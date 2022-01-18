Not the best way to start the season: flood causes dramatic crash; Only Connect does cycling; Bike thieves target Israel Cycling Academy + more on the live blog

— Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) January 17, 2022
Israel Cycling Academy announced yesterday that 17 of the team’s Factor bikes have been stolen during the squad’s training camp in Girona.
The UCI Continental team, which features British rider Mason Hollyman, acts as a development team for the top-level Israel-Premier Tech outfit, fronted by Chris Froome, Michael Woods and Jakob Fuglsang.
Bike thefts have become a worryingly common occurrence on the professional scene in recent years, with thieves recently targeting the Italian track team at October’s world championships, while Team BikeExchange had to rely on borrowed equipment to finish the Tour de l'Ardèche in September after their bikes were stolen before stage 5.
Brooks is inviting three cyclists to ride from northern Italy to Birmingham
Ever dreamt of cycling from Italy to the West Midlands (what do you mean you haven't)? Well, Brooks England could make all your dreams come true.
The historic saddle manufacturer is running a three-week cycling adventure in late April this year from northern Italy to the historic factory near Birmingham where the brand was founded and where each Brooks England leather saddle is still produced today.
The riders will be following a set course which is aimed at highlighting aspects central to the Brooks brand, such as the traditions of handmade craftsmanship, wanton exploration, and unwavering authenticity.
This initial trip, which is meant to be the first in a series of such journeys, will welcome three riders from around Europe, each chosen through an online application process.
To commemorate the ride, each member will receive a unique saddle stamp in recognition of their effort.
Cycling nerds the country over were shouting in unison at their television sets at around 8.20pm last night. And no, it wasn’t because the BBC aired a repeat of last year’s SPOTY…
On last night’s episode of Only Connect – the best quiz on TV, by far – viewers may have immediately recognised four famous bike brands hidden in the connecting wall. Unfortunately, the quizzers had no clue what a Cervelo was, but at least one of them did recognise Raleigh.
The question setters also included Teide (the preferred altitude haunt for the pro peloton these days), no doubt as a bonus treat for us bike geeks.
It’s not the first time that cycling has been featured in this series of Only Connect. On an earlier episode the 1999 Tour de France was provided as an example of an event with no winner (the sport’s existential questioning aside).
Here’s another one that was included this year: What comes fourth in this sequence?
2: e.g. Nicolas Frantz
3: e.g. Greg LeMond
4: Chris Froome
Answers in the comments! First to answer correctly wins a knowing nod of appreciation from me (what more could you ask for?).
Most importantly, who would have buzzed in straight after Nicolas Frantz for a five pointer?
Flood causes spectacular crash in Argentinian race
🚴 Tremendo accidente en la llegada de la Revancha de la Doble Bragado, la clásica ciclística del verano en Buenos Aires
😱 Bajo una lluvia torrencial, varios pedalistas cayeron en el sprint final
The Revancha de la Doble, a race held in the Argentinian city of Bragado, must have watched last year’s Paris-Roubaix or 2019’s sodden world championships in Yorkshire and thought “hold my beer”.
Because a short and sharp storm, which flooded towns and cities across the province of Buenos Aires, had an even more devastating effect on Sunday’s race, held for the first time since 2019, than the mud in the Arenberg forest or the saturated streets of Harrogate (though I was there in Harrogate that day, and I don’t think I’ve ever been completely warm since…).
Despite the commissaire’s decision to reduce the length of the race by an hour due to the harsh weather conditions, the finishing straight in Bragado remained completely flooded as the riders entered the final kilometre. In scenes reminiscent of a Cat 4 sprint finish, six riders fell in the melee and three were taken to hospital (although none were seriously injured). How the whole peloton didn’t go down, I have no idea.
Agustín Martínez, a former Argentinian U23 time trial champion, survived the chaos to triumph in the race’s fifteenth edition.
“It was an unexpected victory for me in this historic race, although it was a very unusual race with a lot of rain,” Martínez said after the race. Maybe he was just happy to still be upright after all that carnage…
