road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: the best gravel and adventure bikes

It’s time to unveil the best gravel/adventure bikes that we reviewed on road.cc in 2024.

Every year, we review hundreds of bikes, components, accessories and items of clothing, and only the very best make it into road.cc Recommends, the section of the website that’s devoted to the finest products out there. Now, we've gone back and picked the cream of the crop for our awards.

All the gravel/adventure bikes listed here were reviewed by road.cc or our sister site off.road.cc in 2024. If a company didn’t send us a bike, we couldn’t review or recommend it, so it can't be in with a chance to make this list — as simple as that!

We evaluate each bike on its own merits and take price into account – essentially we're interested in how much a bike delivers for the price. Naturally, a cheaper bike won’t have the same spec as a more expensive one, and we factor that in when making our decisions. A cheaper bike may offer more value for money, or it may not, it all really depends on whether what it gives you stacks up compared to other bikes of the same price and type – same goes for any bike no matter what its RRP.

While gravel bikes tend to be pricier than budget road bikes, the selection you’ll see below covers a wide price range, starting at £1,600. The list also demonstrates the growing diversity in the gravel world. From lightweight race bikes to models built to carry accessories aplenty while bikepacking, there’s something here for everyone

The best news is that this variety means you’ll be able to find a bike that’s tailored to your style of riding.

One final point before we get going: the prices quoted below were correct at the time our reviews were first published. Some could have changed since then but we've stuck with the original prices because they're what we based our comments and scores on.

Let’s dive in!

10. Surly Bridge Club £1,600

The Surly Bridge Club is a flat-bar gravel bike (yes, we know that means it looks uncannily like an old skool rigid mountain bike) that offers versatility, comfort, and durability in an affordable package. Built with a 4130 chromoly steel frame and fork, this bike is designed for off-road touring, can handle some mountain bike trails, and performs equally well on gravel. The latest version includes Shimano's CUES groupset in its 11-speed guise and a 1x (single chainring) setup with a gear range that’s wide enough for both climbing and speed.

This bike’s standout feature is its practicality. External cabling makes servicing easy and a whole host of mounting points allow you to carry pretty much anything. If you’re planning a cross-continent epic, this bike could handle it.

The steel frame provides a smooth, confidence-inspiring ride, while the 32-spoke wheels and WTB Trail Boss 2.4in tyres add durability and stability, albeit at the cost of weight, our complete bike hitting the scales at 14kg.

Reviewer Suvi Loponen found the Bridge Club to be reliable and comfortable. The geometry promotes a relaxed, stable position that’s ideal for longer rides, although the quick-release (rather than thru axle) hubs and relatively heavy wheels may deter some.

The Bridge Club’ is hugely adaptable. It offers a gravel bike geometry, rigid mountain bike capability and a touring bike’s cargo-carrying capacity. It doesn't make a bad commuter or casual town bike, either. You could add a drop handlebar if you wanted, change the gearing to suit road riding or swap the wheels for something lighter. Above all, this bike offers you the freedom to explore. Affordable, durable, and fun, the Surly Bridge Club will handle whatever you throw at it with calm composure.

Why it’s here Great performing distance bike with versatility, serviceability and value built in.

9. Merida Silex 700 £2,350

The 2024 Merida Silex 700 is an impressive evolution of an already impressive gravel bike, boasting updates that improve its versatility and performance on rugged terrain.

The riding position has barely changed. What set the original Silex apart from most gravel bikes was that it took its geometry cues from mountain biking (and, yes, drop bar rigid mountain bikes were (very) briefly a thing in the early 90s MTB race scene). What this approach meant is that the original Silex gave you a tall head tube and a lengthy top tube. The stack height was generous, although the reach was kept in check by running a shorter stem.

The head tube is now shorter while the fork length has increased, allowing for greater tyre clearance and suspension fork compatibility. The bike can now accommodate 47mm tyres (up from 42mm) on 700c wheels, adding to its capability on technical trails.

This model features Shimano’s new 12-speed GRX 820 groupset that offers smooth, reliable shifts in all conditions. The inclusion of a threaded BSA bottom bracket is a welcome change on a bike intended for muddy and dusty adventures. Internal cable routing and redesigned seatstays contribute to a sleeker look.

The Silex 700 delivers an impressively balanced and stable ride, excelling on technical gravel sections and singletrack. Its 6066-grade aluminium alloy frame and full carbon-fibre fork offer comfort, even on long rides, while the GRX drivetrain’s wide gear range (42T chainring and 10-51T cassette) makes climbing a pleasure. With reliable Easton EA70 AX wheels and tubeless-ready Maxxis Rambler tyres, the bike rolls confidently over hardpack and dry trails, although you’ll want something with deeper tread for wet and muddy conditions

Merida has created a well-rounded gravel machine here. The Silex 700 is a great choice for gravel fun, especially if it’s on the rugged and technical side of things.

