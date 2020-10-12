Backlash against "greener, safer" plans for Regent Street; Sign promotes 'joy' of cycling + walking... on 60mph limit A-road; Rapha/Palace EF Pro Cycling jerseys now £600 on eBay; New three-tier coronavirus restrictions for England + more on the live blog

Colnago say they are "honoured to share" the young Slovenian's victory with us - amazingly the first time a rider on a Colnago-branded bike has won Le Tour - in the form of a $30,000 (just over £23,000) limited edition V3Rs in yellow livery that is almost an exact replica of the bike Pogacar rode on stage 21. There's also a white version too (for 'just' $20,000), which Pogacar of course piloted on the first 19 stages before that victory to end all victories on the stage 20 time trial.

The bike(s) that snatched Tour de France victory at the last minute

Because it's been 116 years since a rider as young as Pogacar has won the Tour, Colnago are making just 116 each of the yellow and white V3Rs replicas: "available to the most discerning cycling collectors", say Colnago. Each one will be numbered and signed by Ernesto Colnago himself, and will also come with a case including a commemorative jersey, cycling cap and signed letters from Pogacar.

The spec is top of the range of course, with a full Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, direct mount rim brakes and Bora WTO 33 wheels to "offer the exact riding experience as the world’s top professionals". If you're in a very fortunate financial position and want to find out more, you can sign up for info on the Colnago website.