Paris Mayor agrees to transform Champs-Élysées into an 'extraordinary garden'; Jeremy Vine rides penny farthing on new cycleway; JCB launches pothole-repairing machine that can fill holes in eight minutes for half the price + more on the live blog

The mayor of Paris has committed £225 million to a development of the Champs-Élysées ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Anne Hidalgo hopes the work will turn the mile-long avenue into an "extraordinary garden". The Guardian reports the Champs-Élysées committee has been lobbying for a major redevelopment since 2018 to overcome the pollution and heavy traffic that visitors to the central Parisian avenue experience currently.

In 2019, the committee president Jean-Noël Reinhardt said: "It’s often called the world’s most beautiful avenue, but those of us who work here every day are not at all sure about that. The Champs-Élysées has more and more visitors and big-name businesses battle to be on it, but to French people it’s looking worn out."

The plans also include a makeover for the Place de la Concorde at the south east of the avenue as well as the area surrounding the Eiffel Tower. Cycling fans have wondered what the plans might mean for the traditional final stage of the Tour de France which famously finishes on the Champs-Elysées. From the initial pictures, it looks like there will still be a central road on the avenue wide enough for a bike race. But what do you think? Should the Tour try something new and finish the race away from the Champs-Elysées?