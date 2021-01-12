Rooligan: Australian cyclist headbutted by a kangaroo; Your thoughts on Boris Johnson being accused of breaking lockdown with Olympic Park bike ride + more on the live blog

Patrick Lefevere wasn't impressed by UAE Team Emirates riders getting vaccinated at their winter training camp due to their team's connection with the UAE. The country has offered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to all its citizens. Speaking to Sporza, Lefevere stated that he does not think cyclists should get preferential treatment.

"Athletes have to queue up, just like everyone else," he said. "It doesn't make me jealous. That means they are more efficient than us. I think it mainly has to do with the country. I don't think a squad can get a vaccine right now unless they do it in a devious way. I suspect the Emirates had good connections with China and that they will have paid for it."

Last week, former pro rider Riccardo Riccò said that he didn't want to be injected with a "who knows what shit" vaccine. Riccò is currently serving a lifetime ban from cycling handed to him by anti-doping authorities...