclists and ramblers. Spotted by a road.cc reader this morning, he says the sign and the actual experience of cycling or walking on the road is something of a juxtaposition: "It's a single carriageway A-road with a 60mph limit where that sign is. There are no footways, and it's uphill so you can only do about 10mph. Probably about the least joyful place you could ever wish to walk or cycle", he told us. 

It's nice that Bath and North East Somerset Council are optimistic, but without some major changes the road probably won't be a 'joy' to cycle on for the foreseeable... 

09:32
Meanwhile... Rapha + Palace EF Pro Cycling jerseys are going for £600 on eBay

Moving on from fantasy streetwear-influenced cycling jerseys to the reality of rampant capitalism, inevitably EF Pro Cycling's crazy Giro jersey is commanding some crazy prices after selling out in record time... 

rapha palace ef pro cycling kit ebay listing.PNG

£599.99 is the highest price we've seen so far, while some are already up for auction with bidding in excess of £200 already. We've also seen the bib shorts priced at over £300, and even the water bottle for £100

On Rapha's website, the range was only offered exclusively to Rapha Cycling Club members when it went on sale last Friday; but it was also available on the Palace Skateboards website, where all the collab items have long sold out. The whole range sold out in record time according to EF Pro Cycling team manager Jonathan Vaughters, who said on his Twitter account: "Amazing how fast it sold out. Don’t think I’ve ever seen something like this in cycling. Ever."

11:11
All the kit you'll need to ride through winter... best of luckQ
09:25
A designer has recreated all the jerseys of the pro peloton, inspired by the EF Pro Cycling/Palace collab

What if all the teams on the World Tour hooked up with uber hip streetwear and luxury fashion brands? Stycle Design have imagined what it would be like if this became a reality, making a number of notable team jerseys a little louder with a smattering of extra street cred... 

Some of the fantasy pairings include Quick-Step x Stussy, Ineos x Daily Paper and Canyon/SRAM x Vans. What team and brand would feature on your ultimate fantasy jersey? 

09:04
"Closing streets to cars harms trade"...

In reality it rarely does, as is evident from these bustling scenes on a pedestrianised street in Hackney. 

08:34
Have 20-odd grand kicking about? Now you can buy a replica of Tadej Pogacar's Tour-winning Colnago V3Rs
2020 colnago v3rs yellow ltd edition - via Colnago.PNG

Colnago say they are "honoured to share" the young Slovenian's victory with us - amazingly the first time a rider on a Colnago-branded bike has won Le Tour - in the form of a $30,000 (just over £23,000) limited edition V3Rs in yellow livery that is almost an exact replica of the bike Pogacar rode on stage 21. There's also a white version too (for 'just' $20,000), which Pogacar of course piloted on the first 19 stages before that victory to end all victories on the stage 20 time trial. 

The bike(s) that snatched Tour de France victory at the last minute

tadej pogacar tour de france victory video still - via colnago.PNG

Because it's been 116 years since a rider as young as Pogacar has won the Tour, Colnago are making just 116 each of the yellow and white V3Rs replicas: "available to the most discerning cycling collectors", say Colnago. Each one will be numbered and signed by Ernesto Colnago himself, and will also come with a case including a commemorative jersey, cycling cap and signed letters from Pogacar.

The spec is top of the range of course, with a full Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, direct mount rim brakes and Bora WTO 33 wheels  to "offer the exact riding experience as the world’s top professionals". If you're in a very fortunate financial position and want to find out more, you can sign up for info on the Colnago website

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

