"Maybe it’s not the perfect pro image but f*** it": Luke Rowe enjoys beer with his brother while riding the Tour of Britain; "You shall not pass": Cyclist stops escaping cows with bare hands; Evenepoel coffee masterclass at Vuelta + more on the live blog

What a day, what a final stage!

After a week dominated by discussions around the Tour of Britain's sedentary, the race finally erupted on its penultimate day (which home hero Tom Pidcock was unfortunately unable to be a part of due to his, ahem, three balls), before culminating to its grand finalé atop the Caerphilly mountain.

But as the race effervesced along the two diabolic laps of the climb, albeit aside the heavenly views of the lofty towers of the biggest castle in Wales, Luke Rowe was busy having his own 'party'.

Tour of Britain 2023, Caerphilly (image: Adwitiya Pal)

The rider born just a few miles off the finish line in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, was met by his brother who handed him a bottle of Corona and ran alongside him as they both chugged the drink.

"Imagine this, your best mate is your brother, I support him, he supports me. We meet on the last climb of the race and sink a beer together. Maybe it’s not the perfect pro image but f*** it. We have to enjoy these moments," wrote Luke Rowe on Twitter.

Spanish rider Íñigo Elosegui from UCI ProTeam Equipo Kern Pharma, also riding in the Tour of Britain, seemed to have attained an affinity for Wales and its people too, saying: "Man, this is what makes cycling special and these are the kind of moments that will live for ever in your memories.

"And that’s what really matters! It was great to climb there by your side and feel how everyone was cheering. From now on I have to love Wales and its people."

People in the comments were overjoyed at the sight and the moment, everyone showing their admiration for the 33-year-old and tipping their hat for giving his all and keeping fans entertained.

I saw this and it made my day. I was hoping your mates would uphold the tradition of Caerphilly Mountain and I was not dissapointed. — Y Rhys Olaf (@RhysCaerdydd) September 10, 2023

That’s amazing! I love it and cycling needs more of this- it’s such a tough sport sometimes that you need to let your hair down — Peter. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🚴‍♂️(he/him/his) (@PBCycleWrites) September 10, 2023

It's moments like that, that you'll look back on fondly when retired. I love it, and would say it is the perfect pro image. — Andy O (@andyo83) September 10, 2023

To hell with the idea that this is the silver lining for missing the Vuelta. This is gold, through and through. Chapeau to you and chapeau to family ❤️ 🚲 🍺 — Gilbert Miller (@Gilberator) September 10, 2023

Although the day began with showers and the stage was neutralised owing to an unrelated crash resulting in serious injuries for a motorcyclist, the race picked up soon after, with Great Britain's Stephen Williams and Carlos Rodriguez braving against the odds to keep the two-man breakaway going.

However, Williams would soon be caught by the chasing group, but Rodriguez was defiant, going all-guns blazing, on his own, on the tough climbs in the valleys of South Wales.

In the end, it was an epic solo ride by Carlos Rodriguez who would hold on to take the win at Caerphilly (your live blog host was also in attendance!).

Carlos Rodriguez, Tour of Britain 2023 (image: Adwitiya Pal)

A dogfight ensued behind the Spanish, with the leader Van Aert fully aware that he wouldn't be helped on by anyone around him, and having to do most of the work to keep Rodriguez within 28 seconds to seal off his GC title.

After two laps of the Caerphilly mountain, it was a sprint which would decide the GC top spots, contested by Van Aert, Damien Howson of Q36.5, Tobias Johannessen of Uno-X, and Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers, the latter unfortunately missing out on the podium places despite just being off three seconds from the leader.