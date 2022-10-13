Support road.cc

British Cycling and Shell: THAT very controversial deal discussed plus beam etiquette on the road.cc Podcast

We had no real option but to go there for episode 36 of the road.cc Podcast... but if that's not for you, there's always ...
by Jack Sexty
Thu, Oct 13, 2022 14:44
We’re cutting to the chase and delving straight into the controversy surrounding British Cycling’s shiny new eight-year partnership with oil conglomerate Shell in this episode of the road.cc Podcast. It's been an interesting week! 

 

George is joined by Jack, Dave and environmental campaigner Caspar Hughes to discuss the deal that has led to a fierce backlash in the cycling community, including the cancellations of many memberships and an open letter with thousands of names calling for British Cycling to rethink the partnership.

> Shell logo appears on (most) GB kits

Is it even that surprising? Do British Cycling deserve this barrage of abuse? Did they expect it? What kind of message does the Shell deal send out? There’s only so many ways we can speculate over this, so we’ll let you listen and make up your own minds.

If we didn’t see British Cycling getting pally with Shell coming, you’ll certainly see us coming in part 2 as we discuss the never-ending debate that is bike lights. How bright is too bright? Should your front bike light be a a dipped, German-style beam? How about flashing lights, or is that just plain rude? We can’t really agree, you probably can’t either but it’s a fun discussion all the same… enjoy!

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service. 

To find out more visit: laka.co

Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only) 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

