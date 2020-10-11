Police close case in which Norfolk cyclist injured by rope strung across path

Police in Norfolk have closed a case relating to a cyclist who was injured when he rode into a rope that had been strung across a cycle path in Thetford at head height.
The incident happened in woods adjacent to Edinburgh Way on Monday 24 August, with the victim, a 25-year-old man, sustaining “extensive lacerations.”
Pieces of wood with nails sticking out of them were also discovered at head height on alleyways used by cyclists between Durham Way and Edinburgh Way.
However the investigation has now been closed, reports the Eastern Daily Press.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed.
“As always should any new information come to light, we will review this accordingly,” he added.
Police have asked anyone who has information to call them on 101 quoting the crime reference: 36/60081/20.
Alternatively, people can call the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
In an appeal launched immediately after the incident in August, PC Nik Harris said: “We are concerned as these throughways are sometimes used by cyclists on their way to from work.
“We do not know why the rope and wood has been put in place but it may be in attempt to discourage cyclists and bikers.
“We would ask you report anti-social behaviour in the areas to police rather than take matters into your own hands if this is the case.
“Although we know these routes are not strictly meant for cyclists or bikers we do not want to find people are being seriously injured.”
