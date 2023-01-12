“Criminal mischief”: The cyclist on a mission to un-deface bad drivers’ number plates, plus BMX legend Ken Floyde on the road.cc Podcast

- News
Hello. I have a Brompton with a rack that has little wheels so I can push it along like a pram when folded. Saves carrying it. My wife just bought...
I've not a clue where you keep getting this control freak from, you have strange reading and interpretation skills for someone who seems to like to...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/12/baby-killed-car-parents-ro......
but that wasn't so much and aircraft failure as a failure of regulation and training, so very much like the tesla problems
Absolutely. I can see the logic of saying "we don't want foreign healthcare staff". I don't agree with it, but I can see the logic. But then to not...
Build what? More Halfords?
No one uses a traditional map? On long rides in unfamiliar places I always have a map. It may be pages from last years road atlas but it never...
Not sure I agree with the conclusion of this review. 1, I have cycled many miles behind a garmin varia and a magene and there is no perceptible...
I'm waiting on delivery to the LBS of a new Stevens City Flight Luxe. It'll be my new commuter. Rack, guards, dynamo, belt drive...1300 euros.
And, looking at the times (GMT), I'm on my way to Garstang in Bloom with a large sack containing spade, fork, brush, loppers etc!