Why it’s here Great geometry for rugged gravel trails with a stable and fun ride

8. Enigma Edge Frameset £2,777

The Enigma Edge demonstrates why titanium alloy is an outstanding material for gravel bikes. It’s tough enough to handle all kinds of use and abuse while being finished to an extremely high standard, giving it a dream bike allure. Although it’s an expensive choice, the durability and ride quality justify the investment.

Riding the Edge is a joy, thanks to the frame’s vibration-reducing smoothness – perfect for uneven gravel tracks. It’s a bike you can comfortably ride for hours and Stu did. Despite its suppleness, the frame is stiff and responsive, aided by a wide T47 (threaded) bottom bracket that fixes to broad down and seat tubes and sturdy chainstays. This ensures the bike handles high pedalling forces efficiently and remains nimble and fun.

The Edge strikes a balance between stability and agility. The steering is quick enough for technical descents with a healthy dose of predictability to keep you in control, offering confidence across various surfaces and terrains. The carbon fork is stiff and tight, and you don't get large amounts of chatter or movement on rough tracks or when braking hard. Additionally, the well-judged wheelbase ensures steady handling, even in challenging situations.

Enigma’s attention to detail is evident throughout. Made from custom-butted 3Al/2.5V titanium alloy, its unpainted finish highlights impeccable welds. Practical features include mounts for bottles, mudguards, and racks, alongside internal routing for dynamo lighting. The dropped chainstay allows clearance for wide gravel tyres (Enigma reckons around 50mm is possible, although it does say things will be tight, and suggests 47mm of clearance is more realistic), making the Edge versatile enough for most UK gravel conditions.

Priced from £2,299 for the frame (ours was a little more than that), with complete builds starting at £4,195, the Enigma Edge is a beautifully made gravel bike that delivers a great performance.

Why it’s here Versatile, easy-to-ride titanium gravel bike finished to a high standard, with stunning ride characteristics

7. Boardman ADV 9.2 Carbon £2,250

If you can’t decide whether you’d prefer a gravel bike or an allroad bike, the Boardman ADV 9.2 Carbon blurs the lines between the genres. It’s capable and nimble off-road and works just as well for winter training or commuting on tarmac. Wherever you ride, it’s nippy, comfortable and a lot of fun. It's packed with value too.

The ADV’s geometry is typical of a gravel bike in that the head tube angle is more relaxed than that of an endurance road bike but with a pretty standard head tube length and stack, so it puts you into a sporty and purposeful riding position.

The ADV feels really planted even when descending fast, adding to your confidence when hammering along loose trails. The frame is compact, tight and nimble, making it an absolute blast to ride. This is no superlight machine, but it still feels agile when climbing and sprinting.

The ADV works well on the road too. It doesn’t handle as quickly as a pure road bike, but its composed nature works really well for back lane rides, especially in poor weather. Swap to slick tyres and the ADV zings along on the tarmac, making it a great one-bike solution for those on a budget or with limited storage space.

Both aluminium and carbon frames feature in the ADV range, with prices starting at £825. The 9.2 Carbon comes with a SRAM Apex XPLR AXS groupset that provides reliable wireless shifting and powerful hydraulic braking. Practical features like mudguard compatibility add commuter and touring potential.

Tyre clearance is 42mm, which isn’t massive these days, but reviewer Stu Kerton found it enough for a bike of this kind. Provided you don’t want more, the ADV 9.2 Carbon is a brilliant gravel bike with loads of versatility. It’s fun, functional and very good value, reduced to £2,025 at Halfords last time we checked.

Why it’s here Fun, capable, budget-friendly gravel machine with allroad tendencies

6. Orbea Terra M20iTeam GRX 825 Di2 £6,299

The Orbea Terra M20iTeam GRX 825 Di2 gravel bike is a versatile and enjoyable ride that powers up climbs as nicely as it tracks down descents. You can fit mudguards for the bad weather, and it can even take a dropper seatpost and a suspension fork. This is a bike that left reviewer Suvi Loponen impressed.

This isn’t a race machine but rather a gravel bike that can take tyres up to 50mm wide (if you go for 650b wheels; 45mm with 700c wheels) and double up as a comfy bikepacking companion. It’s a jack of all trades.

