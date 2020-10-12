Near Miss of the Day 480: Driver almost hits cyclist on roundabout (includes swearing)

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series is the second we've shown that features the same cyclist on the same roundabout - the Bamber Bridge interchange at Junction 26 of the M6 near Preston.

A motorist approaches the junction from the left and fails to spot the cyclist, who luckily managed to take evasive action.

Jon, who shot the footage, told us it happened while he was commuting to work.

"A gent came off the motorway slip road without looking. If I hadn't have swerved we would have collided."

In the description of the video on YouTube, he said: "I was within a foot or so of being taken out! I have a head torch which is bright so as I was looking in his direction it would have been very bright in his eyes and he still missed seeing me, as well as a big front light."

Unfortunately Jon, whose previous video we featured here, was unable to get the licence plate details.

