Rooligan: Australian cyclist headbutted by a kangaroo; Your thoughts on Boris Johnson being accused of breaking lockdown with Olympic Park bike ride + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through the day on the live blog...
Tue, Jan 12, 2021 09:08
Kangaroo headbutts cyclist (YouTube screenshot)
12:04
Brompton Bike Hire tells NHS staff who want a bike to get in touch

Brompton Bike Hire has a limited number of its Wheels for Heroes bikes for NHS staff to use for free. Their campaign in the spring used crowdfunding to help expand their existing fleet so that more NHS key workers could get to hospitals safely during the pandemic.

11:08
Geraint Thomas launches new podcast - and he's told road.cc all about it

Following on from his popular 'Watt's Occurring' pod, G is back with the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club. Jointly hosted with journalist Tom Fordyce, the podcast aims to "give fans an unprecedented insight into the world of elite cycling", featuring special guests while also charting Thomas' mission to build his own cycling club. To become a 'member' of the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club (GTCC), you simply have to listen to the podcasts so we're told. 

The podcasts will be weekly, and are available on iTunes and Spotify. What's more, we've interviewed G about it and asked him a few bonus questions too... so look out for that on the site around teatime. 

10:38
More Tour de France final stage options
Champs Elysees (CC licensed by Andrew Sides via Flickr)

Fair point from Global Nomad in the comments about the difference between the Tour de France final stage finishing with a Paris procession and it finishing in Paris with a competitive race. How can the Tour keep its traditional finish on the Champs-Élysées and also make the final day of racing competitive? A time trial would be the obvious suggestion. Think 1989 and Greg LeMond overhauling Laurent Fignon to win by eight seconds.

The sprint stage on the Champs-Élysées is a bit more difficult... It's an easy stage for the sprinters' teams to control and even strong riders struggle to build a significant lead over the bunch. Imagining the GC changing on the final day without someone puncturing or crashing at an awkward moment seems unlikely. Anyone got any ideas? Or is it simply a case of saving the champagne glasses for after the finish line and treating it like any other sprint stage?

10:23
Deceuninck-Quickstep team manager Patrick Lefevere says athletes should have to wait for coronavirus vaccine like everyone else
patrick lefevere wikimedia commons.PNG

Patrick Lefevere wasn't impressed by UAE Team Emirates riders getting vaccinated at their winter training camp due to their team's connection with the UAE. The country has offered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to all its citizens. Speaking to Sporza, Lefevere stated that he does not think cyclists should get preferential treatment.

"Athletes have to queue up, just like everyone else," he said. "It doesn't make me jealous. That means they are more efficient than us. I think it mainly has to do with the country. I don't think a squad can get a vaccine right now unless they do it in a devious way. I suspect the Emirates had good connections with China and that they will have paid for it."

Last week, former pro rider Riccardo Riccò said that he didn't want to be injected with a "who knows what shit" vaccine. Riccò is currently serving a lifetime ban from cycling handed to him by anti-doping authorities...

09:47
Rooligan: Australian cyclist headbutted by a kangaroo

Thankfully this incident is less serious than some of the other videos we've seen of cyclists hitting kangaroos. The video was posted on YouTube by cycling camera company Cycliq. As the cyclist rolls past, the animal jumps out and goes straight for the front wheel.

Posting alongside the video, Cycliq said: "Kangaroos really, really can't change direction well... Animal encounters are an important factor in identifying cycling safety hotspots."

Our archives are, unfortunately, full of kangaroo/cyclist incidents more serious than this one...

In 2018, this video did the rounds of a group ride getting taken down by a roo bouncing across the road. Two years earlier, four cyclists were hospitalised after crashing when they hit the carcass of a dead kangaroo while riding in Victoria.

09:27
Monday's poll results
Live blog poll results 11/1/2021

With the Champs-Élysées to undergo a £225 million makeover that will turn the famous avenue into an "extraordinary garden", we asked you if the Tour de France should change up its finale... 

The majority of you want to see the Tour keep the traditional final stage on the Champs-Élysées, while 30% wanting to see something new.

08:54
Your thoughts on Boris Johnson being accused of breaking lockdown with Olympic Park bike ride
Boris Johnson lockdown comments

Yesterday Boris Johnson was accused of breaking lockdown, even though he didn't appear to break the law, by travelling to the Olympic Park in Stratford to go for a bike ride. In the Evening Standard's exclusive story, they said that the government guidance on exercise during lockdown in England is that you can only exercise once a day and "you should not travel outside your local area." The Standard made no reference to the regulations, which unlike the guidance, are enforceable by law. So it seems the PM did not break the law.

However, he has been criticised for breaking or stretching the limits of the guidance which states: "This [outdoor exercise] should be done locally wherever possible, but you can travel a short distance within your area to do so if necessary (for example, to access an open space)."

In our cycling dos and don'ts in a time of pandemic – how to be a responsible cyclist piece, we cite the Government's Covid-19 Travel Guidance in advising not to drive somewhere to ride if possible as only essential travel is permitted. Travelling a short distance within your area to exercise is mentioned as an essential reason for travel, however some would say that while it is legal it probably isn't a sensible or desirable thing for people to do.

Boris Johnson lockdown comments

 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

