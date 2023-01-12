Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Two Extinction Rebellion pensioners arrested after gluing themselves to pile of bikes in Santos Tour Down Under protest; Tom Pidcock, Dino Boy + more on the live blog

It’s a wet and windy Thursday (at least where I am), and Ryan Mallon’s back with another helping of the live blog
Thu, Jan 12, 2023 09:49
1
Two Extinction Rebellion pensioners arrested after gluing themselves to pile of bikes in Santos Tour Down Under protest; Tom Pidcock, Dino Boy + more on the live blogExtinction Rebellion Santos Tour Down Under protest (9News)
10:54
10:36
Come on, show us your numbers Valtteri…

See, Netflix was right – cycling really is the new Formula 1.

Hopefully all that training with his partner, Canyon-Sram’s Tiffany Cromwell, as well as a certain Texan, paid off for Bottas during his annual trip to the lab…

10:10
Tom Pidcock: Cyclocross world champion, Olympic gold medallist, Tour de France stage winner, and… Dino Boy

From accusations of greenwashing and important questions about the future of the planet to… well, Tom Pidcock wearing a dinosaur-themed helmet while training in Mallorca:

Never say you don’t get variety on the live blog…

Or maybe Pidcock was actually trying out an alternative punk version of the as-yet-unreleased Kask Elemento that tech editor Mat has been banging on about all week?

09:43
Tour Down Under Extinction Rebellion protest (Extinction Rebellion)
Two Extinction Rebellion pensioners arrested after gluing themselves to oil-covered pile of bikes in Santos Tour Down Under protest

Two women in their 60s have been arrested after gluing themselves to a pile of bikes on an Adelaide street, in what appears to be the first wave of Extinction Rebellion’s plan to disrupt the upcoming return of the Tour Down Under – and, more specifically, to highlight the apparent ‘greenwashing’ activities of its main sponsor, Santos.

The two women, aged 67 and 68 and dressed in cycling clothing, were charged by police with unreasonably obstructing the path of a driver or pedestrian after blocking a lane outside oil and gas producer Santos’ HQ for half an hour, ABC reports.

The protesters also covered themselves and the bikes in fake oil, which symbolically led to the front door of Santos’ building.

Today’s protest is the first of what the South Australia branch of Extinction Rebellion hopes will be a series of disruptions to the Tour Down Under, which returns to the international cycling calendar this weekend after a three-year Covid-related absence.

Last year, the group targeted the race’s little brother, the Santos Festival of Cycling, to protest a company which they believe is “driving global emissions to tipping points from which there is no return.”

> Extinction Rebellion to target Santos Festival of Cycling

Gas and oil producer Santos, which has sponsored the Tour Down Under since 2010, is one of Australia’s worst greenhouse gas emitting companies. Its status as the race’s naming rights sponsor has long been viewed as one of cycling’s most egregious forms of ‘greenwashing’ (which is saying something at the moment).

However, when asked by Procycling magazine in late 2021 about the race’s relationship with Santos and its environmental impact, Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed said: “While none of our sponsors have any direct involvement in the organisation or running of [the Tour Down Under], we value these partnerships as they allow the race to continue to grow and elevate the event to a world-class offering.”

While insisting that they are not against cycling or bike races – just the companies seeking to profit or launder their image from them – Extinction Rebellion’s South Australian spokesman, Chris Johnson, said that the Australian government should be taxing companies like Santos more, rather than striking sponsorship deals with them.

“I think people are smart enough to understand that we are targeting Santos at this race, and if we’re there with a presence and we have banners that say ‘dump Santos’ or ‘disrupt Santos’, then it’s pretty clear that we're targeting Santos,” he said.

> "We respect the public's right to protest": British Cycling addresses Extinction Rebellion protest over Shell deal

On the other hand, South Australia’s tourism minister Zoe Bettison described plans to disrupt the Tour Down Under as “galling”, and claimed that Santos was committed to achieving net zero emissions.

“I think people are free to share their concerns; the disruption is what is outraging me,” she said.

“We’ve seen them hold up traffic before, we’ve seen them protest this way, but why are you going to do this at an event that is such an important event for South Australia?”

Maybe the tourism minister is just a massive Chris Froome fan…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 