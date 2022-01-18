Not the best way to start the season: flood causes dramatic crash; Only Connect does cycling; Bike thieves target Israel Cycling Academy + more on the live blog

Cycling nerds the country over were shouting in unison at their television sets at around 8.20pm last night. And no, it wasn’t because the BBC aired a repeat of last year’s SPOTY…

On last night’s episode of Only Connect – the best quiz on TV, by far – viewers may have immediately recognised four famous bike brands hidden in the connecting wall. Unfortunately, the quizzers had no clue what a Cervelo was, but at least one of them did recognise Raleigh.

The question setters also included Teide (the preferred altitude haunt for the pro peloton these days), no doubt as a bonus treat for us bike geeks.

It’s not the first time that cycling has been featured in this series of Only Connect. On an earlier episode the 1999 Tour de France was provided as an example of an event with no winner (the sport’s existential questioning aside).

Here’s another one that was included this year: What comes fourth in this sequence?

2: e.g. Nicolas Frantz

3: e.g. Greg LeMond

4: Chris Froome

Answers in the comments! First to answer correctly wins a knowing nod of appreciation from me (what more could you ask for?).

Most importantly, who would have buzzed in straight after Nicolas Frantz for a five pointer?