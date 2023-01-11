NINE summit finishes, Angliru + Tourmalet — brutal Vuelta route announced + more on the live blog

- News
I've been commuting in London either by public transport, bicycle or motorcycle for 30+ years. It still astounds me that so many of my colleagues...
2023 is not a year for the sprinters!
First of all, congratulations to her on the performance....
Yes true ref renting a house - although likewise, I feel like it makes a lot more sense to buy than rent, but I guess it's what works. But with...
Like this? https://insideevs.com/news/630445/tesla-fsd-crash-san-francisco-footage/
You post this every time the cost of cycling comes up. Surely your story shows that people buying top end bikes are not KILLING the sport for young...
Bike looks great. If I were in your position I would be thinking about whether to swap the frame for the next size up: marginally less aggressive,...
Yep, gotta be the most elegant bike in the peleton.
Still marvelling at the weight. My Brian Rourke is lighter - including dynamo hub, front and rear lights, mudguards, computer, pedals and a steel...
Obviously a bit of a mixup in picture selection, half the pictures are from the review of the 2018 model. The ones with no logo and with the velcro...