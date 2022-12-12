Cyclist still in hospital nearly three months after serious collision as police make renewed appeal

Police in London have released more details about a collision which has caused a cyclist — who remains under doctor's care — to need hospital treatment for nearly three months.

Officers attended the scene on Broad Lane in Haringey on Tuesday 20 September after reports of a collision between the rider of an e-bike and a driver. The motorist of the Audi involved stopped at the scene and called the emergency services, the 28-year-old ultimately being taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

The injured rider remains in hospital and has been receiving treatment for nearly three months, although his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Now detectives are appealing for the driver of a red hatchback that was seen near the scene at the time of the collision to come forward as they may have vital information for the investigation.

Detective Sam Rivers, the investigating officer from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "It has now been 11 weeks since the collision took place and the e-bicycle rider remains in hospital with significant injuries. We are still trying to ascertain exactly what happened and we are continuing to appeal to the public for information.

"We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a red-coloured hatchback and we have now released an image of that vehicle. I know the quality is not the best, but it should be enough to prompt the driver to come forward.

"They turned right out of Wakefield Road shortly before 21:34hrs on Tuesday, 20 September and we believe they may have witnessed the collision.

"Similarly, if anyone else witnessed this incident or has footage we really need to hear from you. Any information you have, no matter how small you think it is, will be crucial to our investigation."

The Met confirmed that at the time of writing there have been no arrests and enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8597 4874, quoting 7483/20SEP or provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.