Zipp "reaffirms" safety of its hookless rims, but now advises teams to use tyres no smaller than 29mm

In the wake of the recent controversies surrounding hookless rims, Zipp has released another, more comprehensive statement "reaffirming" the safety and integrity of its products. The announcement comes after incidents at the UAE Tour and Strade Bianche, which raised concerns about the structural stability of Zipp's 353 NSW front wheels and hookless rim designs in general, with Zipp claiming its own internal testing, statements from the riders affected and footage confirmed that "major impact forces" were to blame. The brand has, however, advised teams to run tyres that are at least 29mm wide going forward.
The tumultuous aftermath of these crashes, including Thomas De Gendt's mishap at the UAE Tour and Johannes Adamietz's similar incident at Strade Bianche, prompted Zipp – and Vittoria, whose tyre was used – to release statements declaring the events had no connection to hookless rims or the tyre used. Since those, Zipp has taken the two front wheels into its Indianapolis labs to conduct thorough reviews and investigations. Now publishing the results, the company has concluded that both crashes were directly caused by "major impact forces"; in other words, we suspect this could refer to rocks or other objects on the road.
Zipp said this is backed by race video footage, statements from Thomas De Gendt, Johannes Adamietz, the Lotto DSTNY team, its own internal impact and inflation testing of the tyre and wheel combination, and dissection of the 353 NSW wheel returned from the Lotto DSTNY team at the UAE Tour.
Though the not-so-eagle-eyed were able to see the object causing the impact, with the statement Zipp aims to put a stop to suggestions that the crashes were due to a mismatch between the 25mm internal rim and the 28mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyre instead. According to ISO standards, which were updated in May 2023, the Zipp 353s, having that rim width, are recommended to only be used with tyres of 29mm or wider.
> Pro cyclists’ union “not happy” with hookless wheels after “freak” blowout causes Thomas De Gendt crash
These changes to the ISO standards should have been communicated to all teams racing at UCI-sanctioned events before the 2024 season started, but to drill the message in, the UCI also "decided to study the situation as a matter of urgency with a view to taking a rapid decision in the interest of rider safety."
Zipp now recommends everyone to follow the recommended standards:
"While the combination of 28 mm label tyres with a 25 mm internal rim width was an ISO-approved combination until recently and has been raced safely in the peloton for three seasons now, we are advising all of our teams to strictly adhere to the ISO tyre and rim compatibility chart out of an abundance of caution - all of our teams will be advised to run no smaller than a 29mm label TSS-compatible tyre on our 25mm internal rim widths."
Zipp continued to state that the incidents had no connection to the wheels' construction: "Our carbon laminate dissection showed the wheel construction met Zipp’s prescribed carbon laminate design and processing standards, reassuring that unfortunate impact failures could be expected with any carbon wheel product regardless of rim type or tyre size. Both breakages were wholly unrelated to the hookless design of the rim or the tyre and rim width combination."
The brand also remains steadfast in advocating hookless wheels, listing reduced retail prices, easier tubeless installation, lighter weights, and superior performance as their benefits.
Add new comment
9 comments
I shall exercise my right never to buy hookless rims as I am not convinced, but thanks for the info Zipp.
Would it have happened so catastrophically with a properly glued on tub and sprint rim?
Wht hasn't been included in this article is an image of the rim completely cracked that was released by Zipp upon receipt of the wheel.
I don't think many carbon rims of any tyre interface would have survived the impact in question.
Couldn't agree more. I've been running the 303 hookless since they came out without any issue at all running as per their specified tyre width / pressure recommendations.
Lets not forget many of the other teams are running hookless rims from other manufacturers without issue too.
It all feels a little bit like the disc rotor debacle all over again.
As I can't afford the latest tech, I am still stuck on rim brakes so the technology is not familiar to me. But all road rims are subject to the same safety tests (including destructive impact tests), and considering the whole cross-section of rim was destroyed at the impact site, the force of the impact that destroyed De Ghent's wheel was significant enough to exceed those tests. Because of this, it is fair to assume that any tyre/rim combination would have suffered a similar structural failure at impact. A tubular might partially hold its shape more as the glued carcass of the tyre stays mostly in place, but the carbon structure of the rim would still be destroyed. I suspect an alloy rim would have a terminal dent in it, too.
Actual disc rotor injuries were one in a million freak chances too. There have been odd reports of injuries when millions of miles, and dozens of races (from pro to amateur local races) happen almost daily. the phrase "mountain out of a molehill" springs to mind.
Not the same. Disc brakes offer better braking, if it's required is another issue, hookless offers no consumer benefits at all. Also, the existing technology, hooked, will not fail catastrophically given slight overpressure or tyre undersize. Good luck to hookless users, you'll need it.
It's not just about surviving the impact; it's about the consequence following a rim failure.
For example, consider the scenes at Paris-Roubaix a couple of years ago: https://road.cc/content/tech-news/two-carbon-shimano-wheels-fold-half-pa...
In both cases, the wheels are horrifically mangled, yet (as far as I can tell from the slightly sub-par videos), the tubular tyres remain attached to the rim.
Obviously I'm not arguing that a wheel folded in half is better than a tyre coming off the rim - those particular incidents could easily have led to a serious crash. But I am saying that it's quite plausible that there are modes of failure where the tyre staying attached to the rim (even if fully deflated) would allow you to roll safely to a controlled stop, while the tyre blowing off the rim will almost always lead to a sudden and potentially dangerous uncontrolled stop.
But tubular has it's fair share of crash-causing incidents. Didn't Beloki's career ending crash happen from rolling a tub? Pretty sure Armstrong had a crash too. These aren't incidents of slapdash mechanics either, it's just a limitation of that technology. I'd on average hookless is safer than tubular. I've ridden both and I know feel far safer on hookless.
Do they have an image of the rock he hit? I mean that is a catastrophic rim failure. Hookless or not