news
Live blog

NINE summit finishes, Angliru + Tourmalet — brutal Vuelta route announced + more on the live blog

Another day, another live blog... Dan Alexander is with you for this one
Wed, Jan 11, 2023 09:00
NINE summit finishes, Angliru + Tourmalet — brutal Vuelta route announced + more on the live blogAngliru
09:35
It's just a shame this monster berg didn't make the cut...
Miserat (Google Maps)

Alas, life's not fair and you can't have it all. No sign of the Miserat which I got very excited about last month...

> "Brutal" new 20% monster climb rumoured for next year's Vuelta a España

Oh, and if the Tourmalet's not enough for you, Pyrenees Cycling pointed out you can go even higher. Perhaps bring a gravel bike though...

08:58
NINE summit finishes, Angliru, Tourmalet & world champs style 4,000m of climbing finale — brutal Vuelta route announced

The big reveal of this year's Vuelta a España route has become one big game of count the summit finishes... nine summit finishes, Jeremy, NINE... that's insane...

Peep Show Mark GIFfrom Peep Show GIFs

 

Among the nine is the infamous, notorious, *insert menacing adjective here* Angliru and a day trip over the border to France to scale the Tourmalet. Oh, and on the final 'proper' stage before the sprint in Madrid the organisers have decided to do away with the usual mountain pain and replace it with this...

208km and 4,000m of climbing... more like a world championships parcours than the deciding day of a Grand Tour, but in our book a very clever and novel way to create time gaps and attacking racing. 

On the time trial front, just a 14.6km team time trial in Barcelona on the opening day and a 25km individual effort on stage 10. 

Here are a couple of our favourite stages...

Two TTs, nine summit finishes, one non-summit finish mountain stage, five hilly days and just four out-and-out 'flat' stages for the fast men. 

What do you think? 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

