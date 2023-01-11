NINE summit finishes, Angliru + Tourmalet — brutal Vuelta route announced + more on the live blog

The big reveal of this year's Vuelta a España route has become one big game of count the summit finishes... nine summit finishes, Jeremy, NINE... that's insane...

Among the nine is the infamous, notorious, *insert menacing adjective here* Angliru and a day trip over the border to France to scale the Tourmalet. Oh, and on the final 'proper' stage before the sprint in Madrid the organisers have decided to do away with the usual mountain pain and replace it with this...

🔥 Etapa 20 | Stage 20 🔥 🚩 Manzanares el Real > Guadarrama 🏁

🚴 208,4 km 🇪🇦 Más de 4.000 metros de desnivel repartidos en diez puertos de tercera categoría 🥵

🇬🇧 It will include over 4,000 metres of slopes spread out over 10 3rd category climbs 🥵#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/qwDvpQuOTc — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) January 10, 2023

208km and 4,000m of climbing... more like a world championships parcours than the deciding day of a Grand Tour, but in our book a very clever and novel way to create time gaps and attacking racing.

On the time trial front, just a 14.6km team time trial in Barcelona on the opening day and a 25km individual effort on stage 10.

Here are a couple of our favourite stages...

🔥 Etapa 17 | Stage 17 🔥 🚩 Ribadesella/Ribeseya > Altu de l'Angliru 🏁

🚴 122,6 km 🇪🇦 El que salga líder de aquí dará un paso importante para conseguir la victoria final.

🇬🇧 He who emerges leader here will be a step closer towards the final victory. #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/263qSoXSVv — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) January 10, 2023

Two TTs, nine summit finishes, one non-summit finish mountain stage, five hilly days and just four out-and-out 'flat' stages for the fast men.

What do you think?