The carbon frameset comes with an integrated down-tube storage – although the relatively narrow 30x110mm hatch opening limits its practicality for larger items – and our review bike, built with Shimano's GRX 825 Di2 groupset, delivered a responsive and efficient ride.

The frame is on the stiffer side, providing loads of efficiency, and Suvi loved to hit the climbs on this bike thanks to a ride position that’s slightly more upright than normal, then to get on the drops and tucked in for the descents. That position may not appeal to aggressive racers, but it suits long-distance riders perfectly. Composed handling ensures confidence whatever the terrain or surface.

Customisation is one of the Terra’s key strengths. Orbea's MyO system allows you to tailor components, including crank length, handlebar width, and wheelset options, for a personalised experience, and also to customise the finish. Our review bike’s Oquo Road Control RC25TEAM wheels have a 21mm internal width that’s better suited to road riding than gravel, for example, so we’d make a change there.

The Terra M20iTeam isn't cheap but offers decent value compared to competitors. While it may not be the best option for ultra-technical terrain, the Terra is an excellent gravel bike that’s capable and confidence-inspiring, and the fact that you can customise things adds a personal feel.

Why it’s here Excellent gravel bike that is versatile enough to ride on gravel and Tarmac

5. Condor Odyssey Gravel Frameset £1,499.99

The Condor Odyssey Gravel is an aluminium bike with plenty of mounts, decent tyre clearance, and practical features like external cable routing and a threaded bottom bracket. It’s not only reliable and easy to maintain but also an ideal companion for off-the-grid adventures, as well as daily commuting.

Inspired by Condor's road bike designs, the Italy-made Odyssey frame offers a performance-oriented ride, favouring responsiveness and nimbleness over a laid-back, adventure-focused geometry. Its head tube angle is steeper than many gravel bikes, so the handling is quick, making it an excellent choice for gravel racing or technical terrain.

Although stiff enough for plenty of efficiency, the ride is firm rather than harsh. You certainly get plenty of feedback through the frame and fork so you always know exactly what’s going on beneath your tyres, allowing you to react accordingly.

Thoughtful details, such as generous mounting options and external cable guides that can be removed for electronic setups, add to the Odyssey’s practicality, while clearance for tyres up to 43mm wide and full mudguard compatibility increase versatility.

The Odyssey is available as a frameset and Condor also suggests popular builds, although the exact spec is fully customisable. We’d say it doesn’t quite have the Mason Bokeh’s level of frame detail, but in terms of ride quality, handling, performance and comfort, there’s nothing to quibble over. If you prioritise quality and versatility, it’s a compelling choice.

Why it’s here Pushed hard on price from high-end competitors, but its excellent ride quality and performance help offset that

4. Scott Addict Gravel 10 £5,699

If you’re more of a speed merchant than an adventurer, the Scott Addict Gravel 10 is light, nimble, and an absolute blast. Its high-modulus carbon frame and fork deliver a responsive ride, while the 2x (double chainring) chainset gives a generous range of gears, meaning it’s versatile enough to be used on the road, too. Fully integrated cables give a sleek, modern aesthetic, while the tapered steerer and head tube add front-end stiffness under heavy steering and braking loads, while oversized tube junctions make for plenty of stiffness in the lower half of the frame, too.

Designed with a racer’s intent, the Addict Gravel skips some of the mounting points associated with adventure bikes, but it still includes practical touches like mounts under the down tube and top-tube bolts for extra storage. Mudguards can be fitted, too.

The SRAM Rival eTap AXS drivetrain offers precise wireless shifting with a versatile 46/33T chainring combo and a 10-36T 12-cassette, catering both to steep climbs and high-speed descents. Braking is equally impressive, with powerful, easily modulated hydraulic disc brakes working on 160mm rotors.

The Addict Gravel 10 rolls on Fulcrum Rapid Red Carbon wheels which are both responsive and tough, and the 45mm Schwalbe G-One Bite tyres (45mm) excel on hardpack but lean toward speed over durability. Syncros components round out the build, with a narrow saddle and a carbon handlebar.

With a geometry leaning towards the racy end of the spectrum, the Scott Addict Gravel 10 offers speed and nimble handling, while the ride quality is high enough that longer treks are perfectly comfortable too.

Why it’s here A well-specced, fast, fun and exciting gravel race machine

3. Scarab Apuna Frameset £2,667

If you’re in the market for a custom steel bike, Colombia’s Scarab Cycles offers a blend of craftsmanship and performance that’s perfect for riders looking for something truly personal. Unlike some builders who start with an entirely blank slate, Scarab begins with specific models, like the Apuna, then customises the geometry to fit your measurements. This approach gives you structure while allowing freedom to personalise.

