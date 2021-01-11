Support road.cc

Live blog

Paris Mayor agrees to transform Champs-Élysées into an 'extraordinary garden'; Jeremy Vine rides penny farthing on new cycleway; JCB launches pothole-repairing machine that can fill holes in eight minutes for half the price + more on the live blog

Happy Monday, it's the start of the new week and Dan Alexander is here with your first live blog of the week...
Mon, Jan 11, 2021 09:04
Champs-Élysées development (via PCA Stream video)
12:30
Did you get out on the bike over the weekend? How did you interpret the Government guidance?
Cycling dos and don'ts comments

We had plenty of new comments under our updated cycling dos and don'ts in a time of pandemic – how to be a responsible cyclist story  over the weekend and, at least where I am, there seemed to be fewer cyclists about than in either of the previous two lockdowns. Granted, this may have had something to do with the unfriendly temperatures but I'm interested to hear what your experiences were over the weekend...Did you notice a change in how many people were out riding? And did you change your plans after hearing government guidance? I can see a few local riders to me on Strava sticking close to home or training on the turbo while others appeared to carry on as usual.

Cycling dos and don'ts comments

 

12:26
11:51
Poll time: Should the Tour de France move away from the traditional final stage on the Champs-Élysées?
 
Should the Tour de France move away from the Champs-Élysées?

Yes, it's time to try something new
No, keep the traditional final stage
 
 
 
 
 
 
11:30
Paris Mayor agrees to turn Champs-Élysées into an 'extraordinary garden'
Champs-Élysées development (via PCA Stream video)

The mayor of Paris has committed £225 million to a development of the Champs-Élysées ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Anne Hidalgo hopes the work will turn the mile-long avenue into an "extraordinary garden". The Guardian reports the Champs-Élysées committee has been lobbying for a major redevelopment since 2018 to overcome the pollution and heavy traffic that visitors to the central Parisian avenue experience currently.

In 2019, the committee president Jean-Noël Reinhardt said: "It’s often called the world’s most beautiful avenue, but those of us who work here every day are not at all sure about that. The Champs-Élysées has more and more visitors and big-name businesses battle to be on it, but to French people it’s looking worn out."

The plans also include a makeover for the Place de la Concorde at the south east of the avenue as well as the area surrounding the Eiffel Tower. Cycling fans have wondered what the plans might mean for the traditional final stage of the Tour de France which famously finishes on the Champs-Elysées. From the initial pictures, it looks like there will still be a central road on the avenue wide enough for a bike race. But what do you think? Should the Tour try something new and finish the race away from the Champs-Elysées?

Champs-Élysées development (via PCA Stream video)
10:12
Jeremy Vine rides penny farthing on new cycleway

Another penny farthing rider in London made it onto the blog just after Christmas when a DPD driver cut across him in Stoke Newington causing this crash. Unperturbed, Jeremy Vine took to the streets of west London yesterday including the new Chiswick Cycleway 9... In May, Jeremy shared a video on social media claiming to be the first person to cycle up the redesigned Park Lane on a penny farthing.

09:37
Wout van Aert dedicates fourth Belgian cyclo-cross title to son Georges

Yesterday Wout van Aert won his first bike race since the birth of his son to claim his fourth national cyclo-cross title. The three-time world champion rode solo for the majority of the race and saw off a spirited Toon Aerts who finished second. After the race, Van Aert joked that he'd barely slept all week and dedicated the win to his son Georges and wife Sarah.

Jumbo-Visma teammate Tom Dumoulin will ride the Tour of Flanders in 2021, presumably in support of Van Aert, for the first time since 2012. Wielerflits reports the Dutchman will sacrifice the Ardennes Classics to ride E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Flanders before regrouping for the Tour de France.

09:10
Happy Monday!
08:56
JCB launches pothole-repairing machine that can fill holes in eight minutes for half the price

In 2019, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request showed that one cyclist a week is killed or seriously injured by defects, such as potholes, on Britain's roads. Now, JCB has launched a new machine for filling in hazards, that takes less time and is cheaper than current repairs. The PotholePro has been trialled in England for the past few months and JCB claims it is the most efficient way of repairing holes.

In one trial in Stoke-on-Trent, potholes were filled in less than eight minutes — 700% quicker than before. The machine costs £145,000 and the manufacturer says it halves the cost of repairs used by councils.

"We simply cannot allow our road network to continue to be blighted by potholes," JCB chairman Lord Bamford said. "JCB's solution is simple and cost effective and fixes potholes permanently, first time. Once the machine has done its job all the contractor then needs to do is just add tar."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