Reviewer Josh Ross went through the full experience of working with Scarab from relaying his sizing and finessing details that were important to him to selecting the paint scheme and components and tweaking details like stem length for comfort and performance.

The Apuna, built with ovalised Columbus steel and featuring a carbon fork, is designed to be fast and agile – ideal for gravel racing. The geometry ensures quick handling while a lower bottom bracket and longer chainstay add some stability back

Part of what sets the Apuna apart is its Colombian heritage – not exactly common – which is reflected in the design and colour options. Josh’s bike even included a poison dart frog motif inspired by his son’s love for frogs. Beyond its good looks, the Apuna’s stiff frame and quick steering make it a joy to ride on smoother roads and light gravel.

Though it's not the cheapest option, Scarab offers something more than just speed and weight: a bike that tells a story, is uniquely yours, and is backed by a passion for performance. If that appeals to you, the Apuna is a top contender.

Why it’s here A custom steel bike that stands apart from the crowd

2. Gloria All-Road Titanium Frameset £1,249

A model named All Road among the gravel bikes? Controversial! We divide our awards into separate road and gravel bike categories, and that presents an issue when it comes to all-road bikes in that they could reasonably go into either… or neither. We’ve decided to consider the Gloria All-Road with the gravel bikes because of its 45mm tyre clearance and off-road capabilities, but you could argue it the other way.

So what do we have here? The Gloria All Road is a comfortable and fun-to-ride titanium bike that can handle a bit of everything. It’s at home on asphalt, perfectly capable on the rough stuff, and it comes at a good price.

The ride is composed and confidence-inspiring when you head off-road, while the handling is quick but never twitchy on loose surfaces. Even when tackling singletrack at speed, you always feel in control. The Gloria is no sprinter, but it’s nippy when you want to get a move on, and it's a capable climber too.

The front is taller than you’ll find on most road bikes, but you can still get into an aero tuck. The geometry is also comfortable, which, paired with the natural ride comfort of titanium, means long rides are never a chore. This is an accomplished mile-muncher.

Gloria has its frames made in China from 3Al/2.5V (3% aluminium, 2.5% vanadium) Grade 9 titanium alloy tubing. You can buy the All Road as a frame (£949), frameset (£1,249), or in various complete builds. You can also use Gloria’s website tool to choose the exact spec you’d like from a vast number of options.

Ever more frames are compatible only with electronic groupsets, but the Gloria offers ports for mechanical cabling. Cable and hose runs can also be dictated by which fork you select. All fork options are full-carbon and have mudguard mounts, as does the frame, and you can add rear rack mounts and have three bottle cage mounting points, plus a set of top tube mounts.

The All Road blends geometry similar to that of an endurance road bike with generous tyre clearances which add off-road capability. Add in the comfortable ride quality and it’s a whole lot of fun.

Why it’s here Pushes the limits of what's achievable on an allroad bike, at a very good price

1. Vielo V+1 Race Edition Force AXS XPLR £6,049

At number one, the road.cc Recommends Gravel Bike of the Year 2024/25 is the Vielo V+1 Race Edition, an incredibly capable gravel bike that performs beautifully whether you’re on or off the beaten path. Straight out of the box, it’ll impress you with its agile and responsive feel, providing a fun ride whether you’re on dry trails or tackling muddy, challenging conditions. It stands out from the crowd in this striking orange-to-pink fade paint job, but there’s way more here than aesthetics. Although our review bike with Zipp 303 wheels was more expensive, prices for the V+1 Race Edition Force eTap XPLR 12 speed start at £5,199.

This V+1 tipped the road.cc Scales of Truth at 8.52kg, which may not sound superlight if you’re used to road bike weights, but is very impressive for a gravel machine with 50mm-wide tyres.

Plus, this is a bike that feels light in the real world while offering superb stiffness and massive tyre clearance for extra control. Its racy geometry balances speed with stability, making it first-rate on both endurance rides and faster, more technical trails. The Vielo V+1 is designed for 1x (single chainring) drivetrains only and the integrated cable routing adds to its minimalist charm.

The wide tyres, combined with a comfortable rear end, smooth the ride over rough surfaces while the frame is responsive when it’s time to crank up the pace. Reviewer Stu Kerton reported that the SRAM Force AXS XPLR groupset worked flawlessly throughout testing, even in wet and muddy conditions, adding to an all-round excellent performance.

Overall, the Vielo V+1 Race Edition is an exciting, efficient, and stylish choice if you’re a gravel rider who wants performance and fun in a single package. It's a real star!

Why it’s here All the capabilities of an adventure bike, but with the performance, low weight and characteristics of a gravel racer

